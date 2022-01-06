Cerimônia do Grammy 2022 é adiada por causa da Covid-19 e da variante Ômicron

Organização do evento justificou que saúde e segurança dos músicos, produtores e público são "prioridade"

Escrito por Redação,

Zoeira
grammy 2022
Legenda: Entrega da premiação musical ocorreria no dia 31 de janeiro; nova data ainda será divulgada
Foto: Don Emmert/AFP

A Academia da Gravação anunciou, nessa quarta-feira (5), o adiamento da 64ª edição do Grammy 2022 devido às  "incertezas" sobre a variante Ômicron. O evento estava previsto para o próximo dia 31 de janeiro. Com a mudança, a nova data ainda não foi divulgada. 

globo de ouro 2022
Zoeira
Globo de Ouro 2022 não terá público, famosos nem transmissão pela TV
Montagem com pôsteres de divulgação do The Masked Singer Brasil. À esquerda, peça com Tatá Werneck, de preto; à direita, peça com Priscila Alcantara, também de preto
Zoeira
'The Masked Singer Brasil' terá participação de Tatá Werneck e Priscilla Alcantara em nova temporada

"Manter o show em 31 de janeiro simplesmente traz riscos demais", justificou a organização do Grammy, acrescentando que uma nova data será anunciada "em breve".

A entidade também ressaltou que a "saúde e a segurança" dos músicos, produtores e o público continuam sendo "nossa maior prioridade". 

Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Grammy 2022

A cantora Olivia Rodrigo, de apenas 18 anos, é a artista que concorre nas quatro principais categorias. O último lançamento dela, 'Sour', foi indicado a melhor álbum, melhor canção e melhor gravação. Já a própria recebeu indicação à categoria de artista revelação. 

ÁLBUM DO ANO

  • "We Are" - Jon Batiste
  • "Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber
  • "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.
  • "Montero" - Lil Nas X
  • "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Evermore" - Taylor Swift
  • "Donda" - Kanye West

CANÇÃO DO ANO

  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Fight For You" - H.E.R.
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

  • '"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
  • "Freedom" - Jon Batiste
  • "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO POP

  • Anyone - Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Positions - Ariana Grande
  • drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE DUO/GRUPO

  • I get a kick out of you - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: 
  • Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
  • Butter - BTS
  • Higher power - Coldplay 
  • Kiss me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

  • "The Off-Season" — J. Cole
  • "Certified Lover Boy" — Drake
  • "King’s Disease II" — Nas
  • "Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator
  • "Donda" — Kanye West

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP

  • “Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
  • “Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Up” — Cardi B
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
  • “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
  • “Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

  • “P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
  • “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
  • “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
  • “WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
  • “Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

  • "Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
  • "Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
  • "Before" - James Blake
  • "Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
  • "You can do it" - Caribou
  • "Alive" - Rufus du Sol
  • "The Business" - Tiesto

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

  • "Subconsciously" — Black Coffee
  • "Fallen Embers" — Illenium
  • "Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer
  • "Shockwave" — Marshmello
  • "Free Love" — Sylvan Esso
  • "Judgement" — Ten City

PRODUTOR DO ANO, NÃO CLÁSSICO

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Rogèt Chahayed

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

  • Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
  • El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
  • Jose — J Balvin
  • KG0516 — Karol G
  • Mendó — Alex Cuba
  • Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK

  • One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
  • Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
  • They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
  • Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

  • "Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
  • "The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
  • "Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • "Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
  • "El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo

MELHOR FILME MUSICAL

  • Insidie — Bo Burnham
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
  • Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
  • Summer of Soul — Vários

MELHOR CLIPE

  • “Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
  • “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
  • “I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
  • "Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo

MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

  • Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over — Christ Stapleton

MELHOR MÚSICA COUNTRY

  • “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
  • “Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
  • “Cold” — Chris Stapleton
  • “Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
  • “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
  • “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

  • Bridgerton — Kris Bowers
  • Dune — Hans Zimmer
  • The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson
  • The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera
  • Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross

