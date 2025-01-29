Grammy 2025 acontece neste domingo (2); relembre lista de indicados e saiba onde assistir
A cerimônia, que será realizada em Los Angeles, será transmitida a partir das 22h (horário de Brasília)
Uma das maiores premiações do mundo da música, a 67ª edição do Grammy Awards 2025 será realizada neste domingo, dia 2 de fevereiro, na Crypto Arena, em Los Angeles.
A cerimônia começa às 22h (horário de Brasília) e será novamente apresentada por Trevor Noah, que já está no quinto ano consecutivo como anfitrião. Billie Eilish, Shakira, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter são algumas das artistas confirmadas.
Veja também
Onde assistir ao Grammy 2025 no Brasil?
Será possível acompanhar o Grammy 2025 ao vivo pela emissora TNT, que comanda uma cobertura especial no tapete vermelho. Além disso, no streaming, os fãs de música poderão acompanhar pelo Max.
Segundo a programação, a transmissão começará às 18h30, com o pré-show.
Veja a lista completa de indicados:
Gravação do ano
- “Now and Then,” The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé
- “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “360,” Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- Álbum do ano
- New Blue Sun, André 3000
- Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat, Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift
Canção do ano
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, and Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- “Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, e Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
- “Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, e Taylor Swift, compsitores (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro, e Justin Tranter, compositores (Chappell Roan)
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Melhor performance pop solo
- “Bodyguard,” Beyoncé
- “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple,” Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan
Melhor performance de Pop Duo/Grupo
- “Us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
- “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
- “Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
- “The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
- Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift
Melhor gravação dance pop
- “Make You Mine,” Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch,” Charli XCX
- “L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish
- “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan
- Melhor canção R&B
- “After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes, and Daniel Upchurch, compositores (Kehlani)
- “Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Tems)
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick, and Kelvin Wooten, compositores (Coco Jones)
- “Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea, and Kevin Theodore, compositores (Muni Long)
- “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang, compositores (SZA)
Melhor performance de rap
- “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
- “When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
- “Nissan Altima,” Doechii
- “Houdini,” Eminem
- “Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Melhor álbum country
- Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
- Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
- Higher, Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Melhor álbum pop latino
- Anitta – Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
- Kany Garcia – García
- Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
- Kali Uchis – Orquídeas