SAG Awards 2024 anuncia indicados a prêmio; veja lista completa

Pela primeira vez na história, a cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo globalmente na Netflix

Escrito por Redação ,
Zoeira
indicados SAG Awards 2024
Legenda: O prêmio chega à sua 30ª edição neste ano
Foto: Divulgação

O Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) anunciou, na manhã desta quarta-feira (10), os indicados para as categorias de cinema e televisão da premiação de 2024. Os nomes foram divulgados por Kumail Nanjiani e Issa Rae em uma transmissão ao vivo no Instagram. O prêmio chega à 30ª edição neste ano.

A cerimônia, criada em 1995 e realizada de forma anual, integra a temporada de premiações da indústria cinematográfica, sendo considerada um termômetro para prever futuros vencedores do Oscar.

Pela primeira vez na história, a cerimônia anual do Screen Actors Guild Awards será transmitida ao vivo globalmente na Netflix, no próximo dia 24 de janeiro.

Veja indicados ao SAG Awards 2024

CINEMA

Melhor Elenco de Filme

  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • American Fiction
  • A Cor Púrpura

Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Filme

  • Barbie
  • Guardiões da Galáxia 3
  • Indiana Jones
  • John Wick 4
  • Missão Impossível

Melhor Ator em Filme

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Paul Giamatti - Os rejeitados
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

Melhor Atriz em Filme

  • Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da lua das flores
  • Emma Stone - Pobres criaturas
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Annette Bening - Nyad

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Willem Dafoe - Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Os Rejeitados
  • Penelope Cruz - Ferrari
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

TELEVISÃO

Melhor Elenco em Série de Comédia

  • The Bear
  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Barry

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Série de Televisão

  • Ahsoka
  • Barry
  • Beef
  • The Last of Us
  • The Mandalorian

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelors
  • John Hamm - Fargo
  • David Oyelowd - Lawmen Bass Reeves
  • Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monks Last case
  • Steven Yeun - Beef

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão

  • Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
  • Kathryn Hanh - Tiny Beatiful Things
  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemstry
  • Bell Powley - A Small Light
  • Ali Wong - Beef

Melhor Elenco em Série de Drama

  • Succession
  • The Last of Us
  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show
  • The Gilded Age

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
  • Keri Russel - The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook - Succession

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
