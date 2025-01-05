Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 5 a 11 de janeiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em janeiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira



Séries

Banner da série Meu Casamento Feliz: Temporada 2

Meu Casamento Feliz: Temporada 2

Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.
06/01
Anime
Banner da série Raw: 2025

Raw: 2025

WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.
06/01
Action
Banner da série A Grande Descoberta: Minissérie

A Grande Descoberta: Minissérie

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.
07/01
Drama
Banner da série Jerry Springer: Brigas, Câmera, Ação: Minissérie

Jerry Springer: Brigas, Câmera, Ação: Minissérie

This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America's most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.
07/01
Documentary
Banner da série A Colina do Cão: Minissérie

A Colina do Cão: Minissérie

A successful and renowned novelist — haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer — returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.
08/01
Thriller
Banner da série Sou um Assassino: Temporada 6

Sou um Assassino: Temporada 6

Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.
08/01
Documentary
Banner da série Subteran: Temporada 1

Subteran: Temporada 1

A young mother's life is upended when she finds herself hiding behind a secret identity to escape the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé's death.
08/01
Thriller
Banner da série Dubai Ostentação: Temporada 3

Dubai Ostentação: Temporada 3

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.
08/01
Reality TV
Banner da série Perfil Falso: Killer Match

Perfil Falso: Killer Match

Camila meets her Prince Charming through a dating app. After an idyllic romance, she plans to surprise him — only to end up trapped in a false paradise.
08/01
Thriller
Banner da série Ilary: Temporada 1

Ilary: Temporada 1

This documentary series follows TV host Ilary Blasi as she defines her life post-divorce, balancing personal growth, career opportunities and a new love.
09/01
Reality TV
Banner da série Família Upshaw: Parte 6

Família Upshaw: Parte 6

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.
09/01
Comedy
Banner da série Asura: Temporada 1

Asura: Temporada 1

In 1979 Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their aging father's affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.
09/01
Drama
Banner da série Terra Indomável: Minissérie

Terra Indomável: Minissérie

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.
09/01
Drama
Banner da série Machos Alfa: Temporada 3

Machos Alfa: Temporada 3

Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.
10/01
Comedy
Banner da série Memórias de Um Carcereiro: Temporada 1

Memórias de Um Carcereiro: Temporada 1

Vikramaditya Motwane brings this riveting story about a prison officer who is determined to root out the systemic problems plaguing Delhi’s Tihar Jail.
10/01
Drama
Banner da série SAKAMOTO DAYS: Temporada 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Temporada 1

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.
11/01
Anime

Filmes

Banner do filme Ad Vitam

Ad Vitam

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.
10/01
Thriller
