Globo de Ouro 2022 anuncia indicados à premiação; veja lista

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (12), os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. As informações são do g1.

A cerimônia de premiação acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação do comediante Jerrod Carmichael. O evento marcará seu retorno à televisão em 2023

Foram anunciadas 27 categorias, tendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas. Além disso, para a edição deste ano, quatro prêmios nas categorias de TV foram incluídos.

Veja a lista dos indicados:

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

"Pinóquio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"

"Red: Crescer é uma Fera"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Babilônia"

"Os Banshees de Inisherin"

"Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

"Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

"Triângulo da tristeza"

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

"Avatar: O caminho da água"

"Elvis"

"Os Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

Todd Field, "Tár "

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio "

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"

John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"

Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Diego Calva - "Babilônia"

Daniel Craig - "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

Adam Driver - "White Noise"

Colin Farrell - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes - "The Menu"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"

Hugh Jackman - "The Son"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"

MELHOR DIRETOR

James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

"RRR" (India)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemanha)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"Decision to Leave" (Coreia do Sul)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""

Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da Tristeza"

Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Brendan Gleeson - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Barry Keoghan - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, - "Babilônia"

Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME

"Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")

"Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")

"Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"

Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Menu"

Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"

Lesley Manville - "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

Categorias de TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"

Colin Firth - "A Escada"

Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson - "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Abbott Elementary"

"O Urso"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wandinha"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"