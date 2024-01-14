Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 14 a 20 de janeiro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em janeiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Ponto Final: Temporada 1
Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.
17/01
Comedie
Um Pesadelo Americano: Temporada 1
After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime docuseries.
17/01
Documentarie
Kübra: Temporada 1
When a suburban man receives messages that seem to predict the future, he develops a following — and powerful enemies.
18/01
Drama
A Herdeira: Temporada 1
After the death of an unknown uncle, a woman inherits a burial ground and finds herself in the center of a string of murders and dark secrets.
19/01
Thriller
Amor no Espectro: Temporada 2
In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.
19/01
Documentarie
Filmes
maboroshi
A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.
15/01
Anime
Alarme de Incêndio
At a strict girls school, a mysterious fire blazes out of control. Now everyone's questioning whether it was an accident — or arson.
18/01
Drama
60 Minutos
Desperate to keep custody of his daughter, a mixed martial arts fighter abandons a big match and races across Berlin to attend her birthday party.
19/01
Action
The Kitchen
Izi's close to escaping The Kitchen, one of London’s last remaining housing estates. But when young Benji enters his life, he faces some hard decisions.
19/01
Drama
Minha Solidão Tem Asas
Dan, a budding street artist, supports himself with smash-and-grab heists. But his father's return from jail reignites his demons and pushes him to flee.
19/01
Drama