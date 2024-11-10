Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 10 a 16 de novembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Nova Cena: Season 1
To wear the rap crown, you'll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Djonga, Filipe Ret, Tasha and Tracie.
12/11
Reality TV
As Irmãs Guerra: Temporada 1
A woman's refusal to join her sister's twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.
13/11
Drama
SPRINT: Temporada 2
Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.
13/11
Documentary
As Mães dos Pinguins: Temporada 1
When her seven-year-old son moves to a new school, an MMA fighter realizes that her toughest fight won't be in the octagon, but in parenthood.
13/11
Drama
Depois do Adeus: Temporada 1
After losing her fiancé in an accident, Saeko feels an inexplicable connection to a stranger — who, by a twist of fate, received his heart and memories.
14/11
Romance
Filmes
Um Amor Feito de Neve
When a young widow's magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?
13/11
Romance
Emilia Pérez
Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.
13/11
Drama
O Retorno do Rei: Queda e Ascensão de Elvis Presley
He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley's triumphant '68 comeback special.
13/11
Documentary
As Crianças Perdidas
After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon using ancestral wisdom as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds.
14/11
Documentary