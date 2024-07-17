Emmy 2024 divulga indicados; veja lista completa
A premiação deve ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro
Escrito por Redação ,
A Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas divulgou, nesta quarta-feira (17), a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024. A série 'O Urso', do Hulu, é um dos destaques da edição, com 23 indicações, o que a tornou a série de comédia mais indicada na história da premiação.
Também aparecem na lista obras como 'Bebê Rena', da Netflix, e 'Only Murders in The Building', do Hulu.
A premiação está prevista para ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro, a partir de 21 horas, no horário de Brasília.
Veja a lista completa de indicados
Melhor Série de Comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Gilded Age
- Slow Horses
- The Morning Show
- O Problema dos Três Corpos
Melhor Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Bebê Rena
- Fargo
- Uma Questão de Química
- Ripley
- True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor Filme Para a Televisão
- O Último Caso do Monk
- Quiz Lady
- Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
- Scoop
- A Batalha das Pop-Tarts
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
- Ayo Edebiri ("O Urso")
- Jean Smart ("Hacks")
- Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia
- Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
- Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
- Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Jeremy Allen White ("O Urso")
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
- Liza Colón-Zayas ("O Urso")
- Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
- Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abborr Elementary")
- Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Lionel Boyce ("O Urso")
- Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
- Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("O Urso")
- Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
- Anna Sawai ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
- Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
- Maya Erskine ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama
- Idris Elba ("Hijack")
- Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
- Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
- Hiroyuki Sanada ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Dominic West ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
- Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
- Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
- Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
- Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")
- Katen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
- Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
- Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
- Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
- Takehiro Hira ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Brie Larson ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Juno Temple ("Fargo")
- Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
- Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs The Swans")
Melhor Ator Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Matt Bomer ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
- Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
- Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Andrew Scott ("Ripley")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")
- Lily Gladstone ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")
- Jessica Gunning ("Bebê Rena")
- Aja Naomi King ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Nava Mau ("Bebê Rena")
- Kali Reis ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Jonathan Bailey ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- John Hawkes ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")
- Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")
- Tom Goodman-Hill ("Bebê Rena")
- Lewis Pullman ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner ("Fallout")
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Will Smith ("Slow Horses")
Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo ("O Urso")
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means ("Girls5Eva")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")
Melhor Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Antologia
- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
- Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Programa de Variedade em Talk-Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor Reality de Competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
