Emmy 2022: conheça os indicados à premiação

A Academia de Televisão anunciou nesta terça-feira (12) os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy Awards. A premiação é tida como a principal da TV e dos serviços de streaming norte-americanos.
Os vencedores vão ser anunciados no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, a cerimônia vai ser transmitida pelo canal TNT.
Os indicados foram anunciados em uma transmissão ao vivo no Youtube comandada pelos atores J.B. Smoove, de 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', da HBO Max, e Melissa Fumero, de 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', da Fox/Netflix.
Lideram as indicações a série 'Succession' e 'The White Lotus', da HBO Max, e 'Ted Lasso', da Apple TV.
No ano passado, de acordo com a coluna Splash, do Uol, a Netflix foi a maior vencedora do prêmio, com 44 estatuetas. A HBO e a HBO Max ficaram em segundo lugar.
Veja os indicados ao Emmy 2022
Melhor programa de variedade de Talk-Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality show de competição
The Amazing Race
Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes
Nailed It
Rupaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sanson Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in The Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Toni Collette (A Escada)
Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Colin Firth (A Escada)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Melhor série limitada ou filme para a TV
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventando Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Melhor filme para a TV
Chip'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Ruptura)
Christopher Walken (Ruptura)
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
Melhor série de drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Ruptura
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets