SAG Awards 2024 anuncia indicados a prêmio; veja lista completa
Pela primeira vez na história, a cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo globalmente na Netflix
O Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) anunciou, na manhã desta quarta-feira (10), os indicados para as categorias de cinema e televisão da premiação de 2024. Os nomes foram divulgados por Kumail Nanjiani e Issa Rae em uma transmissão ao vivo no Instagram. O prêmio chega à 30ª edição neste ano.
A cerimônia, criada em 1995 e realizada de forma anual, integra a temporada de premiações da indústria cinematográfica, sendo considerada um termômetro para prever futuros vencedores do Oscar.
Pela primeira vez na história, a cerimônia anual do Screen Actors Guild Awards será transmitida ao vivo globalmente na Netflix, no próximo dia 24 de janeiro.
Veja também
Veja indicados ao SAG Awards 2024
CINEMA
Melhor Elenco de Filme
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- American Fiction
- A Cor Púrpura
Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Filme
- Barbie
- Guardiões da Galáxia 3
- Indiana Jones
- John Wick 4
- Missão Impossível
Melhor Ator em Filme
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Paul Giamatti - Os rejeitados
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
Melhor Atriz em Filme
- Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da lua das flores
- Emma Stone - Pobres criaturas
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Annette Bening - Nyad
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe - Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Os Rejeitados
- Penelope Cruz - Ferrari
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
TELEVISÃO
Melhor Elenco em Série de Comédia
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Melhor Elenco de Dublês em Série de Televisão
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelors
- John Hamm - Fargo
- David Oyelowd - Lawmen Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monks Last case
- Steven Yeun - Beef
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a Televisão
- Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
- Kathryn Hanh - Tiny Beatiful Things
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemstry
- Bell Powley - A Small Light
- Ali Wong - Beef
Melhor Elenco em Série de Drama
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- The Gilded Age
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
- Keri Russel - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show