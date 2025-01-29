Diário do Nordeste
Grammy 2025 acontece neste domingo (2); relembre lista de indicados e saiba onde assistir

A cerimônia, que será realizada em Los Angeles, será transmitida a partir das 22h (horário de Brasília)

Escrito por
Redação producaodiario@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 10:28)
Zoeira
Estatuetas do Grammy
Legenda: 67ª edição do Grammy será realizada neste domingo (2)
Foto: Shutterstock

Uma das maiores premiações do mundo da música, a 67ª edição do Grammy Awards 2025 será realizada neste domingo, dia 2 de fevereiro, na Crypto Arena, em Los Angeles. 

A cerimônia começa às 22h (horário de Brasília) e será novamente apresentada por Trevor Noah, que já está no quinto ano consecutivo como anfitrião. Billie Eilish, Shakira, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter são algumas das artistas confirmadas. 

Onde assistir ao Grammy 2025 no Brasil?

Será possível acompanhar o Grammy 2025 ao vivo pela emissora TNT, que comanda uma cobertura especial no tapete vermelho. Além disso, no streaming, os fãs de música poderão acompanhar pelo Max.

Segundo a programação, a transmissão começará às 18h30, com o pré-show

Veja a lista completa de indicados:

Gravação do ano

  • “Now and Then,” The Beatles
  • “Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé
  • “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
  • “360,” Charli XCX
  • “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
  • “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
  • Álbum do ano
  • New Blue Sun, André 3000
  • Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat, Charli XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Canção do ano

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)
  • “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas, compositores (Billie Eilish)
  • “Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, e Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
  • “Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, e Taylor Swift, compsitores (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
  • “Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro, e Justin Tranter, compositores (Chappell Roan)
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
  • “Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Artista revelação

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • Raye
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Melhor performance pop solo

  • “Bodyguard,” Beyoncé
  • “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Apple,” Charli XCX
  • “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
  • “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Melhor performance de Pop Duo/Grupo

  • “Us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
  • “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
  • “Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
  • “The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
  • “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
  • Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Melhor gravação dance pop

  • “Make You Mine,” Madison Beer
  • “Von Dutch,” Charli XCX
  • “L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish
  • “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande
  • “Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan
  • Melhor canção R&B
  • “After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes, and Daniel Upchurch, compositores (Kehlani)
  • “Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Tems)
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick, and Kelvin Wooten, compositores (Coco Jones)
  • “Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea, and Kevin Theodore, compositores (Muni Long)
  • “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang, compositores (SZA)

Melhor performance de rap

  • “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
  • “When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
  • “Nissan Altima,” Doechii
  • “Houdini,” Eminem
  • “Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Melhor álbum country

  • Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
  • Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
  • Higher, Chris Stapleton
  • Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Melhor álbum pop latino

  • Anitta – Funk Generation
  • Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
  • Kany Garcia – García
  • Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
  • Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
