Emmy 2021: veja horário, onde assistir e quais os indicados

O Emmy Awards, maior premiação de TV e streaming do mundo, chega a sua 73ª edição neste domingo (19). Apresentado pelo ator e comediante Cedric the Entertainer, o evento tem como grandes apostas da noite as séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian", ambas com 24 indicações.
As produções derivadas da HBO lideram as indicações da 73ª edição do Emmy, com 130 nomeações. Conforme o portal IG, esta é a primeira vez que um serviço de streaming sai na frente.
Outras séries de destaque e que prometem prêmios são "WandaVision" e "Ted Lasso", com 23 e 20 indicações respectivamente. Colunistas de entretenimento estão apostando que o Emmy 2021 seja marcado pela diversidade.
MJ Rodriguez, indicada para Melhor Atriz em Drama por sua atuação na série "Pose", é uma grande aposta. Ela é a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na modalidade.
Reconhecimento
A atriz, produtora e diretora Debbie Allen será homenageada com a estatueta "Governos Award", um prêmio de horna por contribuição de artistas de grande impacto na TV ao longo do ano.
Debbie é conhecida por seu trabalho em séries como "Grey's Anatomy", "Fame e "The Cosby Show".
Onde assistir ao Emmy 2021?
O Emmy 2021 será transmitido pela TNT a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília), com comentários de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca.
O canal por assinatura começa a cobertura às 20h30, com Tiago Abravanel, Ikaro Kadoshi e Carol Ribeiro apresentando o "Esquenta TNT".
Veja os indicados ao Emmy 2021:
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- O Método Kominsky
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
- Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)
ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM COMÉDIA
- Jane Adams (Hacks)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary
- Playlist)
- Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
- Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
ATOR CONVIDADO EM COMÉDIA
- Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
- Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
- Morgan Freeman (O Método Kominsky)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
- Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- O Gambito da Rainha
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
MELHOR FILME PARA TV
- Natal com Dolly Parton
- Oslo
- Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
- Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
- Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
- Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
- Moses Ingram (O Gambito da Rainha)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
- Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
- Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
- Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
- Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
- Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
- Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
ATOR CONVIDADO EM DRAMA
- Don Cheadle (Falcão e o Soldado Invernal)
- Charles Dance (The Crown)
- Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
- Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)
- Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Conan
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice