Emmy 2021: veja horário, onde assistir e quais os indicados

Premiação de TV e streaming tem sua 73ª edição neste domingo (19)

Escrito por Redação,

Atriz da série The Crown
Legenda: A série "The Crown" lidera as indicações da noite
Foto: Divulgação

O Emmy Awards, maior premiação de TV e streaming do mundo, chega a sua 73ª edição neste domingo (19). Apresentado pelo ator e comediante Cedric the Entertainer, o evento tem como grandes apostas da noite as séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian", ambas com 24 indicações. 

As produções derivadas da HBO lideram as indicações da 73ª edição do Emmy, com 130 nomeações. Conforme o portal IG, esta é a primeira vez que um serviço de streaming sai na frente. 

Outras séries de destaque e que prometem prêmios são "WandaVision" e "Ted Lasso", com 23 e 20 indicações respectivamente. Colunistas de entretenimento estão apostando que o Emmy 2021 seja marcado pela diversidade. 

MJ Rodriguez, indicada para Melhor Atriz em Drama por sua atuação na série "Pose", é uma grande aposta. Ela é a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na modalidade. 

Reconhecimento

A atriz, produtora e diretora Debbie Allen será homenageada com a estatueta "Governos Award", um prêmio de horna por contribuição de artistas de grande impacto na TV ao longo do ano. 

Debbie é conhecida por seu trabalho em séries como "Grey's Anatomy", "Fame e "The Cosby Show".

Onde assistir ao Emmy 2021? 

O Emmy 2021 será transmitido pela TNT a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília), com comentários de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca. 

O canal por assinatura começa a cobertura às 20h30, com Tiago Abravanel, Ikaro Kadoshi e Carol Ribeiro apresentando o "Esquenta TNT". 

Veja os indicados ao Emmy 2021: 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • O Método Kominsky
  • Pen15
  • Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
  • Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM COMÉDIA

  • Jane Adams (Hacks)
  • Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
  • Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary
  • Playlist)
  • Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
  • Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
  • Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM COMÉDIA

  • Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
  • Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
  • Morgan Freeman (O Método Kominsky)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
  • Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA

  • I May Destroy You
  • Mare of Easttown
  • O Gambito da Rainha
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

MELHOR FILME PARA TV

  • Natal com Dolly Parton
  • Oslo
  • Mahalia
  • Sylvie’s Love
  • Uncle Frank

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
  • Ewan McGregor (Halston)
  • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
  • Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
  • Moses Ingram (O Gambito da Rainha)
  • Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
  • Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
  • Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
  • Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
  • Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • The Boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This Is Us

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
  • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
  • Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
  • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
  • Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
  • O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM DRAMA

  • Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown)
  • Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
  • Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM DRAMA

  • Don Cheadle (Falcão e o Soldado Invernal)
  • Charles Dance (The Crown)
  • Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
  • Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)
  • Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Conan
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

