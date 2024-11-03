Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 3 a 9 de novembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Vilarejo do Amor: Temporada 2
Singles 35 and over from various backgrounds live together and rebuild a house for another chance at love. Will they find "the one," or leave alone?
05/11
Reality TV
Casamento às Cegas: Argentina: Temporada 1
The pods are open, and so are the hearts — now in Argentina. Who will make it past appearances in this experiment where saying "I do" comes sight unseen?
06/11
Reality TV
Elas Nasceram para Brilhar: Temporada 1
Chasing glamour, fame and artistry, women with a passion for acting must push the limits to pursue their dreams in the ruthless world of show business.
07/11
Drama
Contagem Regressiva: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Temporada 1
Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on Nov. 15.
07/11
Documentary
Banco Central sob Ataque: Minissérie
Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.
08/11
Thriller
Investigação Alienígena: Temporada 1
In this gripping docuseries, legendary reporter George Knapp travels the globe to uncover new evidence about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth.
08/11
Documentary
Mr. Plankton: Minissérie
A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.
08/11
Romance
O Ringue: Temporada 1
Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected face-off lands him a shot at the big time — and a ruthless rivalry.
08/11
Action
Filmes
Sintonia de Natal
On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.
06/11
Romance
Pedro Páramo
Based on Juan Rulfo's landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.
06/11
Drama
10 Dias de um Homem Curioso
When a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets tangled up in a deadly chain of events as he sets out to find her — and a good story.
07/11
Thriller
Romance no Ar: Uma Garota Apaixonada
A couple's seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other's infidelity — but who said that relationships were easy?
08/11
Romance
O Atleta de 69 Anos
An adventurous, foul-mouthed former swimming coach reaches for record-breaking glory when he attempts a triathlon at 69 years old.
08/11
Drama