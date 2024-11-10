Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 10 a 16 de novembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Nova Cena: Season 1

Nova Cena: Season 1

To wear the rap crown, you'll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Djonga, Filipe Ret, Tasha and Tracie.
12/11
Reality TV
Banner da série As Irmãs Guerra: Temporada 1

As Irmãs Guerra: Temporada 1

A woman's refusal to join her sister's twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.
13/11
Drama
Banner da série SPRINT: Temporada 2

SPRINT: Temporada 2

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.
13/11
Documentary
Banner da série As Mães dos Pinguins: Temporada 1

As Mães dos Pinguins: Temporada 1

When her seven-year-old son moves to a new school, an MMA fighter realizes that her toughest fight won't be in the octagon, but in parenthood.
13/11
Drama
Banner da série Depois do Adeus: Temporada 1

Depois do Adeus: Temporada 1

After losing her fiancé in an accident, Saeko feels an inexplicable connection to a stranger — who, by a twist of fate, received his heart and memories.
14/11
Romance

Filmes

Banner do filme Um Amor Feito de Neve

Um Amor Feito de Neve

When a young widow's magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?
13/11
Romance
Banner do filme Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez

Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.
13/11
Drama
Banner do filme O Retorno do Rei: Queda e Ascensão de Elvis Presley

O Retorno do Rei: Queda e Ascensão de Elvis Presley

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley's triumphant '68 comeback special.
13/11
Documentary
Banner do filme As Crianças Perdidas

As Crianças Perdidas

After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon using ancestral wisdom as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds.
14/11
Documentary
Zoeira

