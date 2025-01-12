Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 12 a 18 de janeiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em janeiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Solteiros, Ilhados e Desesperados: Temporada 4

Solteiros, Ilhados e Desesperados: Temporada 4

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.
14/01
Reality TV
Banner da série Desordem Pública: Temporada 1

Desordem Pública: Temporada 1

Following the fateful aftermath of a demonstration, tensions rise within a riot squad that struggles to separate work from personal life.
15/01
Drama
Banner da série Com Amor, Meghan: Temporada 1

Com Amor, Meghan: Temporada 1

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.
15/01
Reality TV
Banner da série Castlevania: Noturno: Temporada 2

Castlevania: Noturno: Temporada 2

As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family's legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler.
16/01
Anime
Banner da série Com Carinho, Kitty: Temporada 2

Com Carinho, Kitty: Temporada 2

Following her heart to an elite high school in Seoul, teen matchmaker Kitty learns that life, love and family are more complicated than she ever imagined.
16/01
Comedy
Banner da série Amantes Anônimos: Temporada 1

Amantes Anônimos: Temporada 1

Cem, scarred by a childhood that crushed his trust in love, runs the "Love Hospital" — until Hazal, a believer in the power of love, disrupts his life.
16/01
Romance
Banner da série Young, Famous & African: Temporada 3

Young, Famous & African: Temporada 3

This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.
17/01
Reality TV
Banner da série A Família Roshan: Temporada 1

A Família Roshan: Temporada 1

This documentary series chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood’s iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.
17/01
Documentary

Filmes

Banner do filme De Volta à Ação

De Volta à Ação

Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.
17/01
Action
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
