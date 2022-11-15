Lista de indicados ao Grammy 2023 inclui de Beyoncé a Anitta; veja categorias e nomes

Premiação mais importante da indústria musical no mundo, o Grammy Awards 2023 já teve revelados os primeiros nomes indicados e categorias. A brasileira Anitta figura entre os concorrentes a artista revelação.
A categoria é uma das mais destacadas do prêmio, que chega em 2023 à 65ª edição. A cerimônia de entrega das estatuetas ocorre em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em 5 de fevereiro de 2023.
Anitta divide a lista de indicados com artistas como Adele, Christina Aguilera e Beyoncé, que é a artista com o maior número de indicações na história do Grammy.
Indicados ao Grammy 2023
Veja quem foi indicado ao Grammy 2023 e as categorias reveladas até esta terça-feira (15):
Revelação do ano
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & Jd Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwie
- Molly Tuttle
Música do ano
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Melhor performance solo pop
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Diana Ross - Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
- Michael Bublé - Higher
- Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Lizzo - Special
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Melhor performance de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
- Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Melhor música de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor álbum de rap
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Fonseca - Viajante
- Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
- Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +