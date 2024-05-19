Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 19 a 25 de maio

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em maio no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Imóveis de Luxo em Família: Temporada 4

Imóveis de Luxo em Família: Temporada 4

This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.
20/05
Reality TV
Banner da série Poder de Princesa: Temporada 3

Poder de Princesa: Temporada 3

Princess friends from four different Fruitdoms — Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple and Raspberry — spring into action to make their worlds a better place.
20/05
Kid
Banner da série Os Corretores de Londres: Temporada 1

Os Corretores de Londres: Temporada 1

Follow high-end agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.
22/05
Reality TV
Banner da série As Forças Armadas Mais Severas do Mundo: Temporada 1

As Forças Armadas Mais Severas do Mundo: Temporada 1

Three adventurous veterans train alongside some of the world's most elite military units, getting an inside look at their tactics and weaponry.
22/05
Reality TV
Banner da série Garouden: O Lobo Solitário: Temporada 1

Garouden: O Lobo Solitário: Temporada 1

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.
23/05
Anime
Banner da série O Rei dos Pneus: Temporada 1

O Rei dos Pneus: Temporada 1

At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.
23/05
Comedy
Banner da série Mulligan: Parte 2

Mulligan: Parte 2

In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?
24/05
Comedy
Banner da série Jurassic World: Teoria do Caos: Temporada 1

Jurassic World: Teoria do Caos: Temporada 1

The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.
24/05
Kid

Filmes

Banner do filme Golden Kamuy

Golden Kamuy

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.
19/05
Action
Banner do filme O Vendedor de Ilusões: O Caso Geração Zoe

O Vendedor de Ilusões: O Caso Geração Zoe

This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history.
23/05
Documentary
Banner do filme Meu Porto Seguro 2

Meu Porto Seguro 2

A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved wife and mother?
23/05
Drama
Banner do filme Atlas

Atlas

A brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.
24/05
Sci-Fi
Banner do filme Minha Querida Oni

Minha Querida Oni

A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.
24/05
Anime
