Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 19 a 25 de maio
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em maio no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Imóveis de Luxo em Família: Temporada 4
This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.
20/05
Reality TV
Poder de Princesa: Temporada 3
Princess friends from four different Fruitdoms — Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple and Raspberry — spring into action to make their worlds a better place.
20/05
Kid
Os Corretores de Londres: Temporada 1
Follow high-end agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.
22/05
Reality TV
As Forças Armadas Mais Severas do Mundo: Temporada 1
Three adventurous veterans train alongside some of the world's most elite military units, getting an inside look at their tactics and weaponry.
22/05
Reality TV
Garouden: O Lobo Solitário: Temporada 1
On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.
23/05
Anime
O Rei dos Pneus: Temporada 1
At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.
23/05
Comedy
Mulligan: Parte 2
In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?
24/05
Comedy
Jurassic World: Teoria do Caos: Temporada 1
The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.
24/05
Kid
Filmes
Golden Kamuy
On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.
19/05
Action
O Vendedor de Ilusões: O Caso Geração Zoe
This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history.
23/05
Documentary
Meu Porto Seguro 2
A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved wife and mother?
23/05
Drama
Atlas
A brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.
24/05
Sci-Fi
Minha Querida Oni
A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.
24/05
Anime