Lista de indicados ao Grammy 2023 inclui de Beyoncé a Anitta; veja categorias e nomes

Cerimônia de entrega da estatueta acontece em fevereiro de 2023, nos EUA

zoeira@svm.com.br

Zoeira
Legenda: Anitta concorre a artista revelação; nomes como Adele e Beyoncé são veteranos no Grammy
Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

Premiação mais importante da indústria musical no mundo, o Grammy Awards 2023 já teve revelados os primeiros nomes indicados e categorias. A brasileira Anitta figura entre os concorrentes a artista revelação.

A categoria é uma das mais destacadas do prêmio, que chega em 2023 à 65ª edição. A cerimônia de entrega das estatuetas ocorre em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em 5 de fevereiro de 2023.

Anitta divide a lista de indicados com artistas como Adele, Christina Aguilera e Beyoncé, que é a artista com o maior número de indicações na história do Grammy.

Indicados ao Grammy 2023

Veja quem foi indicado ao Grammy 2023 e as categorias reveladas até esta terça-feira (15):

Revelação do ano

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & Jd Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwie
  • Molly Tuttle

Música do ano

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

  • ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Diana Ross - Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
  • Michael Bublé - Higher
  • Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix - Evergreen

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles - Harry’s House
  • Lizzo - Special

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonobo - Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Bonobo - Fragments
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • Odesza - The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Melhor performance de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Doja Cat - Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Jack Harlow - First Class
  • Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
  • Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Melhor música de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor álbum de rap

  • DJ Khaled - God Did
  • Future - I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
  • Fonseca - Viajante
  • Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
  • Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

A cantora Anitta usa óculos escuros e uma roupa decotada que mistura as cores prata e preto
