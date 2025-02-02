Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 2 a 8 de fevereiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Cela 211: Temporada 1

Cela 211: Temporada 1

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.
05/02
Drama
Banner da série Invejosa: Temporada 2

Invejosa: Temporada 2

After a devastating breakup, Vicky, almost 40, embarks on a quest for new love, unaware it will lead her to a profound—and hilarious—self-discovery.
05/02
Comedy
Banner da série Caça aos Famosos com Bear Grylls: Temporada 1

Caça aos Famosos com Bear Grylls: Temporada 1

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for legendary survival expert, Bear Grylls.
05/02
Reality TV
Banner da série Sintonia: Temporada 5

Sintonia: Temporada 5

Three friends living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and injustice.
05/02
Drama
Banner da série Doces Magnólias: Temporada 4

Doces Magnólias: Temporada 4

Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.
06/02
Drama
Banner da série Os Assassinatos de Åre: Temporada 1

Os Assassinatos de Åre: Temporada 1

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work.
06/02
Thriller
Banner da série Cassandra: Minissérie

Cassandra: Minissérie

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it's under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.
06/02
Thriller
Banner da série Vinagre de Maçã: Minissérie

Vinagre de Maçã: Minissérie

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.
06/02
Drama
Banner da série Golden Kamuy: A Caça aos Prisioneiros em Hokkaido: Temporada 1

Golden Kamuy: A Caça aos Prisioneiros em Hokkaido: Temporada 1

With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.
06/02
Action
Banner da série Entrevías: Temporada 4

Entrevías: Temporada 4

When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.
07/02
Drama
Banner da série Pokémon: Horizontes - Temporada 2 - A Busca por Laqua: Parte 1

Pokémon: Horizontes - Temporada 2 - A Busca por Laqua: Parte 1

Young Pokémon trainers Liko, Roy and Dot head to the Paldea region to master the power of Terastallization and uncover the mystery behind Terapagos.
07/02
Kid
Banner da série Rivais do Críquete: Índia x Paquistão: Temporada 1

Rivais do Críquete: Índia x Paquistão: Temporada 1

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.
07/02
Documentary

Filmes

Banner do filme Bogotá: A Cidade dos Sonhos Perdidos

Bogotá: A Cidade dos Sonhos Perdidos

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.
03/02
Drama
Banner do filme Meio Grávida

Meio Grávida

When Lainy's plan to settle down and start a family falls apart, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a lie — and accidentally falls for her dream guy.
05/02
Comedy
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 2 a 8 de fevereiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 28 minutos
Montagem de fotos com cenas do BBB 25
Zoeira

BBB 25: Festa com Ivete Sangalo tem hits do Carnaval, 'puxão de orelha' nos confinados e beijo de Maike e Giovanna

A festa ocorreu nesse sábado (1º), após a Prova do Anjo

Redação
Há 55 minutos
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 2 de fevereiro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (2/2)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 2 de fevereiro com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
02 de Fevereiro de 2025
Padre Fábio de Melo. Padre Fábio de Melo faz apresentação gratuita na abertura do Ceará Natal de Luz
Zoeira

Padre Fábio de Melo anuncia pausa em shows para tratar depressão: 'Não está sendo fácil'

O padre irá realizar o show marcado para este domingo, em Santo Amaro da Purificação, na Bahia, e depois suspenderá a agenda

Estadão Conteúdo
01 de Fevereiro de 2025
Todas as canções de amor
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (2)

Filme brasileiro começa 1h35, após o Altas Horas

Redação
01 de Fevereiro de 2025
Palco do evento realizado pela netflix
Zoeira

Com Racionais e MC Hariel, nova temporada de ‘Sintonia’ ganha baile funk especial da Netflix em SP

Shows animaram público ansioso pelos novos episódios em uma espécie de festival no Memorial da América Latina neste sábado (1)

Mylena Gadelha
01 de Fevereiro de 2025
Big Brother Brasil
Zoeira

Que horas começa o BBB 25 neste sábado (1º)? Veja programação do reality

Edição vai mostrar as repercussões da festa de sexta e da Prova do Anjo

Redação
01 de Fevereiro de 2025
Preta no hospital
Zoeira

Preta Gil relata como se sente após 30 dias de internação: 'Janeiro, o mês do meu renascimento'

A cantora foi internada para a retirada de tumores

Redação
01 de Fevereiro de 2025