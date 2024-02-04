Diário do Nordeste
Grammy 2024: veja lista dos vencedores

Mulheres dominaram indicações nas principais categorias

Escrito por Redação ,
Verso
Estatuetas do Grammy
Legenda: Prêmios serão entregues em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
Foto: Shutterstock

A 66ª edição do Grammy Awards, que consagra os melhores cantores, composições e gravações, acontece neste domingo (4). O evento foi realizado no Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos com apresentação de Trevor Noah.

Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo e SZA, Olivia Rodrigo estão entre os artistas que subiram ao palco durante a premiação, marcada por ter o maior número de artistas mulheres indicadas nas principais categorias. Apenas "Butterfly", de Jon Batiste, concorre na categoria "Música do Ano".

Veja a lista completa dos vencedores (em negrito):

Álbum do Ano

  • World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
  • The Recorde - Boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
  • Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift
  • SOS - SZA.

Artista do Ano

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War And Treaty

Música do ano

  • "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • "Butterfly"- Jon Batiste
  • "Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album") - Dua Lipa
  • "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA
  • "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]" - Billie Eilish

Gravação do ano

  • "Worship" - Jon Batiste
  • "Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
  • "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
  • "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme de "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish
  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
  • "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA

Melhor performance solo pop

  • "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus  (Vencedora)
  • "Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
  • "What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]" - Billie Eilish
  • "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

  • "Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • "Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
  • "Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • "Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • "Ghost In The Machine", SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • "Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
  • "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
  • "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
  • "Midnights" - Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum de rap

  • "Her Loss", Drake & 21 Savage
  • "MICHAEL", Killer Mike
  • "HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin
  • "King's Disease III", Nas
  • "UTOPIA", Travis Scott

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" - Fred again..  (Vencedor)
  • "Playing Robots Into Heaven" - James Blake
  • "For That Beautiful Feeling" - The Chemical Brothers
  • "Kx5" - Kx5
  • "Quest For Fire" - Skrillex

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • "SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro
  • "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G (Vencedora)
  • "DATA" - Tainy

Melhor álbum de country

  • "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" - Kelsea Ballerini
  • "Brothers Osborne" - Brothers Osborne
  • "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan
  • "Rustin' In The Rain" - Tyler Childers
  • "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson (Vencedora)

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica

  • "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" - Aphex Twin
  • "Loading" - James Blake
  • "Higher Than Ever Before" - Disclosure
  • "Strong" - Romy & Fred again..
  • "Rumble" - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Melhor performance melódica de rap

  • "Sittin' On Top Of The World" - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
  • "Attention" - Doja Cat
  • "Spin Bout U" - Drake & 21 Savage
  • "All My Life" - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
  • "Low" - SZA

Melhor performance de rap

  • "The Hillbillies" - Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • "Love Letter" - Black Thought
  • "Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage
  • "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane
  • "Players" - Coi Leray

Melhor música de rap

  • "Attention" - Doja Cat
  • "Barbie World [De Barbie The Album]" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
  • "Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert
  • "Rich Flex" - Drake & 21 Savage
  • "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane

Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo

  • "Since I Have A Lover" - 6LACK
  • "The Love Album: Off The Grid" - Diddy
  • "Nova" - Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy
  • "The Age Of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe
  • "SOS" - SZA

Melhor álbum R&B

  • "Girls Night Out" - Babyface
  • "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" - Coco Jones
  • "Special Occasion" - Emily King
  • "JAGUAR II" - Victoria Monét
  • "CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" - Summer Walker

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional 

  • "Simple" - Babyface feat. Coco Jones
  • "Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon
  • "Hollywood" - Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
  • "Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featur Susan Carol
  • "Love Language" - SZA

Melhor performance R&B

  • "Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown
  • "Back To Love" - Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
  • "ICU" - Coco Jones
  • "How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monét
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA

Melhor música de R&B

  • "Angel" - Halle
  • "Back To Love" - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
  • "ICU" - Coco Jones
  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
  • "Snooze" - SZA (Vencedora)

Melhor performance de rock

  • "Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius   (Vencedor)
  • "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys
  • "More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas
  • "Rescued" - Foo Fighters
  • "Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Melhor performance de música alternativa

  • "Belinda Says" - Alvvays
  • "Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
  • "Cool About It" - Boygenius
  • "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
  • "This Is Why" - Paramore

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico

  • "JAGUAR II" - Victoria Monét 
  • "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" - Caroline Polachek
  • "History" - Bokanté
  • "Multitudes" - Feist
  • "The Record" - Boygenius

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • "The Car" -  Arctic Monkeys
  • "The Record" - Boygenius
  • "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
  • "Cracker Island" - Gorillaz
  • "I Inside The Old Year Dying" - PJ Harvey

Produtor do ano não-clássico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor do ano não-clássico

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Melhor performance de metal

  • "72 Seasons" - Metallica 
  • "Bad Man" - Disturbed
  • "Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost
  • "Hive Mind" - Slipknot
  • "Jaded" - Spiritbox

Melhor álbum de rock

  • "But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
  • "Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
  • "72 Seasons" - Metallica
  • "This Is Why" - Paramore  (Vencedor)
  • "In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • "La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán
  • "Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1" - AleMor
  • "A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas
  • "La Neta" - Pedro Capó
  • "Don Juan" - Maluma
  • "X Mí (Vol. 1)" - Gaby Moreno

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

  • "MARTÍNEZ" - Cabra
  • "Leche De Tigre" - Diamante Eléctrico
  • "Vida Cotidiana" - Juanes
  • "De Todas Las Flores" - Natalia Lafourcade
  • "EADDA9223" - Fito Paez

Melhor performance de country solo

  • "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton
  • "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
  • "Buried" - Brandy Clark
  • "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
  • "The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton

Melhor canção de country

  • "White Horse", Chris Stapleton
  • "Buried", Brandy Clark
  • "I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan
  • "In Your Love", Tyler Childers
  • "Last Night", Morgan Wallen

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

  • "High Note" -  Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
  • "Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne
  • "I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
  • "Save Me" - Jelly Roll com Lainey Wilson
  • "We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Melhor álbum folk

  • "Traveling Wildfire" - Dom Flemons
  • "I Only See The Moon" - The Milk Carton Kids
  • "Joni Mitchell At Newport Ao Vivo" - Joni Mitchell
  • "Celebrants" - Nickel Creek
  • "Jubilee" - Old Crow Medicine Show
  • "Seven Psalms" - Paul Simon
  • "Folkocracy" - Rufus Wainwright

Melhor álbum bluegrass

  • "Radio John: Songs of John Hartford" - Sam Bush
  • "Lovin' Of The Game" - Michael Cleveland
  • "Mighty Poplar" - Mighty Poplar
  • "Bluegrass", Willie Nelson
  • "Me/And/Dad", Billy Strings
  • "City Of Gold", Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

  • "Barbie The Album" - Vários artistas  (Vencedor)
  • "AURORA" - "Daisy Jones & The Six
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Vários artistas
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3" - Vários artistas
  • "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story", Weird Al Yankovic

Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)

  • "Oppenheimer", Ludwig Göransson, compositor  (Vencedor)
  • "Barbie", Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Ludwig Göransson, compositor
  • "The Fabelmans", John Williams, compositor
  • "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny", John Williams, compositor

Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas

  • "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores  (Vencedor) 
  • "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II", Sarah Schachner, compositora
  • "God Of War Ragnarök", Bear McCreary, compositor
  • "Hogwarts Legacy", Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", compositores
  • "Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical", Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores

Melhor clipe

  • "I'm Only Sleeping", The Beatles (Vencedor)
  • "In Your Love", Tyler Childers
  • "What Was I Made For", Billie Eilish
  • "Count Me Out", Kendrick Lamar
  • "Rush", Troye Sivan

Melhor filme de música

  • "Moonage Daydream", David Bowie  (Vencedor)
  • "How I'm Feeling Now", Lewis Capaldi
  • "I Am Everything", Little Richard
  • "Dear Mama", Tupac Shakur

Melhor canção para mídia visual

  • "What Was I Made For? [From "Barbie The Album"]", Billie Eilish  (Vencedora)
  • "Barbie World [From "Barbie The Album"]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
  • "Dance The Night [From "Barbie The Album"]", Dua Lipa
  • "I'm Just Ken [From "Barbie The Album"]", Ryan Gosling
  • "Lift Me Up [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"]", Rihanna

Melhor gravação remix

  • "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)", Depeche Mode  (Vencedor)
  • "Alien Love Call", Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange
  • "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)", Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
  • "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)", Lane 8
  • "Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" - Mariah Carey

Melhor composição instrumental

  • "Amerikkan Skin" - Lakecia Benjamin, compositora (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)
  • "Can You Hear The Music" - Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)
  • "Cutey And The Dragon" - Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
  • "Helena's Theme" - John Williams, compositor (John Williams)
  • "Motion" - Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

  • "The Diary Of Alicia Keys" - Alicia Keys (Vencedor)
  • "Act 3 (Immersive Edition)" - Ryan Ulyate
  • "Blue Clear Sky" - George Strait
  • "God Of War Ragnarök (Trilha sonora)" - Bear McCreary
  • "Silence Between Songs" - Madison Beer

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou à capela

  • "Angels We Have Heard On High" - Just 6
  • "Can You Hear The Music" - Ludwig Göransson
  • "Folsom Prison Blues" - The String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel
  • "I Remember Mingus" - Hilario Duran e His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D'Rivera
  • "Paint It Black" - Wednesday Addams

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

  • "April In Paris" - Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
  • "Com Que Voz (Live)" - Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest
  • "Fenestra" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" - säje feat. Jacob Collier
  • "Lush Life" - Samara Joy

Melhor álbum de new age, ambiente ou chant

  • "Aquamarine" - Kirsten Agresta-Copely
  • "Moments Of Beauty" - Omar Akram
  • "Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)" - Ólafur Arnalds
  • "Ocean Dreaming Ocean" - David Darling & Hans Christian
  • "So She Howls" - Carla Patullo feat. Tonality e The Scorchio Quartet

Melhor canção de raiz americana

  • "Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell e The 400 Unit  (Vencedor)
  • "Blank Page", The War And Treaty
  • "California Sober", Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
  • "Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
  • "The Returner", Allison Russell

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

  • "For Ella 2", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
  • "Alive At The Village Vanguard", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
  • "Lean In", Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
  • "Mélusine", Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • "How Love Begins", Nicole Zuraitis

Melhor performance de jazz

  • "Movement 18 (Heroes)", Jon Batiste
  • "Basquiat", Lakecia Benjamin
  • "Vulnerable (Live)", Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
  • "But Not For Me", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
  • "Tight", Samara Joy

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

  • "The Source", Kenny Barron
  • "Phoenix", Lakecia Benjamin
  • "Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn", Adam Blackstone
  • "The Winds Of Change", Billy Childs
  • "Dream Box", Pat Metheny

Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz

  • "The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo", ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
  • "Dynamic Maximum Tension", Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
  • "Basie Swings The Blues", The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
  • "Olympians", Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
  • "The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions", Mingus Big Band

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

  • "Quietude", Eliane Elias
  • "My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins com The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
  • "Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
  • "Cometa", Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
  • "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • "Love In Exile", Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • "Quality Over Opinion", Louis Cole
  • "SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree", Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • "Live At The Piano", Cory Henry
  • "The Omnichord Real Book", Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

  • "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim", Liz Callaway
  • "Pieces Of Treasure", Rickie Lee Jones
  • "Bewitched", Laufey
  • "Holidays Around The World", Pentatonix
  • "Only The Strong Survive", Bruce Springsteen
  • "Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3", vários artistas

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

  • "As We Speak", Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
  • "On Becoming", House Of Waters
  • "Jazz Hands", Bob James
  • "The Layers", Julian Lage
  • "All One", Ben Wendel

Melhor álbum de música infantil

  • "Ahhhhh!", Andrew & Polly
  • "Ancestars", Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
  • "Hip Hope For Kids!", DJ Willy Wow!
  • "Taste The Sky", Uncle Jumbo
  • "We Grow Together Preschool Songs", 123 Andrés

Melhor álbum latino tropical

  • "Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)", Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (vencedor)
  • "Voy A Ti", Luis Figueroa
  • "Niche Sinfónico", Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • "VIDA", Omara Portuondo
  • "MIMY & TONY", Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • "Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así", Carlos Vives

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)

  • "GÉNESIS", Peso Pluma
  • "Bordado A Mano", Ana Bárbara
  • "La Sánchez", Lila Downs
  • "Motherflower", Flor De Toloache
  • "Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes", Lupita Infante

Melhor performance de música africana

  • "Amapiano", ASAKE & Olamide
  • "City Boys", Burna Boy
  • "UNAVAILABLE", Davido Featuring Musa Keys
  • "Rush", Ayra Starr
  • "Water", Tyla

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

  • "Big Tree", Meryl Streep
  • "Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder", William Shatner
  • "The Creative Act: A Way Of Being", Rick Rubin
  • "It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism", Senator Bernie Sanders
  • "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times", Michelle Obama

Melhor álbum de reggae

  • "Born For Greatness", Buju Banton
  • "Simma", Beenie Man
  • "Cali Roots Riddim 2023", Collie Buddz
  • "No Destroyer", Burning Spear
  • "Colors Of Royal", Julian Marley & Antaeus
