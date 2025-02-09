Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de fevereiro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Sobrevivendo à Queda dos Black Hawks: Minissérie
In extraordinary detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.
10/02
Documentary
Rainhas da Bolsa: Temporada 2
Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.
13/02
Drama
Cãezinhos no Passeio: Parte 1
When their humans are away, a cute and curious pup and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favorite toys!
13/02
Kid
Casada, mas…: Temporada 1
After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that's nothing like a fairy tale ending.
14/02
Comedy
Valéria: Temporada 4
A writer in creative and romantic crises finds support from three friends — who are also finding themselves. Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent.
14/02
Drama
Um Amor de Cinema: Temporada 1
A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?
14/02
Romance
Casamento às Cegas: Temporada 8
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.
14/02
Reality TV
Filmes
The Witcher: Sereias das Profundezas
When human sailors are attacked by mysterious creatures of the deep, only one person can stop the war between land and sea: the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia.
11/02
Fantasy
Morte Antes do Casamento
When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?
12/02
Comedy
Invasão de Lua de Mel
When his fiancée dumps him at the altar for her ex, a young man is left with no alternative but to go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.
12/02
Comedy
La Dolce Villa
When his daughter decides to buy a crumbling Tuscan villa, Eric rushes to Italy to talk her out of it — and instead finds beauty, romance and new purpose.
13/02
Romance
A Garota Mais Linda do Mundo
A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father's last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.
14/02
Romance
Os Altos e Baixos do Amor
A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.
14/02
Comedy
Umjolo: O Amor Não Tem Cura
After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book — all while her love life remains unwritten.
14/02
Romance
Viva os Noivos!
On their wedding night, an oddball couple is thrust into a chaotic chase, dodging goons and cops in a frenzied hunt for the mysterious “Charlie.”
14/02
Comedy