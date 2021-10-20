Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar são indicadas ao MTV EMA 2021; veja lista completa

Premiação, que ocorrerá na Hungria, está marcada para o dia 14 de novembro

Escrito por Redação,

Zoeira
Legenda: As cinco concorrem na categoria 'Melhor Artista Brasileiro'
Foto: reprodução/Instagram

As cantoras brasileiras Anitta, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Luísa Sonza e Manu Gavassi foram indicadas, nesta quarta-feira (20), ao Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021 MTV, na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro.

A premiação, que reúne alguns dos principais artistas da música pelo mundo, está marcada para acontecer no próximo dia 14 de novembro, na Hungria. O cantor canadense Justin Bieber lidera as indicações em oito categorias.

Leia também

Sabrina Dias em apresentação do The Voice EUA
Zoeira
Participante do The Voice EUA canta 'Garota de Ipanema' e encanta jurados; veja
A atriz Ruby Rose
Zoeira
Ruby Rose denuncia abusos e acidentes no set da série Batwoman

MTV EMA 2021

Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

Melhor artista brasileiro

  • Anitta
  • Luísa Sonza
  • Ludmilla
  • Manu Gavassi
  • Pabllo Vittar

Artista do ano

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Clipe do ano 

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
  • Taylor Swift - Willow

Música do ano

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber - Stay

Melhor artista pop

  • BTS
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Artista revelação

  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Saweetie
  • The Kid Laroi

Melhor artista de hip hop

  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Melhor artista de rock

  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Måneskin
  • The Killers

Melhor artista alternativo

  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Willow
  • Yungblud

Melhor artista eletrônico

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Joel Corry
  • Marshmello
  • Skrillex
  • Swedish House Mafia

Maiores fãs

  • Ariana Grande
  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor artista push

  • 24KGoldn
  • Fousheé
  • Girl In Red
  • Griff
  • JC Stewart
  • JXDN
  • Latto
  • Madison Beer
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Remi Wolf
  • Saint Jhn
  • The Kid Laroi

Melhor colaboração

  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber - Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Melhor grupo

  • BTS
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic

Melhor artista latino

  • Bad Bunny
  • J. Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Clipe por uma causa

  • Billie Eilish - Your Power
  • Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
  • Girl In Red - Serotonin
  • H.E.R. - Fight For You
  • Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Melhor K-Pop

  • BTS
  • Lisa
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • Rosé
  • Twice

Assuntos Relacionados

Artes Cultura e Entretenimento/música
Lucas chora ao descobrir morte do irmão
Zoeira

'O Clone': veja resumo da novela desta quarta-feira (20)

No capítulo de hoje, Lucas descobre morte do irmão

Redação
Há 56 minutos
Na foto estão, da esquerda para a direita, Pyong, Sammy e Jake Lee. Eles estão deitados numa cama.
Zoeira

Sammy e Pyong reatam casamento: ‘Escolhi perdoar’, declarou a atriz

Anúncio foi feito pelo casal nas redes sociais nesta quarta-feira (20)

Redação
Há 1 hora
Zoeira

Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar são indicadas ao MTV EMA 2021; veja lista completa

Premiação, que ocorrerá na Hungria, está marcada para o dia 14 de novembro

Redação
Há 1 hora
A atriz Ruby Rose
Zoeira

Ruby Rose denuncia abusos e acidentes no set da série Batwoman

Atriz diz que membros da equipe eram obrigados a continuar trabalhando mesmo feridos após acidentes no set

Redação
20 de Outubro de 2021
Erika e Rezende em fotos das redes sociais
Zoeira

Ex-A Fazenda 13, Erika Schneider é flagrada aos beijos com youtuber Rezende em festa

Os dois foram convidados para a comemoração de aniversário da cantora Flay, realizada na terça-feira (19)

Redação
20 de Outubro de 2021
Cantora Flay e o modelo Pedro Maia em festa de aniversário
Zoeira

Flay é pedida em casamento durante festa de aniversário de 27 anos

Pedro Maia, atual namorado da cantora, subiu ao palco na noite de terça-feira (19)

Redação
20 de Outubro de 2021
Zoeira

VÍDEO: Mãe de 1,60m cuidando de bebês gêmeos 'gigantes' viraliza nas redes sociais

Influenciadora Alexis LaRue encantou internautas e transformou as filhas em astros do TikTok

Redação
20 de Outubro de 2021
Sabrina Dias em apresentação do The Voice EUA
Zoeira

Participante do The Voice EUA canta 'Garota de Ipanema' e encanta jurados; veja

Sabrina Dias, que é filha de brasileiros, foi escolhida por John Legend e avançou na competição após fase de batalhas

Redação
20 de Outubro de 2021
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 20 de outubro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Vic Costa
20 de Outubro de 2021
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 20 de outubro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Vic Costa
20 de Outubro de 2021
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 20 de outubro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Vic Costa
20 de Outubro de 2021
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 20 de outubro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Vic Costa
20 de Outubro de 2021
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 20 de outubro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Vic Costa
20 de Outubro de 2021