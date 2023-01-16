Veja vencedores do 28th Critics Choice Awards, termômetro do Oscar

“Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” foi o grande destaque da noite

Escrito por Redação,

Zoeira
Legenda: "Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo" é uma produção dirigida por Daniel Scheinert e Daniel Kwan
Foto: Divulgação

O Critics Choice Awards 2023 reuniu celebridades de Hollywood no Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, em Los Angeles, no domingo (15). Em evento, foram entregues estatuetas da 28ª edição da premiação. O grande destaque da noite foi a produção “Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo”, que liderava as indicações.

A produção recebeu a principal estatueta, a de Melhor Filme, além de Melhor Direção, Roteiro Original, Ator Coadjuvante e Edição.

Veja mais

Zoeira
Morre, aos 95 anos, a atriz Gina Lollobrigida, ícone do cinema italiano
Supremmas ao lado de dançarinos
Zoeira
Supremmas abre show de Gloria Groove com performance de Beyoncé e aborda valorização de arte drag

Já nos prêmios para a televisão, “Better Call Saul”, disponível na Netflix, e “Abbott Elementary”, do Star+, foram os grandes destaques da categoria.

O Critics Choice Awards é a principal premiação da crítica especializada norte-americana de cinema e televisão e é considerado um dos termômetros do Oscar, bem como o Globo de Ouro, que entregou seus prêmios na semana passada.

Veja os vencedores da 28ª edição do Critics Choice Awards

MELHOR FILME

Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Babilônia
Os Banshees de Inisherin
Elvis
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Os Fabelmans
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

MELHOR ATOR

Austin Butler, por Elvis
Tom Cruise, por Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, por The Whale
Paul Mescal, por Aftersun
Bill Nighy, por Living

MELHOR ATRIZ

Cate Blanchett, por Tár
Viola Davis, por A Mulher Rei
Danielle Deadwyler, por Till
Margot Robbie, por Babilônia
Michelle Williams, por Os Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Paul Dano, por Os Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, por Os Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Angela Bassett, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Jessie Buckley, por Women Talking
Kerry Condon, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Stephanie Hsu, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Janelle Monáe, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

MELHOR JOVEM ATOR OU ATRIZ

Frankie Corio, por Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, por Till
Gabriel LaBelle, por Os Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, por Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, por Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, por The Whale

MELHOR ELENCO

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Os Banshees de Inisherin
Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Os Fabelmans
A Mulher Rei
Women Talking

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Damien Chazelle, por Babilônia
Todd Field, por Tár
Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Sarah Polley, por Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, por A Mulher Rei
S.S. Rajamouli, por RRR
Steven Spielberg, por Os Fabelmans

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Charlotte Wells, por Aftersun
Martin McDonagh, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, por Os Fabelmans
Todd Field, por Tár

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

Rian Johnson, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Kazuo Ishiguro, por Living
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, por Ela Disse
Samuel D. Hunter, por The Whale
Sarah Polley, por Women Talking

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Russell Carpenter, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Linus Sandgren, por Babilônia
Roger Deakins, por Império da Luz
Janusz Kaminski, por Os Fabelmans
Florian Hoffmeister, por Tár
Claudio Miranda, por Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, por Babilônia
Hannah Beachler & Lisa K. Sessions, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, por Elvis
Jason Kisvarday & Kelsi Ephraim, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, por Os Fabelmans

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua & James Cameron, por Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Tom Cross, por Babilônia
Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond, por Elvis
Paul Rogers, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Monika Willi, por Tár
Eddie Hamilton, por Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR FIGURINO

Mary Zophres, por Babilônia
Ruth E. Carter, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Catherine Martin, por Elvis
Shirley Kurata, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Jenny Eagan, por Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Gersha Phillips, por A Mulher Rei

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

Babilônia
Batman
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Elvis
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
The Whale

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Batman
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR COMÉDIA

Os Banshees de Inisherin+
Mais que Amigos
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Triângulo da Tristeza
O Peso do Talento

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Wendell & Wild

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades (México)
Close (Bélgica)
Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
RRR (Índia)

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
"Ciao Papa" (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)
"Naatu Naatu" (RRR)
"Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
"Carolina" - Taylor Swift (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)
"New Body Rhumba" - LCD Soundsystem (Ruído Branco)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Michael Giacchino, por Batman
Justin Hurwitz, por Babilônia
John Williams, por Os Fabelmans
Alexandre Desplat, por Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Women Talking

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Andor
Mal de Família
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
A Casa do Dragão
Ruptura
Yellowstone

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Antony Starr (The Boys)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Sharon Horgan (Mal de Família)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Andre Braugher (The Good Fight)
Ismael Cruz Córdova (O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis de Poder)
Michael Emerson (Evil)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Matt Smith (A Casa do Dragão)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Milly Alcock (A Casa do Dragão)
Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Abbott Elementary
Barry
O Urso
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Keegan-Michael Key (Reboot)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga Para Matar)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva)
Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts)
Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)
James Marsden (Disque Amiga Para Matar)
Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Paulina Alexis (Reservation Dogs)
Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)
Marcia Gay Harden (Uncoupled)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Annie Potts (Young Sheldon)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Em Nome do Céu

MELHOR FILME PARA TV

Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Ben Foster (The Survivor)
Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)
Samuel L. Jackson (Os Últimos Dias de Ptolemy Grey)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Amber Midthunder (Prey)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The First Lady)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Matthew Goode (The Offer)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Shea Whigham (Gaslit)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)
Dominique Fishback (Os Últimos Dias de Ptolemy Grey)
Betty Gilpin (Gaslit)
Melanie Lynskey (Candy)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Juno Temple (The Offer)

MELHOR SÉRIE ESTRANGEIRA

1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
Minha Amiga Genial
Pachinko
Teerã

MELHOR SÉRIE ANIMADA

Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

Assuntos Relacionados

Artes Cultura e Entretenimento Artes Cultura e Entretenimento/televisão Artes Cultura e Entretenimento/filmes e séries
montagem com fotos de luciana gimenez no hospital, frame de vídeo de resgate e imagem da perna fraturada
Zoeira

Luciana Gimenez publica vídeo de resgate após acidente na neve

A apresentadora sofreu o acidente em Aspen, nos Estados Unidos, enquanto esquiava com os filhos

Redação
Há 51 minutos
Boninho no BBB 23
Zoeira

Boninho eliminou participante grávida do BBB ‘às vésperas do confinamento’

O próprio diretor do reality show contou a história em entrevista

Redação
Há 1 hora
Zoeira

Veja vencedores do 28th Critics Choice Awards, termômetro do Oscar

“Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo” foi o grande destaque da noite

Redação
Há 1 hora
Zoeira

Morre atriz Gina Lollobrigida, ícone do cinema italiano, aos 95 anos

A artista estava internada em Roma, na Itália

Redação
Há 1 hora
Supremmas ao lado de dançarinos
Zoeira

Supremmas abre show de Gloria Groove com performance de Beyoncé e aborda valorização de arte drag

Público cantou junto "Crazy In Love"

João Lima Neto
Há 2 horas
Zoeira

Nova novela da Globo, 'Vai na Fé' estreia nesta segunda-feira (16)

Assinada por Rosane Svartman, a trama das 19h tem como protagonista personagem da Sheron Menezes

Redação
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 16 de janeiro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, segunda (16/1)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para esta segunda, 16 de janeiro com o horóscopo do dia

Vic Costa
16 de Janeiro de 2023
bbb23
Zoeira

Brothers entrarão na casa colados e disputarão provas em duplas na primeira semana; confira lista

Em dinâmica inédita do programa, o público votou para formar duplas entre Pipocas e Camarotes

Redação
16 de Janeiro de 2023