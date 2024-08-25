Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 25 a 31 de agosto

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Os Piores Ex: Temporada 1

Os Piores Ex: Temporada 1

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.
28/08
Documentary
Banner da série Escola dos Romances Proibidos: Temporada 1

Escola dos Romances Proibidos: Temporada 1

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict "No Romance" rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.
29/08
Drama
Banner da série O Exterminador do Futuro Zero: Temporada 1

O Exterminador do Futuro Zero: Temporada 1

A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg.
29/08
Anime
Banner da série Presidente por Acidente: Temporada 2

Presidente por Acidente: Temporada 2

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a candidate in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for a Black president?
29/08
Comedy
Banner da série KAOS

KAOS

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.
29/08
Fantasy
Banner da série Voo IC 814: Sequestro a Bordo

Voo IC 814: Sequestro a Bordo

Based on real events, this gripping series directed by Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”) chronicles the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation.
29/08
Thriller
Banner da série KAOS

KAOS

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.
29/08
Fantasy
Banner da série Voo IC 814: Sequestro a Bordo: Minissérie

Voo IC 814: Sequestro a Bordo: Minissérie

Based on real events, this gripping series directed by Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”) chronicles the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation.
29/08
Thriller
Banner da série De Ator a Cantor: Temporada 1

De Ator a Cantor: Temporada 1

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!
30/08
Reality TV
Banner da série Respira: Temporada 1

Respira: Temporada 1

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.
30/08
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme Untold: O Ladrão de Sinais

Untold: O Ladrão de Sinais

In this sports documentary, Connor Stalions addresses the allegations surrounding the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal for the first time.
27/08
Documentary
Banner do filme Príncipes Perigosos

Príncipes Perigosos

A group of wealthy teenagers commit crimes that escalate from petty mischief to dangerous plots, causing chaotic consequences — but not for themselves.
28/08
Drama
Banner do filme A Libertação

A Libertação

Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events.
30/08
Horror
Banner do filme Irmãs de Sorte

Irmãs de Sorte

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?
30/08
Comedy
