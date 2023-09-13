Perdeu o show ao vivo? Veja a lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2023

Uma das premiações mais importantes da indústria musical, o Video Music Awards (VMA) ocorreu na noite dessa terça-feira (12), no Prudential Center de Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos.

Nos destaques da noite, Taylor Swift foi a líder, com sete prêmios. Em segundo lugar ficou Shakira, com dois prêmios. No K-Pop, se destacaram os grupos Stray Kids, Blackpink e Tomorrow X Together.

Que também conseguiu levar um prêmio para casa foi Anitta, que venceu na categoria "Melhor Videoclipe Latino", deixando para trás os cantores Bad Bunny, Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rosalía e Shakira.

Assuntos relacionados

Veja lista completa de vencedores do VMA 2023

Vídeo do Ano

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Artista do Ano

Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Música do Ano

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta - “Funk Rave” (VENCEDORA)

Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”

Rosalía - “Despechá”

Shakira - “Acróstico”

Artista Revelação

Ice Spice (VENCEDORA)

GloRilla

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG” (VENCEDORAS)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

P!NK - “Trustfall”

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” (VENCEDORA)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Måneskin - “The Loneliest” (VENCEDOR)

Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”

Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” (VENCEDORES)

Blink-182 - “Edging”

Boygenius - “The Film”

Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

SZA - “Shirt” (VENCEDORA)

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay ”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Toosii - “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Stray Kids - “S-Class” (VENCEDOR)

Aespa - “Girls”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”

Seventeen - “Super”

Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” (VENCEDORES)

Ayra Starr - “Rush”

Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”

Libianca - “People”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” (VENCEDORA)

Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”

Maluma - “La Reina”

Melhor Fotografia

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Adele - “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Melhor Direção

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Drake - “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill"

Melhor Direção de Arte

Doja Cat - “Attention” (VENCEDORA)

Boygenius - “The Film”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

SZA - “Shirt”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (VENCEDORA)

Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez - “Void”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink - “Pink Venom" (VENCEDORA)

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Melhor Edição

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” (VENCEDORA)

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus - “River”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride” (VENCEDOR)

August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”

Troféu Michael Jackson Vanguard Award

Shakira

Troféu Global Icon Award