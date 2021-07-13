Assinante

Emmy 2021: veja lista de indicados da premiação

Escrito por Redação,

Pai e filha revelaram nomes em transmissão nesta terça-feira (13)

Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones na transmissão dos indicados do Emmy 2021
Legenda: Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones na transmissão dos indicados do Emmy 2021
Foto: Reprodução/YouTube

A organização do Emmy 2021 revelou os indicados da premiação, nesta terça-feira (13).  Em transmissão pelo YouTube, apresentada por Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones, foi revelado os nomes.

A cerimônia de premiação acontecerá no dia 19 de setembro, no Microsoft Theater em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, ao vivo e com plateia presencial. A apresentação terá como apresentado Cedric the Entertainer.

Veja transmissão:

Na transmissão, Ron e Jasmine foram acompanhados ainda pelo presidente e CEO da Academia, Frank Scherma e pelo presidente e pelo COO Maury McIntyre.

As produções indicadas neste ano tiveram que ser exibidos entre 1º de junho de 2020 e 31 de maio de 2021 e foram escolhidos por cerda de 20 mil membros da academia.

Confira a lista completa:

 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Hacks
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

Michael Douglas em O Método Kominsky (Foto: Divulgação /Netflix)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)


MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary
Playlist)
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Morgan Freeman (O Método Kominsky)
Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

The Boys: série da Amazon mostra grupo de vigilantes tentando derrubar super-heróis corruptos (Foto: Divulgação/Amazon Prime Video)
The Boys: indicada a Melhor Série de Drama (Foto: Divulgação/Amazon Prime Video)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jurnee Smolett (Lovecraft Country)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

MELHOR ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU ANTOLOGIA

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
O Gambito da Rainha
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA A TV

Michaela Coel (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Cynthia Erivo (The Underground Railroad)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA A TV

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Renée Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (O gambito da Rainha)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Thomas Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

MELHOR TALK SHOW DE VARIEDADES

Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

