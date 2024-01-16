'Succession', 'The Bear' e 'Treta' dominam Emmy 2023: veja lista de vencedores

Os seriados "Succession", "The Bear" e "Treta" foram as produções que levaram mais estatuetas durante a 75ª edição do Emmy, realizada nessa segunda-feira (15), no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles (EUA). Inicialmente, o evento, considerado a maior premiação das séries e da TV, era para ter acontecido em setembro de 2023, mas foi adiado devido a greves dos roteiristas e dos atores de Hollywood.

As obras dominaram as categorias dos respectivos gêneros. A produção sobre a rica família Roy levou seis prêmios de drama, entre eles Melhor Série Dramática, além de melhor ator para Kieran Culkin, de melhor atriz para Sarah Snook, e de melhor ator coadjuvante para Matthew Macfadyen. As informações são do portal G1.

Devido ao atraso na realização do evento, a primeira temporada de "The Bear" foi que concorreu à premiação, mesmo com a segunda temporada já lançada. A série também venceu em seis categorias, mas no gênero de comédia, entre elas Melhor Série de Comédia, ator para Jeremy Allen White, atriz coadjuvante para Ayo Edebiri e Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Já "Treta" venceu cinco estatuetas das minisséries ou antologias. Além da categoria principal, o casal de protagonistas da produção, Ali Wong e Steven Yeun, também foi premiado.

Veja lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023

Abaixo, confira todos os vencedores da 75ª edição do Emmy, que estão destacados em negrito.

Melhor série dramática

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“House of the Dragon”

“Succession”

“The Crown”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets

Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor atriz principal em série dramática

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Melhor diretor em série dramática

Benjamin Caron,”Andor”

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“Succession”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

Melhor série de comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wandinha”

Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz principal em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wandinha”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Melhor diretor de série de comédia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

Tim Burton, “Wandinha”

Melhor roteiro de série de comédia

“Barry”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

“The Other Two”

Minisséries ou antologia

"Treta"

"Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & The Six"

"Fleishman is in trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Lizzy Caplan - "Fleishman is in trouble'

Jessica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'

Dominique Fishback - 'Swarm'

Kathryn Hahn - 'The beautiful things'

Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Ali Wong - 'Treta'

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Taron Edgerton - 'Black Bird'

Kumail Nanjiani - 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Evan Peters - 'Dahmner - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Daniel Radcliffe - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Michael Shannon - 'George & Tammy'

Steven Yeun - 'Treta'

Melhor especial de variedades

'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna'

'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'

'The Oscars'

'75th Annual Tony Awards'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'

Joel Kim Booster - 'Fire Island'

Taffy Brodesser-Akner - 'Fleishman is in trouble'

Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'

Janine Naber e Donald Glover - 'Swarm'

Al Yankivic e Eric Appel - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Murray Bartlett - 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird'

Richard Jenkins - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Joseph Lee – 'Treta'

Young Mazino - 'Treta'

Ray Liotta - 'Black Bird'

Jesse Plemons - 'Love & Death'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta'

Jake Schreier - 'Treta'

Carl Franklin - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Paris Barclay - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'

Melhor talk show

'Daily show with Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Melhor roteiro em especial de variedades

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'Saturday Night Live'

Melhor programa de competição

'The amazing Race'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Annaleigh Ashford - 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Maria Bello - 'Treta'

Claire Danes - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Juliette Lewis - 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Camila Morrone - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Niecy Nash-Betts - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Merritt Wever - 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Melhor programa de variedades