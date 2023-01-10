Globo de Ouro 2023: veja onde assistir e indicados ao prêmio

Evento premia as melhores produções norte-americanas e internacionais do cinema e da televisão

Verso
Montagem com imagem de
Legenda: O Globo de Ouro também premia produções para a Tv. Entre as séries, destaque para "White Lotus", "Ruptura" e "A Casa do Dragão"
Foto: Reprodução

A 80ª edição do Globo de Ouro acontece nesta terça-feira (10), com uma cerimônia realizada no Hotel Beverly Hilton, em Beverly Hills, Califórnia, Estados Unidos. O evento que premia os melhores do cinema e da TV volta a ser transmitido na programação norte-americana, mas fica de fora da brasileira.

Crítico de cinema e jornalista, Daniel Herculano é um dos cinco brasileiros na lista dos 200 profissionais de todo o mundo que participam da votação
Verso
Cearense faz parte do júri da edição histórica do Globo de Ouro 2023
Verso
Globo de Ouro 2023: cerimônia tenta resgatar brilho em meio a escândalos; veja indicados

Organizado pela Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood (HFPA), ele não foi exibido ano passado. Em fevereiro de 2021, o jornal Los Angeles Times publicou uma série de denúncias sobre a "cultura de corrupção" nos bastidores da premiação. Entes elas, o periódico divulgou casos de votantes fantasmas e falta de diversidade. Com a repercussão, artistas chegaram a devolver as estatuetas.

Onde assistir ao Globo de Ouro 2023

Neste ano, o Globo de Ouro retorna para a grade da televisão norte-americana através da rede NBC, que adquiriu os direitos de transmissão novamente após uma série de mudanças anunciadas pela instituição organizadora da competição. 

No Brasil, cerimônias do tipo são tradicionalmente exibidas pela emissora TNT, mas ela afirmou, ao portal Splash, que não transmite a atração nesta terça-feira. Com isso, os brasileiros não terão acesso à premiação, que deve ser comandada pelo comediante Jerrod Carmichael, nos canais locais. 

No entanto, o tapete vermelho está garantido no território nacional, exibido pela emissora E!, a partir das 20h, com a apresentadora Laverne Cox.

Veja a lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023:

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

  • "Pinóquio"
  • "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
  • "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"
  • "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • "Babilônia"
  • "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
  • "Triângulo da tristeza"

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

  • "Avatar: O caminho da água"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Os Fabelmans"
  • "Tár"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

  • Todd Field, "Tár "
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

  • Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio "
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"
  • Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"
  • John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"
  • Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Diego Calva - "Babilônia"
  • Daniel Craig - "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
  • Adam Driver - "White Noise"
  • Colin Farrell - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Ralph Fiennes - "The Menu"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Austin Butler - "Elvis"
  • Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"
  • Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
  • Bill Nighy - "Living"
  • Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"

MELHOR DIRETOR

  • James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
  • Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

  • "RRR" (India)
  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemanha)
  • "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
  • "Close" (Bélgica)
  • "Decision to Leave" (Coreia do Sul)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""
  • Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da Tristeza"
  • Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Brendan Gleeson - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Barry Keoghan - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Brad Pitt, - "Babilônia"
  • Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

  • "Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")
  • "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinocchio")
  • "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")
  • "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")
  • "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Cate Blanchett - "Tár"
  • Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"
  • Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"
  • Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
  • Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Menu"
  • Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"
  • Lesley Manville - "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
  • Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Categorias de TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "House of the Dragon"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Severance"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"
  • Colin Firth - "A Escada"
  • Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"
  • Domhnall Gleeson - "The Patient"
  • Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"
  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
  • Bill Hader - "Barry"
  • Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
  • Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"
  • Diego Luna, "Andor"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Adam Scott, "Severance"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "O Urso"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Wandinha"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
  • Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
  • Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

  • Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
  • Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
  • Julia Garner - "Ozark"
  • Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • "Black Bird"
  • "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • "Pam and Tommy"
  • "The Dropout"
  • "The White Lotus: Sicily"

