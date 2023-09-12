Com Anitta, VMA 2023 será transmitido na Pluto TV de graça; veja como assistir

O VMA, premiação da MTV que consagra os melhores cantores e videoclipes da indústria, acontece nesta terça-feira (12). O evento terá diversas apresentações, como a de Anitta.

A brasileira concorre à categoria de Melhor Clipe Latino pelo vídeo de 'Funk Rave'. Em 2022, Anitta foi a ganhadora da categoria pelo viral 'Envolver'.

A 40ª edição do Video Music Awards ocorre em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos. O pré-show começa às 19h30, no horário de Brasília, com duração de 90 minutos.

Já a premiação oficial será transmitida a partir das 21h, também no horário de Brasília. A cerimônia será apresentada por Nicki Minaj.

Como assistir ao VMA?

O VMA 2023 será transmitido pela MTV, emissora organizada da premiação.

Também é possível assistir ao evento na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, de forma gratuita.

Veja a lista completa dos indicados ao VMA 2023

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunn – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico” Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar” Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina” Melhor Fotografia

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Direção

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Direção de Arte

Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt” Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” Melhor Edição