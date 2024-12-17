Diário do Nordeste
Com 'Ainda Estou Aqui', shortlist do Oscar é divulgada nesta terça (17)

Os filmes citados devem entrar em votação para definir indicados ao Oscar 2025

Escrito por
Redação producaodiario@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 16:30)
Verso
Legenda: Dirigido por Walter Salles, "Ainda Estou Aqui" pode ser indicado ao Oscar na categoria Filme Internacional
Foto: Divulgação

A shortlist do Oscar foi anunciada nesta terça-feira (17), e o filme brasileiro "Ainda Estou Aqui" foi pré-indicado à premiação, realizada em 2025. A lista, que ainda não é a disputa final, mostra quais os grandes destaques do ano.  

Assim como nos anos anteriores, o comitê divulgou uma lista com 10 a 15 filmes para cada categoria, levando em consideração todos os que enviaram inscrições. Agora, esses filmes entrarão em uma rodada de votação para definir os cinco indicados finais. 

Entre as categorias anunciadas, estão Filme Internacional, Música, Som e Efeitos Visuais. "Ainda Estou Aqui" concorre com longas como "Emilia Pérez" (FRA), "Santosh" (UK), "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (ALE) e "Universal Language" (CA).

Quase 20 anos sem Brasil na shortlist

A última vez em que o Brasil esteve na pré-lista do Oscar foi com "O Ano Em Que Meus Pais Saíram De Férias" (2006), de Cao Hamburger. Por sua vez, a última vez em que uma produção brasileira foi, de fato, indicada ao prêmio foi com outro filme de Walter Salles, "Central do Brasil" (1999).

Confira a lista dos filmes citados na shortlist:

Documentário em longa-metragem

“The Bibi Files”
“Black Box Diaries”
“Dahomey”
“Daughters”
“Eno”
“Frida”
“Hollywoodgate”
“No Other Land”
“Porcelain War”
“Queendom”
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”
“Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat”
“Sugarcane”
“Union”
“Will & Harper”

Documentário em curta-metragem

“Chasing Roo”
“Death by Numbers”
“Eternal Father”
“I Am Ready, Warden”
“Incident”
“Instruments of a Beating Heart”
“Keeper”
“Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World”
“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
“Planetwalker”
“The Quilters”
“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”
“A Swim Lesson”
“Until He's Back”

Filme internacional

Brasil, “Ainda Estou Aqui”
Canadá, “Universal Language”
República Tcheca, “Waves”
Dinamarca, “The Girl with the Needle”
França, “Emilia Pérez”
Alemanha, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
Islândia, “Touch”
Irlanda, “Kneecap”
Itália, “Vermiglio”
Letônia, “Flow”
Noruega, “Armand”
Palestina, “From Ground Zero”
Senegal, “Dahomey”
Tailândia, “How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”
Reino Unido, “Santosh”

Cabelo e Maquiagem

“The Apprentice”
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
“A Different Man”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Maria”
“Nosferatu”
“The Substance”
“Waltzing with Brando”
“Wicked”

Trilha Sonora

"Alien: Romulus"
"Babygirl"
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
"Blink Twice"
"Blitz"
"The Brutalist"
"Challengers"
"Conclave"
"Emilia Pérez"
"The Fire Inside"
"Gladiator II"
"Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1"
"Inside Out 2"
"Nosferatu" "
The Room Next Door"
"Sing Sing"
"The Six Triple Eight"
"Wicked"
"The Wild Robot"
"Young Woman and the Sea"

Canção

“Forbidden Road” de “Better Man”
“Winter Coat” de “Blitz”
“Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”
“Never Too Late” de “Elton John: Never Too Late”
“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez”
“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez”
“Sick In The Head” de “Kneecap”
“Beyond” de “Moana 2”
“Tell Me It's You” de “Mufasa: O Rei Leão”
“Piece By Piece” de “Piece by Piece”
“Like A Bird” de “Sing Sing”
“The Journey” de “The Six Triple Eight”
“Out Of Oklahoma” de “Twisters”
“Kiss The Sky” de “The Wild Robot”
“Harper And Will Go West” de “Will & Harper”

Animação em Curta-metragem

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”
“A Bear Named Wojtek”
“Beautiful Men”
“Bottle George”
“A Crab in the Pool”
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
“Magic Candies”
“Maybe Elephants”
“Me”
“Origami”
“Percebes”
“The 21”
“Wander to Wonder”
“The Wild-Tempered Cravier”
“Yuck!”

Curta-metragem
“Anuja”
“Clodagh”
“The Compatriot”
“Crust”
“Dovecote”
“Edge of Space”
“The Ice Cream Man”
“I'm Not a Robot”
“The Last Ranger”
“A Lien”
“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”
“The Masterpiece”
“An Orange from Jaffa”
“Paris 70”
“Room Taken”

Som

“Alien: Romulus”
“Blitz”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Deadpool & Wolverine”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Gladiador II”
“Joker: Folie à Deux”
“Wicked”
“The Wild Robot”

Efeitos Visuais

"Alien: Romulus"
"Better Man"
"Civil War"
"Deadpool & Wolverine"
"Dune: Part Two"
"Gladiator II" "
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
"Mufasa: The Lion King"
"Twisters"
"Wicked"

