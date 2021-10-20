Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar são indicadas ao MTV EMA 2021; veja lista completa

As cantoras brasileiras Anitta, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Luísa Sonza e Manu Gavassi foram indicadas, nesta quarta-feira (20), ao Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021 MTV, na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro.
A premiação, que reúne alguns dos principais artistas da música pelo mundo, está marcada para acontecer no próximo dia 14 de novembro, na Hungria. O cantor canadense Justin Bieber lidera as indicações em oito categorias.
MTV EMA 2021
Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
Melhor artista brasileiro
- Anitta
- Luísa Sonza
- Ludmilla
- Manu Gavassi
- Pabllo Vittar
Artista do ano
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Clipe do ano
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
- Taylor Swift - Willow
Música do ano
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber - Stay
Melhor artista pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Artista revelação
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid Laroi
Melhor artista de hip hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Melhor artista de rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Melhor artista alternativo
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- Willow
- Yungblud
Melhor artista eletrônico
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Maiores fãs
- Ariana Grande
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Melhor artista push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- Girl In Red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- Saint Jhn
- The Kid Laroi
Melhor colaboração
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber - Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Melhor grupo
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Melhor artista latino
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Clipe por uma causa
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
- Girl In Red - Serotonin
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Melhor K-Pop
- BTS
- Lisa
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- Rosé
- Twice