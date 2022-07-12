Emmy 2022: conheça os indicados à premiação

A Academia de Televisão anunciou nesta terça-feira (12) os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy Awards. A premiação é tida como a principal da TV e dos serviços de streaming norte-americanos.

Os vencedores vão ser anunciados no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, a cerimônia vai ser transmitida pelo canal TNT.

Os indicados foram anunciados em uma transmissão ao vivo no Youtube comandada pelos atores J.B. Smoove, de 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', da HBO Max, e Melissa Fumero, de 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', da Fox/Netflix.

Lideram as indicações a série 'Succession' e 'The White Lotus', da HBO Max, e 'Ted Lasso', da Apple TV.

No ano passado, de acordo com a coluna Splash, do Uol, a Netflix foi a maior vencedora do prêmio, com 44 estatuetas. A HBO e a HBO Max ficaram em segundo lugar.

Veja os indicados ao Emmy 2022

Melhor programa de variedade de Talk-Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality show de competição

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes

Nailed It

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sanson Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Toni Collette (A Escada)

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Colin Firth (A Escada)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Melhor série limitada ou filme para a TV

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventando Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Melhor filme para a TV

Chip'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Ruptura)

Christopher Walken (Ruptura)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

Melhor série de drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Ruptura

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets