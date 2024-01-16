'Succession', 'The Bear' e 'Treta' dominam Emmy 2023: veja lista de vencedores
O evento era para ter acontecido em setembro de 2023, mas foi adiado devido a greves dos roteiristas e dos atores de Hollywood
Os seriados "Succession", "The Bear" e "Treta" foram as produções que levaram mais estatuetas durante a 75ª edição do Emmy, realizada nessa segunda-feira (15), no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles (EUA). Inicialmente, o evento, considerado a maior premiação das séries e da TV, era para ter acontecido em setembro de 2023, mas foi adiado devido a greves dos roteiristas e dos atores de Hollywood.
As obras dominaram as categorias dos respectivos gêneros. A produção sobre a rica família Roy levou seis prêmios de drama, entre eles Melhor Série Dramática, além de melhor ator para Kieran Culkin, de melhor atriz para Sarah Snook, e de melhor ator coadjuvante para Matthew Macfadyen. As informações são do portal G1.
Devido ao atraso na realização do evento, a primeira temporada de "The Bear" foi que concorreu à premiação, mesmo com a segunda temporada já lançada. A série também venceu em seis categorias, mas no gênero de comédia, entre elas Melhor Série de Comédia, ator para Jeremy Allen White, atriz coadjuvante para Ayo Edebiri e Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Já "Treta" venceu cinco estatuetas das minisséries ou antologias. Além da categoria principal, o casal de protagonistas da produção, Ali Wong e Steven Yeun, também foi premiado.
Veja lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023
Abaixo, confira todos os vencedores da 75ª edição do Emmy, que estão destacados em negrito.
Melhor série dramática
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Succession”
- “The Crown”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets
Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Melhor atriz principal em série dramática
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
- Theo James, “The White Lotus”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Melhor diretor em série dramática
- Benjamin Caron,”Andor”
- Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”
- Andrij Parekh, “Succession”
- Mark Mylod, “Succession”
- Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”
- Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”
- Mike White, “The White Lotus”
Melhor roteiro em série dramática
- “Andor”
- “Bad Sisters”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Succession”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
Melhor série de comédia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wandinha”
Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Melhor atriz principal em série de comédia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wandinha”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Melhor diretor de série de comédia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
- Christopher Storer, “The Bear”
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”
- Tim Burton, “Wandinha”
Melhor roteiro de série de comédia
- “Barry”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Bear”
- “The Other Two”
Minisséries ou antologia
- "Treta"
- "Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- "Daisy Jones & The Six"
- "Fleishman is in trouble"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Lizzy Caplan - "Fleishman is in trouble'
- Jessica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'
- Dominique Fishback - 'Swarm'
- Kathryn Hahn - 'The beautiful things'
- Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
- Ali Wong - 'Treta'
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Taron Edgerton - 'Black Bird'
- Kumail Nanjiani - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
- Evan Peters - 'Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
- Daniel Radcliffe - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
- Michael Shannon - 'George & Tammy'
- Steven Yeun - 'Treta'
Melhor especial de variedades
- 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna'
- 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
- 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'
- 'The Oscars'
- '75th Annual Tony Awards'
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'
- Joel Kim Booster - 'Fire Island'
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner - 'Fleishman is in trouble'
- Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'
- Janine Naber e Donald Glover - 'Swarm'
- Al Yankivic e Eric Appel - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Murray Bartlett - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
- Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird'
- Richard Jenkins - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
- Joseph Lee – 'Treta'
- Young Mazino - 'Treta'
- Ray Liotta - 'Black Bird'
- Jesse Plemons - 'Love & Death'
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'
- Jake Schreier - 'Treta'
- Carl Franklin - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
- Paris Barclay - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
- Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
- Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'
Melhor talk show
- 'Daily show with Trevor Noah'
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- 'Late night with Seth Meyers'
- 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
- 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'
Melhor roteiro em especial de variedades
- 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
- 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
- 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
- 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
- 'Saturday Night Live'
Melhor programa de competição
- 'The amazing Race'
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 'Survivor'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'The Voice'
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Annaleigh Ashford - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
- Maria Bello - 'Treta'
- Claire Danes - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
- Juliette Lewis - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
- Camila Morrone - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
- Niecy Nash-Betts - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
- Merritt Wever - 'Tiny Beautiful Things'
Melhor programa de variedades
- 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
- 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
- 'Saturday Night Live'