Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 14 a 20 de julho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Criaturinhas: Temporada 1

Criaturinhas: Temporada 1

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!
15/07
Kid
Banner da série LALIGA: Além do Campo: Temporada 1

LALIGA: Além do Campo: Temporada 1

From glorious wins to gut-wrenching defeats, catch the behind-the-scenes action of Spanish football in this gripping docuseries about LALIGA.
15/07
Documentary
Banner da série Homicídio: Los Angeles

Homicídio: Los Angeles

Detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging homicide cases in this chilling true-crime docuseries from the creator of "Law & Order."
16/07
Documentary
Banner da série O Assassinato de Yara Gambirasio: Temporada 1

O Assassinato de Yara Gambirasio: Temporada 1

This docuseries digs into the disappearance of 13-year-old Yara and the disconcerting investigation that shattered the peace of a small Italian town.
16/07
Documentary
Banner da série O Retorno de Simone Biles: Temporada 1

O Retorno de Simone Biles: Temporada 1

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.
17/07
Documentary
Banner da série Time Patrol Bon: Temporada 2

Time Patrol Bon: Temporada 2

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.
17/07
Anime
Banner da série A Gangue da Luva Verde: Temporada 2

A Gangue da Luva Verde: Temporada 2

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.
17/07
Comedy
Banner da série Cobra Kai: Temporada 6

Cobra Kai: Temporada 6

Bitter enemies. Warring dojos. New blood. Daniel and Johnny reignite old West Valley rivalries in this follow-up series to the "Karate Kid" films.
18/07
Action
Banner da série Um Contador no Mundo do Crime: Temporada 1

Um Contador no Mundo do Crime: Temporada 1

A banking crisis forces CA topper Tribhuvan Mishra to take up sex work. Will this dual existence alleviate his troubles — or create entirely new ones?
18/07
Drama
Banner da série Chefe da Casa: Temporada 1

Chefe da Casa: Temporada 1

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.
18/07
Drama
Banner da série Sweet Home: Temporada 3

Sweet Home: Temporada 3

As humans turn into savage monsters and the world plunges into terror, a handful of survivors fight for their lives — and to hold on to their humanity.
19/07
Horror
Banner da série Brincando com Fogo: Temporada 6

Brincando com Fogo: Temporada 6

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.
19/07
Reality TV

Filmes

Banner do filme Skywalkers: Uma História de Amor

Skywalkers: Uma História de Amor

Two real-life daredevils test the limits of their love and trust by illegally scaling one of the world's tallest buildings to perform an acrobatic stunt.
19/07
Documentary
Banner do filme Mergulhando no Amor

Mergulhando no Amor

After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors — and an old flame.
19/07
Romance
