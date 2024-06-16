Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de junho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em junho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Agents of Mystery: Temporada 1

Agents of Mystery: Temporada 1

Six "agents of mystery" who have excellent chemistry must solve paranormal mysteries within six hours, relying on their quick-thinking and teamwork.
18/06
Reality TV
Banner da série Casamento às Cegas: Brasil: Temporada 4

Casamento às Cegas: Brasil: Temporada 4

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.
19/06
Reality TV
Banner da série As Cheerleaders do Dallas Cowboys: Temporada 1

As Cheerleaders do Dallas Cowboys: Temporada 1

Follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chase their dreams and a coveted spot on the squad.
20/06
Documentary
Banner da série A Fábrica de Kota: Temporada 3

A Fábrica de Kota: Temporada 3

In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life.
20/06
Drama
Banner da série O Jogo da Vítima: Temporada 2

O Jogo da Vítima: Temporada 2

After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with autism risks everything to solve the case.
21/06
Drama
Banner da série Gangues da Galícia: Temporada 1

Gangues da Galícia: Temporada 1

When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.
21/06
Thriller
Banner da série A Promessa do Golfe: Temporada 1

A Promessa do Golfe: Temporada 1

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.
22/06
Anime

Filmes

Banner do filme Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

Explore the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy in this funny and heartfelt documentary featuring personal stories from an all-star roster of performers.
18/06
Documentary
Banner do filme Uma Herança Inusitada

Uma Herança Inusitada

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.
19/06
Comedy
Banner do filme A Primeira Barbie Negra

A Primeira Barbie Negra

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.
19/06
Documentary
Banner do filme A Academia do Sr. Kleks

A Academia do Sr. Kleks

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.
19/06
Kid
Banner do filme Irmãos por Acidente

Irmãos por Acidente

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.
20/06
Documentary
Banner do filme Alerta de Risco

Alerta de Risco

A Special Forces commando uncovers a dangerous conspiracy when she returns to her hometown looking for answers into her beloved father's death.
21/06
Action
Matteus faz selfie com o celular. Ele é um homem branco de barba bem feita e usa camisa também branca
Zoeira

IFFar abre investigação sobre ingresso por cota racial do ex-BBB Matteus Amaral

O gaúcho entrou para a faculdade de Engenharia Agrícola em 2014 após se declara "preto"

Redação
Há 1 hora
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de junho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em junho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 16 de junho

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (16/6)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 16 de junho com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
16 de Junho de 2024
Creed: Nascido para lutar
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (16)

O longa é exibido após o "Faixa Combate: Spaten Fight Night"

Redação
15 de Junho de 2024
Maiara e Maraísa e Marília Mendonça
Zoeira

Maiara diz que não compõe desde a morte de Marília Mendonça: 'Travei'

Última música composta por ela foi 'Tudo menos Você', uma parceria com Marília Mendonça

Redação
15 de Junho de 2024
A Grande Conquista
Zoeira

Que horas começa A Grande Conquista hoje, sábado (15)?

Os participantes disputam o prêmio de R$ 1 milhão

Redação
15 de Junho de 2024
A empresária Roberta Medina e a cantora Anitta
Zoeira

Roberta Medina comenta desconforto de Anitta envolvendo Rock in Rio

Há dois anos, a cantora afirmou que artistas que "falam português" são desrespeitados pela organização do evento e que nunca mais pisaria no festival

Redação
15 de Junho de 2024
A atriz Débora Falabella é perseguida há mais de 10 anos por uma stalker
Zoeira

Débora Falabella relata 'medo' de stalker que a persegue há mais de 10 anos; entenda

Atriz falou sobre situação em entrevista ao jornal O Globo

Redação
15 de Junho de 2024