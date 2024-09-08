Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 8 a 14 de setembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Hot Wheels: Velocidade Máxima!: Temporada 2

Hot Wheels: Velocidade Máxima!: Temporada 2

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.
09/09
Kid
Banner da série Jack Whitehall: Paternidade com Meu Pai: Temporada 1

Jack Whitehall: Paternidade com Meu Pai: Temporada 1

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.
10/09
Documentary
Banner da série The Circle: EUA: Temporada 7

The Circle: EUA: Temporada 7

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.
11/09
Reality TV
Banner da série Ángel Di María: Quebrando a Barreira: Temporada 1

Ángel Di María: Quebrando a Barreira: Temporada 1

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.
12/09
Documentary
Banner da série Meia-Noite no Hotel Pera Palace: Temporada 2

Meia-Noite no Hotel Pera Palace: Temporada 2

At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.
12/09
Drama
Banner da série Ilha de Peixe Grande: Temporada 1

Ilha de Peixe Grande: Temporada 1

The ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.
12/09
Comedy
Banner da série Em Busca de uma Filha: Temporada 1

Em Busca de uma Filha: Temporada 1

In this two-part documentary, a tenacious mother unravels the complex mystery surrounding the 1989 disappearance of the daughter she placed for adoption.
12/09
Documentary

Filmes

Banner do filme Boxer

Boxer

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.
11/09
Drama
Banner do filme Technoboys

Technoboys

They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.
11/09
Comedy
Banner do filme Feios

Feios

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.
13/09
Sci-Fi
Banner do filme O Agente Faixa-Preta

O Agente Faixa-Preta

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.
13/09
Action
Banner do filme Setor 36

Setor 36

When several children disappear at the hands of a serial killer in Sector 36, a corrupt cop is forced to pursue the chilling case at all costs.
13/09
Drama
