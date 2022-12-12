Globo de Ouro 2022 anuncia indicados à premiação; veja lista

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA, na sigla em inglês) anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (12), os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. As informações são do g1.
A cerimônia de premiação acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação do comediante Jerrod Carmichael. O evento marcará seu retorno à televisão em 2023
Foram anunciadas 27 categorias, tendo cinco indicados em cada uma delas. Além disso, para a edição deste ano, quatro prêmios nas categorias de TV foram incluídos.
Veja a lista dos indicados:
MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
- "Pinóquio"
- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
- "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"
- "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"
MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- "Babilônia"
- "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- "Triângulo da tristeza"
MELHOR FILME – DRAMA
- "Avatar: O caminho da água"
- "Elvis"
- "Os Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
MELHOR ROTEIRO
- Todd Field, "Tár "
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME
- Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio "
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"
- Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"
- John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"
- Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Diego Calva - "Babilônia"
- Daniel Craig - "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- Adam Driver - "White Noise"
- Colin Farrell - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Ralph Fiennes - "The Menu"
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA
- Austin Butler - "Elvis"
- Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"
- Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
- Bill Nighy - "Living"
- Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"
MELHOR DIRETOR
- James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
- "RRR" (India)
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemanha)
- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
- "Close" (Bélgica)
- "Decision to Leave" (Coreia do Sul)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME
- Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""
- Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da Tristeza"
- Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME
- Brendan Gleeson - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Barry Keoghan - "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Brad Pitt, - "Babilônia"
- Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA EM FILME
- "Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")
- "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinocchio")
- "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")
- "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")
- "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA
- Cate Blanchett - "Tár"
- Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"
- Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"
- Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
- Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"
- Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Menu"
- Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"
- Lesley Manville - "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
- Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
Categorias de TV
MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "Ozark"
- "Severance"
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"
- Colin Firth - "A Escada"
- Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"
- Domhnall Gleeson - "The Patient"
- Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
- Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"
- Diego Luna, "Andor"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Adam Scott, "Severance"
MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Wandinha"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
- Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA
- Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
- Julia Garner - "Ozark"
- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"
MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME
- "Black Bird"
- "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- "Pam and Tommy"
- "The Dropout"
- "The White Lotus: Sicily"