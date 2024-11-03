Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 3 a 9 de novembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Vilarejo do Amor: Temporada 2

Vilarejo do Amor: Temporada 2

Singles 35 and over from various backgrounds live together and rebuild a house for another chance at love. Will they find "the one," or leave alone?
05/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Casamento às Cegas: Argentina: Temporada 1

Casamento às Cegas: Argentina: Temporada 1

The pods are open, and so are the hearts — now in Argentina. Who will make it past appearances in this experiment where saying "I do" comes sight unseen?
06/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Elas Nasceram para Brilhar: Temporada 1

Elas Nasceram para Brilhar: Temporada 1

Chasing glamour, fame and artistry, women with a passion for acting must push the limits to pursue their dreams in the ruthless world of show business.
07/11
Drama
Banner da série Contagem Regressiva: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Temporada 1

Contagem Regressiva: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Temporada 1

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on Nov. 15.
07/11
Documentary
Banner da série Banco Central sob Ataque: Minissérie

Banco Central sob Ataque: Minissérie

Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.
08/11
Thriller
Banner da série Investigação Alienígena: Temporada 1

Investigação Alienígena: Temporada 1

In this gripping docuseries, legendary reporter George Knapp travels the globe to uncover new evidence about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth.
08/11
Documentary
Banner da série Mr. Plankton: Minissérie

Mr. Plankton: Minissérie

A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.
08/11
Romance
Banner da série O Ringue: Temporada 1

O Ringue: Temporada 1

Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected face-off lands him a shot at the big time — and a ruthless rivalry.
08/11
Action

Filmes

Banner do filme Sintonia de Natal

Sintonia de Natal

On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.
06/11
Romance
Banner do filme Pedro Páramo

Pedro Páramo

Based on Juan Rulfo's landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.
06/11
Drama
Banner do filme 10 Dias de um Homem Curioso

10 Dias de um Homem Curioso

When a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets tangled up in a deadly chain of events as he sets out to find her — and a good story.
07/11
Thriller
Banner do filme Romance no Ar: Uma Garota Apaixonada

Romance no Ar: Uma Garota Apaixonada

A couple's seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other's infidelity — but who said that relationships were easy?
08/11
Romance
Banner do filme O Atleta de 69 Anos

O Atleta de 69 Anos

An adventurous, foul-mouthed former swimming coach reaches for record-breaking glory when he attempts a triathlon at 69 years old.
08/11
Drama
