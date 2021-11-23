Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo é destaque da 64ª edição; veja lista completa dos indicados

Evento deve acontecer no dia 21 de janeiro de 2022, em Los Angeles, nos EUA

Escrito por Redação,

Zoeira
Legenda: Olivia Rodrigo foi o grande destaque da lista de indicados ao 64º Grammy
Foto: divulgação

Os indicados ao Grammy 2022 foram anunciados nesta terça-feira (23), em evento comandando pelos membros do grupo BTS, a cantora Billie Eilish, H.E.R e a banda Maneskin.

A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

A cantora Olivia Rodrigo, de apenas 18 anos, é o grande destaque da edição, sendo a única artista que concorre nas quatro principais categorias. 

O último lançamento da artista, 'Sour', foi indicado a melhor álbum, teve indicação a melhor canção e melhor gravação. Já a própria recebeu indicação à categoria de artista revelação. 

Enquanto isso, o trabalho da pianista paulistana Eliane Elias foi indicado na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com 'Mirror mirror'. Nele, a gravação foi feita em parceria com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés.

Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

Álbum do ano

  • "We Are" - Jon Batiste
  • "Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber
  • "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.
  • "Montero" - Lil Nas X
  • "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Evermore" - Taylor Swift
  • "Donda" - Kanye West

Canção do ano

  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Fight For You" - H.E.R.
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

Gravação do ano

  • '"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
  • "Freedom" - Jon Batiste
  • "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat e SZA
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Artista revelação

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Anyone - Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Positions - Ariana Grande
  • drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor álbum de rap

  • "The Off-Season" — J. Cole
  • "Certified Lover Boy" — Drake
  • "King’s Disease II" — Nas
  • "Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator
  • "Donda" — Kanye West

Melhor música de rap

  • “Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
  • “Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Melhor performance de rap

  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Up” — Cardi B
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
  • “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
  • “Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • “P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
  • “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
  • “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
  • “WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
  • “Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

  • "Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
  • "Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
  • "Before" - James Blake
  • "Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
  • "You can do it" - Caribou
  • "Alive" - Rufus du Sol
  • "The Business" - Tiesto

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

  • "Subconsciously" — Black Coffee
  • "Fallen Embers" — Illenium
  • "Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer
  • "Shockwave" — Marshmello
  • "Free Love" — Sylvan Esso
  • "Judgement" — Ten City

Produtor do ano, não clássico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Rogèt Chahayed

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
  • El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
  • Jose — J Balvin
  • KG0516 — Karol G
  • Mendó — Alex Cuba
  • Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Melhor álbum de folk

  • One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
  • Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
  • They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
  • Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

  • "Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
  • "The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
  • "Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • "Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
  • "El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo

Melhor filme musical

  • Insidie — Bo Burnham
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
  • Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
  • Summer of Soul — Vários

Melhor clipe

  • “Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
  • “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
  • “I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
  • "Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor álbum country

  • Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over — Christ Stapleton

Melhor música country

  • “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
  • “Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
  • “Cold” — Chris Stapleton
  • “Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
  • “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
  • “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Melhor trilha sonora

  • Bridgerton — Kris Bowers
  • Dune — Hans Zimmer
  • The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson
  • The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera
  • Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross

