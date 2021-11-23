Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo é destaque da 64ª edição; veja lista completa dos indicados

Os indicados ao Grammy 2022 foram anunciados nesta terça-feira (23), em evento comandando pelos membros do grupo BTS, a cantora Billie Eilish, H.E.R e a banda Maneskin.
A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
A cantora Olivia Rodrigo, de apenas 18 anos, é o grande destaque da edição, sendo a única artista que concorre nas quatro principais categorias.
O último lançamento da artista, 'Sour', foi indicado a melhor álbum, teve indicação a melhor canção e melhor gravação. Já a própria recebeu indicação à categoria de artista revelação.
Enquanto isso, o trabalho da pianista paulistana Eliane Elias foi indicado na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com 'Mirror mirror'. Nele, a gravação foi feita em parceria com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés.
Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
Álbum do ano
- "We Are" - Jon Batiste
- "Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber
- "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.
- "Montero" - Lil Nas X
- "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Evermore" - Taylor Swift
- "Donda" - Kanye West
Canção do ano
- "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
- "A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Fight For You" - H.E.R.
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
- "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
- "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
Gravação do ano
- '"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
- "Freedom" - Jon Batiste
- "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
- "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Artista revelação
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Melhor performance solo pop
- Anyone - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum de rap
- "The Off-Season" — J. Cole
- "Certified Lover Boy" — Drake
- "King’s Disease II" — Nas
- "Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator
- "Donda" — Kanye West
Melhor música de rap
- “Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
- “Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
- “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Melhor performance de rap
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
- “Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- “P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
- “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
- “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
- “WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
- “Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- "Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
- "Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
- "Before" - James Blake
- "Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
- "You can do it" - Caribou
- "Alive" - Rufus du Sol
- "The Business" - Tiesto
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
- "Subconsciously" — Black Coffee
- "Fallen Embers" — Illenium
- "Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer
- "Shockwave" — Marshmello
- "Free Love" — Sylvan Esso
- "Judgement" — Ten City
Produtor do ano, não clássico
- Jack Antonoff
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
- Rogèt Chahayed
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
- Jose — J Balvin
- KG0516 — Karol G
- Mendó — Alex Cuba
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Melhor álbum de folk
- One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- "Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
- "The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
- "Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- "Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
- "El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo
Melhor filme musical
- Insidie — Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul — Vários
Melhor clipe
- “Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
- “I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
- "Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum country
- Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over — Christ Stapleton
Melhor música country
- “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
- “Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
- “Cold” — Chris Stapleton
- “Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
- “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
Melhor trilha sonora
- Bridgerton — Kris Bowers
- Dune — Hans Zimmer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson
- The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross