Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo é destaque da 64ª edição; veja lista completa dos indicados

Os indicados ao Grammy 2022 foram anunciados nesta terça-feira (23), em evento comandando pelos membros do grupo BTS, a cantora Billie Eilish, H.E.R e a banda Maneskin.

A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

A cantora Olivia Rodrigo, de apenas 18 anos, é o grande destaque da edição, sendo a única artista que concorre nas quatro principais categorias.

O último lançamento da artista, 'Sour', foi indicado a melhor álbum, teve indicação a melhor canção e melhor gravação. Já a própria recebeu indicação à categoria de artista revelação.

Enquanto isso, o trabalho da pianista paulistana Eliane Elias foi indicado na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com 'Mirror mirror'. Nele, a gravação foi feita em parceria com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés.

Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

Álbum do ano