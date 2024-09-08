Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 8 a 14 de setembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Hot Wheels: Velocidade Máxima!: Temporada 2
Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.
09/09
Kid
Jack Whitehall: Paternidade com Meu Pai: Temporada 1
Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.
10/09
Documentary
The Circle: EUA: Temporada 7
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.
11/09
Reality TV
Ángel Di María: Quebrando a Barreira: Temporada 1
From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.
12/09
Documentary
Meia-Noite no Hotel Pera Palace: Temporada 2
At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.
12/09
Drama
Ilha de Peixe Grande: Temporada 1
The ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.
12/09
Comedy
Em Busca de uma Filha: Temporada 1
In this two-part documentary, a tenacious mother unravels the complex mystery surrounding the 1989 disappearance of the daughter she placed for adoption.
12/09
Documentary
Filmes
Boxer
With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.
11/09
Drama
Technoboys
They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.
11/09
Comedy
Feios
In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.
13/09
Sci-Fi
O Agente Faixa-Preta
A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.
13/09
Action
Setor 36
When several children disappear at the hands of a serial killer in Sector 36, a corrupt cop is forced to pursue the chilling case at all costs.
13/09
Drama