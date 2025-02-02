Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 2 a 8 de fevereiro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Cela 211: Temporada 1
Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.
05/02
Drama
Invejosa: Temporada 2
After a devastating breakup, Vicky, almost 40, embarks on a quest for new love, unaware it will lead her to a profound—and hilarious—self-discovery.
05/02
Comedy
Caça aos Famosos com Bear Grylls: Temporada 1
Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for legendary survival expert, Bear Grylls.
05/02
Reality TV
Sintonia: Temporada 5
Three friends living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and injustice.
05/02
Drama
Doces Magnólias: Temporada 4
Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.
06/02
Drama
Os Assassinatos de Åre: Temporada 1
A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work.
06/02
Thriller
Cassandra: Minissérie
A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it's under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.
06/02
Thriller
Vinagre de Maçã: Minissérie
Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.
06/02
Drama
Golden Kamuy: A Caça aos Prisioneiros em Hokkaido: Temporada 1
With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.
06/02
Action
Entrevías: Temporada 4
When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.
07/02
Drama
Pokémon: Horizontes - Temporada 2 - A Busca por Laqua: Parte 1
Young Pokémon trainers Liko, Roy and Dot head to the Paldea region to master the power of Terastallization and uncover the mystery behind Terapagos.
07/02
Kid
Rivais do Críquete: Índia x Paquistão: Temporada 1
Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.
07/02
Documentary
Filmes
Bogotá: A Cidade dos Sonhos Perdidos
After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.
03/02
Drama
Meio Grávida
When Lainy's plan to settle down and start a family falls apart, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a lie — and accidentally falls for her dream guy.
05/02
Comedy