Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de março
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em março no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Séries
Turma CoComelon: Temporada 4
Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.
17/03
Kid
Inside: Temporada 2
Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.
17/03
Reality TV
Cuspirei em seus túmulos: Temporada 1
After his brother's death, an ex-convict launches an intricate web of lies and revenge against the privileged family he believes is behind the murder.
17/03
Drama
A Mulher dos Mortos: Temporada 2
In a vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband, a woman ends up exposing her small community's deepest and ugliest secrets.
19/03
Thriller
Aposta de Outro Mundo: Temporada 1
A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.
20/03
Comedy
Rei Lobo: Temporada 1
A young commoner comes of age and learns he's the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.
20/03
Kid
Assassinato na Casa Branca: Temporada 1
A brilliant, eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence — where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects.
20/03
Comedy
Proteção e Ordem: O Capítulo de Bengala: Temporada 1
When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars.
20/03
Drama
Go!: Temporada 1
A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?
21/03
Drama
Nem Tão Perfeitos Assim: Temporada 2
Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.
21/03
Drama
Filmes
Tornado: Joplin em Ruínas
In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. With pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.
19/03
Documentary
Pequena Sibéria
A pastor's faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.
21/03
Comedy
Revelações
A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.
21/03
Thriller