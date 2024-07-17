Emmy 2024 divulga indicados; veja lista completa

A Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas divulgou, nesta quarta-feira (17), a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024. A série 'O Urso', do Hulu, é um dos destaques da edição, com 23 indicações, o que a tornou a série de comédia mais indicada na história da premiação.

Também aparecem na lista obras como 'Bebê Rena', da Netflix, e 'Only Murders in The Building', do Hulu.

A premiação está prevista para ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro, a partir de 21 horas, no horário de Brasília.

Veja a lista completa de indicados

Melhor Série de Comédia

Abbott Elementary

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

The Morning Show

O Problema dos Três Corpos

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antologia

Bebê Rena

Fargo

Uma Questão de Química

Ripley

True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor Filme Para a Televisão

O Último Caso do Monk

Quiz Lady

Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul

Scoop

A Batalha das Pop-Tarts

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Maya Rudolph ("Loot")

Ayo Edebiri ("O Urso")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")

Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia

Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("O Urso")

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")

Liza Colón-Zayas ("O Urso")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abborr Elementary")

Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Lionel Boyce ("O Urso")

Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")

Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("O Urso")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Anna Sawai ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Maya Erskine ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

Idris Elba ("Hijack")

Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

Walton Goggins ("Fallout")

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")

Hiroyuki Sanada ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Dominic West ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")

Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")

Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")

Lesley Manville ("The Crown")

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")

Katen Pittman ("The Morning Show")

Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Tadanobu Asano ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")

Takehiro Hira ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Brie Larson ("Uma Questão de Química")

Juno Temple ("Fargo")

Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")

Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs The Swans")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

Matt Bomer ("Companheiros de Viagem")

Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")

Jon Hamm ("Fargo")

Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")

Lily Gladstone ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")

Jessica Gunning ("Bebê Rena")

Aja Naomi King ("Uma Questão de Química")

Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Nava Mau ("Bebê Rena")

Kali Reis ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

Jonathan Bailey ("Companheiros de Viagem")

John Hawkes ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")

Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")

Tom Goodman-Hill ("Bebê Rena")

Lewis Pullman ("Uma Questão de Química")

Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner ("Fallout")

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

Will Smith ("Slow Horses")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo ("O Urso")

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means ("Girls5Eva")

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Melhor Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Antologia

Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")

Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror")

Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")

Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")

Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Programa de Variedade em Talk-Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor Reality de Competição