Grammy 2024: veja lista dos vencedores

A 66ª edição do Grammy Awards, que consagra os melhores cantores, composições e gravações, acontece neste domingo (4). O evento foi realizado no Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos com apresentação de Trevor Noah.

Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo e SZA, Olivia Rodrigo estão entre os artistas que subiram ao palco durante a premiação, marcada por ter o maior número de artistas mulheres indicadas nas principais categorias. Apenas "Butterfly", de Jon Batiste, concorre na categoria "Música do Ano".

Veja a lista completa dos vencedores (em negrito):

Álbum do Ano

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The Recorde - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA.

Artista do Ano

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Música do ano