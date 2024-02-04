Grammy 2024: veja lista dos vencedores
Mulheres dominaram indicações nas principais categorias
A 66ª edição do Grammy Awards, que consagra os melhores cantores, composições e gravações, acontece neste domingo (4). O evento foi realizado no Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos com apresentação de Trevor Noah.
Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo e SZA, Olivia Rodrigo estão entre os artistas que subiram ao palco durante a premiação, marcada por ter o maior número de artistas mulheres indicadas nas principais categorias. Apenas "Butterfly", de Jon Batiste, concorre na categoria "Música do Ano".
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores (em negrito):
Álbum do Ano
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- The Recorde - Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
- SOS - SZA.
Artista do Ano
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
Música do ano
- "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
- "Butterfly"- Jon Batiste
- "Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album") - Dua Lipa
- "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
- "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]" - Billie Eilish
Gravação do ano
- "Worship" - Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
- "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme de "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
- "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
Melhor performance solo pop
- "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus (Vencedora)
- "Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]" - Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
- "Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- "Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- "Ghost In The Machine", SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- "Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
- "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
- "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
- "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum de rap
- "Her Loss", Drake & 21 Savage
- "MICHAEL", Killer Mike
- "HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin
- "King's Disease III", Nas
- "UTOPIA", Travis Scott
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" - Fred again.. (Vencedor)
- "Playing Robots Into Heaven" - James Blake
- "For That Beautiful Feeling" - The Chemical Brothers
- "Kx5" - Kx5
- "Quest For Fire" - Skrillex
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- "SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro
- "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G (Vencedora)
- "DATA" - Tainy
Melhor álbum de country
- "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" - Kelsea Ballerini
- "Brothers Osborne" - Brothers Osborne
- "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan
- "Rustin' In The Rain" - Tyler Childers
- "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson (Vencedora)
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica
- "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" - Aphex Twin
- "Loading" - James Blake
- "Higher Than Ever Before" - Disclosure
- "Strong" - Romy & Fred again..
- "Rumble" - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Melhor performance melódica de rap
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World" - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- "Attention" - Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U" - Drake & 21 Savage
- "All My Life" - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- "Low" - SZA
Melhor performance de rap
- "The Hillbillies" - Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
- "Love Letter" - Black Thought
- "Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane
- "Players" - Coi Leray
Melhor música de rap
- "Attention" - Doja Cat
- "Barbie World [De Barbie The Album]" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
- "Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert
- "Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane
Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo
- "Since I Have A Lover" - 6LACK
- "The Love Album: Off The Grid" - Diddy
- "Nova" - Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy
- "The Age Of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe
- "SOS" - SZA
Melhor álbum R&B
- "Girls Night Out" - Babyface
- "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" - Coco Jones
- "Special Occasion" - Emily King
- "JAGUAR II" - Victoria Monét
- "CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" - Summer Walker
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- "Simple" - Babyface feat. Coco Jones
- "Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon
- "Hollywood" - Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- "Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featur Susan Carol
- "Love Language" - SZA
Melhor performance R&B
- "Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown
- "Back To Love" - Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
- "ICU" - Coco Jones
- "How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monét
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
Melhor música de R&B
- "Angel" - Halle
- "Back To Love" - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- "ICU" - Coco Jones
- "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
- "Snooze" - SZA (Vencedora)
Melhor performance de rock
- "Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius (Vencedor)
- "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys
- "More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas
- "Rescued" - Foo Fighters
- "Lux Æterna" - Metallica
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- "Belinda Says" - Alvvays
- "Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
- "Cool About It" - Boygenius
- "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
- "This Is Why" - Paramore
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico
- "JAGUAR II" - Victoria Monét
- "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" - Caroline Polachek
- "History" - Bokanté
- "Multitudes" - Feist
- "The Record" - Boygenius
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- "The Car" - Arctic Monkeys
- "The Record" - Boygenius
- "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
- "Cracker Island" - Gorillaz
- "I Inside The Old Year Dying" - PJ Harvey
Produtor do ano não-clássico
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor do ano não-clássico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Melhor performance de metal
- "72 Seasons" - Metallica
- "Bad Man" - Disturbed
- "Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost
- "Hive Mind" - Slipknot
- "Jaded" - Spiritbox
Melhor álbum de rock
- "But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
- "Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
- "72 Seasons" - Metallica
- "This Is Why" - Paramore (Vencedor)
- "In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- "La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán
- "Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1" - AleMor
- "A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas
- "La Neta" - Pedro Capó
- "Don Juan" - Maluma
- "X Mí (Vol. 1)" - Gaby Moreno
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo
- "MARTÍNEZ" - Cabra
- "Leche De Tigre" - Diamante Eléctrico
- "Vida Cotidiana" - Juanes
- "De Todas Las Flores" - Natalia Lafourcade
- "EADDA9223" - Fito Paez
Melhor performance de country solo
- "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton
- "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
- "Buried" - Brandy Clark
- "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
- "The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton
Melhor canção de country
- "White Horse", Chris Stapleton
- "Buried", Brandy Clark
- "I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan
- "In Your Love", Tyler Childers
- "Last Night", Morgan Wallen
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- "High Note" - Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
- "Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne
- "I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- "Save Me" - Jelly Roll com Lainey Wilson
- "We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Melhor álbum folk
- "Traveling Wildfire" - Dom Flemons
- "I Only See The Moon" - The Milk Carton Kids
- "Joni Mitchell At Newport Ao Vivo" - Joni Mitchell
- "Celebrants" - Nickel Creek
- "Jubilee" - Old Crow Medicine Show
- "Seven Psalms" - Paul Simon
- "Folkocracy" - Rufus Wainwright
Melhor álbum bluegrass
- "Radio John: Songs of John Hartford" - Sam Bush
- "Lovin' Of The Game" - Michael Cleveland
- "Mighty Poplar" - Mighty Poplar
- "Bluegrass", Willie Nelson
- "Me/And/Dad", Billy Strings
- "City Of Gold", Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
- "Barbie The Album" - Vários artistas (Vencedor)
- "AURORA" - "Daisy Jones & The Six
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Vários artistas
- "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3" - Vários artistas
- "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story", Weird Al Yankovic
Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)
- "Oppenheimer", Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Vencedor)
- "Barbie", Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- "The Fabelmans", John Williams, compositor
- "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny", John Williams, compositor
Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas
- "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores (Vencedor)
- "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II", Sarah Schachner, compositora
- "God Of War Ragnarök", Bear McCreary, compositor
- "Hogwarts Legacy", Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", compositores
- "Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical", Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores
Melhor clipe
- "I'm Only Sleeping", The Beatles (Vencedor)
- "In Your Love", Tyler Childers
- "What Was I Made For", Billie Eilish
- "Count Me Out", Kendrick Lamar
- "Rush", Troye Sivan
Melhor filme de música
- "Moonage Daydream", David Bowie (Vencedor)
- "How I'm Feeling Now", Lewis Capaldi
- "I Am Everything", Little Richard
- "Dear Mama", Tupac Shakur
Melhor canção para mídia visual
- "What Was I Made For? [From "Barbie The Album"]", Billie Eilish (Vencedora)
- "Barbie World [From "Barbie The Album"]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
- "Dance The Night [From "Barbie The Album"]", Dua Lipa
- "I'm Just Ken [From "Barbie The Album"]", Ryan Gosling
- "Lift Me Up [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"]", Rihanna
Melhor gravação remix
- "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)", Depeche Mode (Vencedor)
- "Alien Love Call", Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange
- "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)", Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
- "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)", Lane 8
- "Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" - Mariah Carey
Melhor composição instrumental
- "Amerikkan Skin" - Lakecia Benjamin, compositora (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)
- "Can You Hear The Music" - Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)
- "Cutey And The Dragon" - Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
- "Helena's Theme" - John Williams, compositor (John Williams)
- "Motion" - Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
- "The Diary Of Alicia Keys" - Alicia Keys (Vencedor)
- "Act 3 (Immersive Edition)" - Ryan Ulyate
- "Blue Clear Sky" - George Strait
- "God Of War Ragnarök (Trilha sonora)" - Bear McCreary
- "Silence Between Songs" - Madison Beer
Melhor arranjo instrumental ou à capela
- "Angels We Have Heard On High" - Just 6
- "Can You Hear The Music" - Ludwig Göransson
- "Folsom Prison Blues" - The String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel
- "I Remember Mingus" - Hilario Duran e His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D'Rivera
- "Paint It Black" - Wednesday Addams
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais
- "April In Paris" - Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
- "Com Que Voz (Live)" - Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest
- "Fenestra" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
- "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" - säje feat. Jacob Collier
- "Lush Life" - Samara Joy
Melhor álbum de new age, ambiente ou chant
- "Aquamarine" - Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- "Moments Of Beauty" - Omar Akram
- "Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)" - Ólafur Arnalds
- "Ocean Dreaming Ocean" - David Darling & Hans Christian
- "So She Howls" - Carla Patullo feat. Tonality e The Scorchio Quartet
Melhor canção de raiz americana
- "Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell e The 400 Unit (Vencedor)
- "Blank Page", The War And Treaty
- "California Sober", Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
- "Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
- "The Returner", Allison Russell
Melhor álbum de jazz vocal
- "For Ella 2", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
- "Alive At The Village Vanguard", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- "Lean In", Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
- "Mélusine", Cécile McLorin Salvant
- "How Love Begins", Nicole Zuraitis
Melhor performance de jazz
- "Movement 18 (Heroes)", Jon Batiste
- "Basquiat", Lakecia Benjamin
- "Vulnerable (Live)", Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
- "But Not For Me", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- "Tight", Samara Joy
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental
- "The Source", Kenny Barron
- "Phoenix", Lakecia Benjamin
- "Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn", Adam Blackstone
- "The Winds Of Change", Billy Childs
- "Dream Box", Pat Metheny
Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz
- "The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo", ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- "Dynamic Maximum Tension", Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
- "Basie Swings The Blues", The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- "Olympians", Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
- "The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions", Mingus Big Band
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- "Quietude", Eliane Elias
- "My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins com The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- "Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- "Cometa", Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
- "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
- "Love In Exile", Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- "Quality Over Opinion", Louis Cole
- "SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree", Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- "Live At The Piano", Cory Henry
- "The Omnichord Real Book", Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim", Liz Callaway
- "Pieces Of Treasure", Rickie Lee Jones
- "Bewitched", Laufey
- "Holidays Around The World", Pentatonix
- "Only The Strong Survive", Bruce Springsteen
- "Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3", vários artistas
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
- "As We Speak", Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
- "On Becoming", House Of Waters
- "Jazz Hands", Bob James
- "The Layers", Julian Lage
- "All One", Ben Wendel
Melhor álbum de música infantil
- "Ahhhhh!", Andrew & Polly
- "Ancestars", Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
- "Hip Hope For Kids!", DJ Willy Wow!
- "Taste The Sky", Uncle Jumbo
- "We Grow Together Preschool Songs", 123 Andrés
Melhor álbum latino tropical
- "Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)", Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (vencedor)
- "Voy A Ti", Luis Figueroa
- "Niche Sinfónico", Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- "VIDA", Omara Portuondo
- "MIMY & TONY", Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- "Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así", Carlos Vives
Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)
- "GÉNESIS", Peso Pluma
- "Bordado A Mano", Ana Bárbara
- "La Sánchez", Lila Downs
- "Motherflower", Flor De Toloache
- "Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes", Lupita Infante
Melhor performance de música africana
- "Amapiano", ASAKE & Olamide
- "City Boys", Burna Boy
- "UNAVAILABLE", Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- "Rush", Ayra Starr
- "Water", Tyla
Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa
- "Big Tree", Meryl Streep
- "Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder", William Shatner
- "The Creative Act: A Way Of Being", Rick Rubin
- "It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism", Senator Bernie Sanders
- "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times", Michelle Obama
Melhor álbum de reggae
- "Born For Greatness", Buju Banton
- "Simma", Beenie Man
- "Cali Roots Riddim 2023", Collie Buddz
- "No Destroyer", Burning Spear
- "Colors Of Royal", Julian Marley & Antaeus