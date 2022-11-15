Lista de indicados ao Grammy 2023 inclui de Beyoncé a Anitta; veja categorias e nomes

Premiação mais importante da indústria musical no mundo, o Grammy Awards 2023 já teve revelados os primeiros nomes indicados e categorias. A brasileira Anitta figura entre os concorrentes a artista revelação.

A categoria é uma das mais destacadas do prêmio, que chega em 2023 à 65ª edição. A cerimônia de entrega das estatuetas ocorre em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em 5 de fevereiro de 2023.

Anitta divide a lista de indicados com artistas como Adele, Christina Aguilera e Beyoncé, que é a artista com o maior número de indicações na história do Grammy.

Indicados ao Grammy 2023

Veja quem foi indicado ao Grammy 2023 e as categorias reveladas até esta terça-feira (15):

Revelação do ano

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & Jd Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwie

Molly Tuttle

Música do ano

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Melhor performance solo pop

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Melhor álbum pop vocal

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Melhor performance de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Melhor música de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +