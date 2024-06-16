Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de junho
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em junho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Agents of Mystery: Temporada 1
Six "agents of mystery" who have excellent chemistry must solve paranormal mysteries within six hours, relying on their quick-thinking and teamwork.
18/06
Reality TV
Casamento às Cegas: Brasil: Temporada 4
The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.
19/06
Reality TV
As Cheerleaders do Dallas Cowboys: Temporada 1
Follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chase their dreams and a coveted spot on the squad.
20/06
Documentary
A Fábrica de Kota: Temporada 3
In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life.
20/06
Drama
O Jogo da Vítima: Temporada 2
After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with autism risks everything to solve the case.
21/06
Drama
Gangues da Galícia: Temporada 1
When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.
21/06
Thriller
A Promessa do Golfe: Temporada 1
When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.
22/06
Anime
Filmes
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution
Explore the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy in this funny and heartfelt documentary featuring personal stories from an all-star roster of performers.
18/06
Documentary
Uma Herança Inusitada
When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.
19/06
Comedy
A Primeira Barbie Negra
Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.
19/06
Documentary
A Academia do Sr. Kleks
To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.
19/06
Kid
Irmãos por Acidente
Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.
20/06
Documentary
Alerta de Risco
A Special Forces commando uncovers a dangerous conspiracy when she returns to her hometown looking for answers into her beloved father's death.
21/06
Action