'Succession', 'The Bear' e 'Treta' dominam Emmy 2023: veja lista de vencedores

O evento era para ter acontecido em setembro de 2023, mas foi adiado devido a greves dos roteiristas e dos atores de Hollywood

Escrito por Redação ,
Zoeira
Legenda: As produções vencedoras dominaram as categorias dos respectivos gêneros
Foto: Robyn Beck/AFP

Os seriados "Succession", "The Bear" e "Treta" foram as produções que levaram mais estatuetas durante a 75ª edição do Emmy, realizada nessa segunda-feira (15), no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles (EUA). Inicialmente, o evento, considerado a maior premiação das séries e da TV, era para ter acontecido em setembro de 2023, mas foi adiado devido a greves dos roteiristas e dos atores de Hollywood. 

As obras dominaram as categorias dos respectivos gêneros. A produção sobre a rica família Roy levou seis prêmios de drama, entre eles Melhor Série Dramática, além de melhor ator para Kieran Culkin, de melhor atriz para Sarah Snook, e de melhor ator coadjuvante para Matthew Macfadyen. As informações são do portal G1.   

Devido ao atraso na realização do evento, a primeira temporada de "The Bear" foi que concorreu à premiação, mesmo com a segunda temporada já lançada. A série também venceu em seis categorias, mas no gênero de comédia, entre elas Melhor Série de Comédia, ator para Jeremy Allen White, atriz coadjuvante para Ayo Edebiri e Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Já "Treta" venceu cinco estatuetas das minisséries ou antologias. Além da categoria principal, o casal de protagonistas da produção, Ali Wong e Steven Yeun, também foi premiado.

Veja lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023

Abaixo, confira todos os vencedores da 75ª edição do Emmy, que estão destacados em negrito

Melhor série dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “Succession”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Yellowjackets

Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor atriz principal em série dramática

  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
  • Theo James, “The White Lotus”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”
  • Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Melhor diretor em série dramática

  • Benjamin Caron,”Andor”
  • Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”
  • Andrij Parekh, “Succession”
  • Mark Mylod, “Succession”
  • Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”
  • Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”
  • Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “Bad Sisters”
  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Succession”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”

Melhor série de comédia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “Wandinha”

Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz principal em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wandinha”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Melhor diretor de série de comédia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
  • Christopher Storer, “The Bear”
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”
  • Tim Burton, “Wandinha”

Melhor roteiro de série de comédia

  • “Barry”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Other Two”

Minisséries ou antologia

  • "Treta"
  • "Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • "Daisy Jones & The Six"
  • "Fleishman is in trouble"
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Lizzy Caplan - "Fleishman is in trouble'
  • Jessica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'
  • Dominique Fishback - 'Swarm'
  • Kathryn Hahn - 'The beautiful things'
  • Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
  • Ali Wong - 'Treta'

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Taron Edgerton - 'Black Bird'
  • Kumail Nanjiani - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
  • Evan Peters - 'Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Daniel Radcliffe - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
  • Michael Shannon - 'George & Tammy'
  • Steven Yeun - 'Treta'

Melhor especial de variedades

  • 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna'
  • 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
  • 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'
  • 'The Oscars'
  • '75th Annual Tony Awards'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'
  • Joel Kim Booster - 'Fire Island'
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner - 'Fleishman is in trouble'
  • Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'
  • Janine Naber e Donald Glover - 'Swarm'
  • Al Yankivic e Eric Appel - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Murray Bartlett - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
  • Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird'
  • Richard Jenkins - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Joseph Lee – 'Treta'
  • Young Mazino - 'Treta'
  • Ray Liotta - 'Black Bird'
  • Jesse Plemons - 'Love & Death'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'
  • Jake Schreier - 'Treta'
  • Carl Franklin - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Paris Barclay - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
  • Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'

Melhor talk show

  • 'Daily show with Trevor Noah'
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
  • 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Melhor roteiro em especial de variedades

  • 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
  • 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
  • 'Saturday Night Live'

Melhor programa de competição

  • 'The amazing Race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Survivor'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'The Voice'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Annaleigh Ashford - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
  • Maria Bello - 'Treta'
  • Claire Danes - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
  • Juliette Lewis - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
  • Camila Morrone - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
  • Niecy Nash-Betts - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Merritt Wever - 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Melhor programa de variedades

  • 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
  • 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
  • 'Saturday Night Live'
