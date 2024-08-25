Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 25 a 31 de agosto
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Os Piores Ex: Temporada 1
From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.
28/08
Documentary
Escola dos Romances Proibidos: Temporada 1
When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict "No Romance" rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.
29/08
Drama
O Exterminador do Futuro Zero: Temporada 1
A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg.
29/08
Anime
Presidente por Acidente: Temporada 2
A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a candidate in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for a Black president?
29/08
Comedy
KAOS
As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.
29/08
Fantasy
Voo IC 814: Sequestro a Bordo
Based on real events, this gripping series directed by Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”) chronicles the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation.
29/08
Thriller
De Ator a Cantor: Temporada 1
With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!
30/08
Reality TV
Respira: Temporada 1
A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.
30/08
Drama
Filmes
Untold: O Ladrão de Sinais
In this sports documentary, Connor Stalions addresses the allegations surrounding the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal for the first time.
27/08
Documentary
Príncipes Perigosos
A group of wealthy teenagers commit crimes that escalate from petty mischief to dangerous plots, causing chaotic consequences — but not for themselves.
28/08
Drama
A Libertação
Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events.
30/08
Horror
Irmãs de Sorte
When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?
30/08
Comedy