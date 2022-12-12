Globo de Ouro 2022 anuncia indicados à premiação; veja lista

A cerimônia de premiação acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, em Los Angeles

Escrito por Redação,

Zoeira
Globo de Ouro
Legenda: Globo de Ouro 2023 anuncia indicados da premiação
Foto: Robyn Beck/AFP

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (12), os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. As informações são do g1.

A cerimônia de premiação acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação do comediante Jerrod Carmichael. O evento marcará seu retorno à televisão em 2023

Foram anunciadas 27 categorias, tendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas. Além disso, para a edição deste ano, quatro prêmios nas categorias de TV foram incluídos. 

Veja a lista dos indicados:

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

  • "Pinóquio"
  • "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
  • "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"
  • "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • "Babilônia"
  • "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
  • "Triângulo da tristeza"

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

  • "Avatar: O caminho da água"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Os Fabelmans"
  • "Tár"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

  • Todd Field, "Tár "
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

  • Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio "
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"
  • Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"
  • John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"
  • Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Diego Calva - "Babilônia"
  • Daniel Craig - "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
  • Adam Driver - "White Noise"
  • Colin Farrell - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Ralph Fiennes - "The Menu"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Austin Butler - "Elvis"
  • Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"
  • Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
  • Bill Nighy - "Living"
  • Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"

MELHOR DIRETOR

  • James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
  • Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

  • "RRR" (India)
  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemanha)
  • "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
  • "Close" (Bélgica)
  • "Decision to Leave" (Coreia do Sul)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""
  • Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da Tristeza"
  • Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

  • Brendan Gleeson - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
  • Barry Keoghan - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
  • Brad Pitt, - "Babilônia"
  • Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

  • "Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")
  • "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinocchio")
  • "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")
  • "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")
  • "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

  • Cate Blanchett - "Tár"
  • Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"
  • Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"
  • Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
  • Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Menu"
  • Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"
  • Lesley Manville - "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
  • Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Categorias de TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "House of the Dragon"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Severance"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"
  • Colin Firth - "A Escada"
  • Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"
  • Domhnall Gleeson - "The Patient"
  • Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"
  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
  • Bill Hader - "Barry"
  • Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
  • Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"
  • Diego Luna, "Andor"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Adam Scott, "Severance"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "O Urso"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Wandinha"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
  • Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
  • Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

  • Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
  • Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
  • Julia Garner - "Ozark"
  • Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

  • "Black Bird"
  • "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
  • "Pam and Tommy"
  • "The Dropout"
  • "The White Lotus: Sicily"

