Com Anitta, VMA 2023 será transmitido na Pluto TV de graça; veja como assistir

O VMA, premiação da MTV que consagra os melhores cantores e videoclipes da indústria, acontece nesta terça-feira (12). O evento terá diversas apresentações, como a de Anitta.
A brasileira concorre à categoria de Melhor Clipe Latino pelo vídeo de 'Funk Rave'. Em 2022, Anitta foi a ganhadora da categoria pelo viral 'Envolver'.
A 40ª edição do Video Music Awards ocorre em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos. O pré-show começa às 19h30, no horário de Brasília, com duração de 90 minutos.
Já a premiação oficial será transmitida a partir das 21h, também no horário de Brasília. A cerimônia será apresentada por Nicki Minaj.
Como assistir ao VMA?
O VMA 2023 será transmitido pela MTV, emissora organizada da premiação.
Também é possível assistir ao evento na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, de forma gratuita.
Veja a lista completa dos indicados ao VMA 2023
Artista do Ano
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Vídeo do Ano
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Música do Ano
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunn – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
- Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalía – “Despechá”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- P!NK – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artista Revelação
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
- Blink-182 – “Edging”
- Boygenius – “The Film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
- Aespa – “Girls”
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
Melhor Fotografia
- Adele – “I Drink Wine”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake – “Falling Back”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Boygenius – “The Film”
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- SZA – “Shirt”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez – “Void”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Coreografia
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Melhor Edição
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
- Miley Cyrus – “River”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
- October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
- November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
- February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
- March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
- April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
- May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”