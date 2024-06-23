Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 23 a 29 de junho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em junho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Moradores Indesejados: Temporada 2

Moradores Indesejados: Temporada 2

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.
26/06
Documentary
Banner da série Academia Unicórnio: Capítulo 2

Academia Unicórnio: Capítulo 2

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.
27/06
Kid
Banner da série That '90s Show: Parte 2

That '90s Show: Parte 2

Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.
27/06
Comedy
Banner da série Supacell

Supacell

When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.
27/06
Drama
Banner da série Supacell: Temporada 1

Supacell: Temporada 1

When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.
27/06
Drama
Banner da série Beleza Impiedosa: Temporada 2

Beleza Impiedosa: Temporada 2

Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.
28/06
Drama
Banner da série Dominando Manhattan: Temporada 1

Dominando Manhattan: Temporada 1

Real estate mogul Ryan Serhant leads one of the biggest firms in New York and pushes his agents to greatness while tackling the most expensive listings.
28/06
Reality TV
Banner da série O Sabotador: Temporada 2

O Sabotador: Temporada 2

Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.
28/06
Reality TV
Banner da série Turbilhão: Minissérie

Turbilhão: Minissérie

A whirlwind power clash between the prime minister and deputy prime minister unravels the day the president suffers an assassination attempt.
28/06
Drama
Banner da série Por Uma Vida Melhor: A Jornada

Por Uma Vida Melhor: A Jornada

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.
28/06
Drama
Banner da série Por Uma Vida Melhor: A Jornada: Temporada 1

Por Uma Vida Melhor: A Jornada: Temporada 1

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.
28/06
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme Até que as Cores Acabem

Até que as Cores Acabem

With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.
27/06
Drama
Banner do filme Tudo em Família

Tudo em Família

The only thing worse than being the assistant to a high-maintenance movie star who doesn't take you seriously? Finding out he's smitten with your mom.
28/06
Comedy
Banner do filme Juanpis González: O Presidente do Povo

Juanpis González: O Presidente do Povo

When a spoiled Colombian snob becomes president through money and connections, he finds staying in power takes more than he expected.
28/06
Comedy
