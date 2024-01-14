Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 14 a 20 de janeiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em janeiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Ponto Final: Temporada 1

Ponto Final: Temporada 1

Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.
17/01
Comedie
Banner da série Um Pesadelo Americano: Temporada 1

Um Pesadelo Americano: Temporada 1

After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime docuseries.
17/01
Documentarie
Banner da série Kübra: Temporada 1

Kübra: Temporada 1

When a suburban man receives messages that seem to predict the future, he develops a following — and powerful enemies.
18/01
Drama
Banner da série A Herdeira: Temporada 1

A Herdeira: Temporada 1

After the death of an unknown uncle, a woman inherits a burial ground and finds herself in the center of a string of murders and dark secrets.
19/01
Thriller
Banner da série Amor no Espectro: Temporada 2

Amor no Espectro: Temporada 2

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.
19/01
Documentarie

Filmes

Banner do filme maboroshi

maboroshi

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.
15/01
Anime
Banner do filme Alarme de Incêndio

Alarme de Incêndio

At a strict girls school, a mysterious fire blazes out of control. Now everyone's questioning whether it was an accident — or arson.
18/01
Drama
Banner do filme 60 Minutos

60 Minutos

Desperate to keep custody of his daughter, a mixed martial arts fighter abandons a big match and races across Berlin to attend her birthday party.
19/01
Action
Banner do filme The Kitchen

The Kitchen

Izi's close to escaping The Kitchen, one of London’s last remaining housing estates. But when young Benji enters his life, he faces some hard decisions.
19/01
Drama
Banner do filme Minha Solidão Tem Asas

Minha Solidão Tem Asas

Dan, a budding street artist, supports himself with smash-and-grab heists. But his father's return from jail reignites his demons and pushes him to flee.
19/01
Drama
