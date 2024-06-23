Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 23 a 29 de junho
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em junho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Moradores Indesejados: Temporada 2
Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.
26/06
Documentary
Academia Unicórnio: Capítulo 2
When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.
27/06
Kid
That '90s Show: Parte 2
Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.
27/06
Comedy
Supacell
When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.
27/06
Drama
Beleza Impiedosa: Temporada 2
Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.
28/06
Drama
Dominando Manhattan: Temporada 1
Real estate mogul Ryan Serhant leads one of the biggest firms in New York and pushes his agents to greatness while tackling the most expensive listings.
28/06
Reality TV
O Sabotador: Temporada 2
Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.
28/06
Reality TV
Turbilhão: Minissérie
A whirlwind power clash between the prime minister and deputy prime minister unravels the day the president suffers an assassination attempt.
28/06
Drama
Por Uma Vida Melhor: A Jornada
Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.
28/06
Drama
Filmes
Até que as Cores Acabem
With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.
27/06
Drama
Tudo em Família
The only thing worse than being the assistant to a high-maintenance movie star who doesn't take you seriously? Finding out he's smitten with your mom.
28/06
Comedy
Juanpis González: O Presidente do Povo
When a spoiled Colombian snob becomes president through money and connections, he finds staying in power takes more than he expected.
28/06
Comedy