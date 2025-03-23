Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 23 a 29 de março
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em março no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
O Segredo de Um Milhão de Dólares: Temporada 1
In this cutthroat competition series, an undercover millionaire must hide in plain sight and evade elimination to keep the money and win the game.
26/03
Reality TV
Cilada: Temporada 1
Known for catching criminals, famed reporter Ema Garay faces a dilemma when the suspect in a teen's disappearance turns out to be someone close to her.
26/03
Drama
Sobrevivendo em Grande Estilo: Temporada 2
After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.
27/03
Comedy
A Caça ao Tesouro de Fenn: Temporada 1
An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and leaves clues in a cryptic poem.
27/03
Documentary
De Rock Star a Assassino: O Caso Cantat: Minissérie
In 2003, rock singer Bertrand Cantat killed his partner, actress Marie Trintignant. This documentary revisits the case that divided a nation.
27/03
Documentary
A Dama de Companhia: Temporada 1
Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda is drawn into a late 19th-century world of love, scandal and comic intrigue.
28/03
Comedy
Filmes
Mamãe Golpista
A chef's life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother. This documentary reveals the untold story.
25/03
Documentary
A Lista da Minha Vida
When her mother sends her on a quest to complete a teenage bucket list, a young woman uncovers family secrets, finds romance — and rediscovers herself.
28/03
Drama