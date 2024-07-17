Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Emmy 2024 divulga indicados; veja lista completa

A premiação deve ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro

Escrito por Redação ,
Zoeira
Cena da série O Urso
Legenda: A série 'O Urso' foi uma das mais indicadas do Emmy 2024
Foto: Divulgação

A Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas divulgou, nesta quarta-feira (17), a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024. A série 'O Urso', do Hulu, é um dos destaques da edição, com 23 indicações, o que a tornou a série de comédia mais indicada na história da premiação.

Também aparecem na lista obras como 'Bebê Rena', da Netflix, e 'Only Murders in The Building', do Hulu.

A premiação está prevista para ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro, a partir de 21 horas, no horário de Brasília.

Veja também

Verso

Teatro da Praia fortalece comédia cearense com temporada de espetáculos e nova escola para atores

Zoeira

Criadora de Grey's Anatomy diz que filha começou a assistir série: 'Vendo mulheres que a mãe criou'

Veja a lista completa de indicados

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Gilded Age
  • Slow Horses
  • The Morning Show
  • O Problema dos Três Corpos

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Uma Questão de Química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor Filme Para a Televisão

  • O Último Caso do Monk
  • Quiz Lady
  • Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
  • Scoop
  • A Batalha das Pop-Tarts

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
  • Ayo Edebiri ("O Urso")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks")
  • Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia

  • Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
  • Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
  • Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("O Urso")
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ("O Urso")
  • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
  • Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abborr Elementary")
  • Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Lionel Boyce ("O Urso")
  • Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
  • Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("O Urso")
  • Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
  • Anna Sawai ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
  • Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
  • Maya Erskine ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

  • Idris Elba ("Hijack")
  • Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
  • Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Dominic West ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
  • Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
  • Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
  • Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
  • Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")
  • Katen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
  • Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Tadanobu Asano ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
  • Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
  • Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
  • Takehiro Hira ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
  • Brie Larson ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Juno Temple ("Fargo")
  • Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
  • Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs The Swans")

Melhor Ator Principal em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Matt Bomer ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
  • Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
  • Tom Hollander ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
  • Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")
  • Lily Gladstone ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")
  • Jessica Gunning ("Bebê Rena")
  • Aja Naomi King ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
  • Nava Mau ("Bebê Rena")
  • Kali Reis ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Jonathan Bailey ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • John Hawkes ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
  • Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")
  • Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ("Bebê Rena")
  • Lewis Pullman ("Uma Questão de Química")
  • Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama

  • Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner ("Fallout")
  • Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
  • Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
  • Will Smith ("Slow Horses")

Melhor Roteiro de Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo ("O Urso")
  • Meredith Scardino and Sam Means ("Girls5Eva")
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("The Other Two")
  • Jake Bender and Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Melhor Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Antologia

  • Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
  • Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror")
  • Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
  • Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")
  • Steven Zaillian ("Ripley")
  • Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Programa de Variedade em Talk-Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor Reality de Competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice
Assuntos Relacionados
Nava Mau em Bebê Rena
Zoeira

Nava Mau, de 'Bebê Rena', se torna primeira mulher trans indicada a atriz Coadjuvante no Emmy

Atriz concorre na categoria de melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou antologia no Emmy 2024

Redação
Há 14 minutos
A nova passagem do cantor é mais uma das apresentações da Live Nation no Brasil
Zoeira

The Weeknd fará show único no Brasil em 2024; veja data e como comprar ingresso

Clientes Santander terão acesso à pré-venda exclusiva

Redação
Há 20 minutos
Foto de Silvio Santos durante programa no SBT
Zoeira

Silvio Santos é internado com H1N1 e passa por exames em São Paulo, diz jornal

O apresentador de 93 anos não teria previsão de alta, segundo fontes próximas

Redação
Há 31 minutos
Billy Corgan é vocalista da banda
Zoeira

Banda Smashing Pumpkins anuncia shows no Brasil em novembro

As apresentações acontecem em Brasília e no Rio de Janeiro

Redação
Há 35 minutos
Juliana Paes, Sheron Menezzes e amigas no Ceará
Zoeira

Juliana Paes e Sheron Menezzes aproveitam férias no Ceará com amigas

As mulheres também tiveram a companhia dos filhos

Redação
Há 41 minutos
Gertz em entrevista sobre o time da NBA Atlanta Hawks
Zoeira

Conheça a fortuna de Jemi Gertz, a atriz mais rica do mundo

Ela é uma das donas do time da NBA Atlanta Hawks

Redação
Há 48 minutos
Cena da série O Urso
Zoeira

Emmy 2024 divulga indicados; veja lista completa

A premiação deve ocorrer no dia 15 de setembro

Redação
Há 56 minutos
Eder acusa a ex de alienação parental
Zoeira

Karoline Lima se pronuncia após Eder Militão pedir guarda da filha dos dois

O jogador do Real Madrid quer a custódia unilateral da criança de dois anos

Redação
Há 2 horas
drake deitado em meio a ursos
Zoeira

Drake publica imagem de mansão inundada em Toronto em meio a chuvas recordes

Não se sabe ao certo se a casa pertence ao rapper

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024
Lázaro Ramos e Ailton Graça em cena no filme correndo atrás
Zoeira

Sessão da Tarde hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe nesta quarta-feira (17)

Filme será exibido após “Cheias de Charme - Edição Especial”, às 15h25

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
Severina em 'Ilhados com a Sogra'
Zoeira

Severina Tenório, do 'Ilhados com a Sogra', revela assédio e dificuldade financeira após reality

Matriarca da família Tenório contou que está morando com um amigo de favor por conta das dificuldades

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024
Internautas apontam que Davi Brito postou foto falsa de termômetro
Zoeira

Davi, do BBB 24, é criticado por mandar foto falsa de termômetro e cancelar encontro com affair

Moradora do Amazonas, Tamires Assis já estava a caminho da Bahia, onde encontraria o ex-brother

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024
Alma Gêmea
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'Alma Gêmea'? Veja o resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (17)

Cristina diz a Débora que Serena logo será despejada junto com todos os seus amigos e ficará sem ter onde morar.

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
No Rancho Fundo
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'No Rancho Fundo'? Veja o resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (17)

Ariosto exige que Artur chame Zefa Leonel.

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
Cheias de Charme
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'Cheias de Charme'? Veja o resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (17)

Cida dispensa Conrado.

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
Familia é Tudo
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'Familia é Tudo'? Veja o resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (17)

Vênus conversa com a assistente social, e Eva fica assustada.

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
Renascer
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'Renascer'? Veja o resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (17)

Damião aceita ficar a serviço de Eliana, depois que a amante lhe comunica que pretende usar a mercadoria roubada para se livrar de Egídio.

A. Seraphim
17 de Julho de 2024
Dani Guedes. Atriz realiza cirurgia para reparar escoliose de quase 90 graus: Meu cérebro não entende até hoje
Zoeira

Atriz relembra cirurgia para reparar escoliose de 90 graus: 'Meu cérebro não entende até hoje'

Dani Guedes conviveu mais de 25 anos com dor devido à condição

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024
Mara Carvalho fez Aurora na primeira versão da novela. Já Malu Mader ficou com o papel no remake
Zoeira

Quem era Aurora na versão de 1993 de 'Renascer'? Relembre o destino da personagem

No enredo, personagem viveu romance com protagonista

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024
participante do masterchef brasil, thaissa, sorrindo
Zoeira

Quem foi eliminado do Masterchef? Saiba como foram as provas dessa terça (16)

Participante Thaissa fez um pão de mel que não agradou os jurados do reality

Redação
17 de Julho de 2024