Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 11 a 17 de agosto
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Homicídio nos EUA: Laci Peterson: Temporada 1
Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she vanished, sparking a search that ended in tragedy. This docuseries delves into the 2002 murder case.
14/08
Documentary
Emily em Paris: Temporada 4
New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris.
15/08
Comedy
O Amor Mora ao Lado: Minissérie
A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.
17/08
Romance
Filmes
Filhas
Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC jail in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.
14/08
Documentary
A Liga
A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for an espionage mission.
16/08
Action
Não Posso Viver Sem Você
When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.
16/08
Comedy