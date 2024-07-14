Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 14 a 20 de julho
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Criaturinhas: Temporada 1
Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!
15/07
Kid
LALIGA: Além do Campo: Temporada 1
From glorious wins to gut-wrenching defeats, catch the behind-the-scenes action of Spanish football in this gripping docuseries about LALIGA.
15/07
Documentary
Homicídio: Los Angeles
Detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging homicide cases in this chilling true-crime docuseries from the creator of "Law & Order."
16/07
Documentary
O Assassinato de Yara Gambirasio: Temporada 1
This docuseries digs into the disappearance of 13-year-old Yara and the disconcerting investigation that shattered the peace of a small Italian town.
16/07
Documentary
O Retorno de Simone Biles: Temporada 1
Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.
17/07
Documentary
Time Patrol Bon: Temporada 2
After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.
17/07
Anime
A Gangue da Luva Verde: Temporada 2
When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.
17/07
Comedy
Cobra Kai: Temporada 6
Bitter enemies. Warring dojos. New blood. Daniel and Johnny reignite old West Valley rivalries in this follow-up series to the "Karate Kid" films.
18/07
Action
Um Contador no Mundo do Crime: Temporada 1
A banking crisis forces CA topper Tribhuvan Mishra to take up sex work. Will this dual existence alleviate his troubles — or create entirely new ones?
18/07
Drama
Chefe da Casa: Temporada 1
A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.
18/07
Drama
Sweet Home: Temporada 3
As humans turn into savage monsters and the world plunges into terror, a handful of survivors fight for their lives — and to hold on to their humanity.
19/07
Horror
Brincando com Fogo: Temporada 6
On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.
19/07
Reality TV
Filmes
Skywalkers: Uma História de Amor
Two real-life daredevils test the limits of their love and trust by illegally scaling one of the world's tallest buildings to perform an acrobatic stunt.
19/07
Documentary
Mergulhando no Amor
After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors — and an old flame.
19/07
Romance