Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 11 a 17 de agosto

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Séries

Banner da série Homicídio nos EUA: Laci Peterson: Temporada 1

Homicídio nos EUA: Laci Peterson: Temporada 1

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she vanished, sparking a search that ended in tragedy. This docuseries delves into the 2002 murder case.
14/08
Documentary
Banner da série Emily em Paris: Temporada 4

Emily em Paris: Temporada 4

New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris.
15/08
Comedy
Banner da série O Amor Mora ao Lado: Minissérie

O Amor Mora ao Lado: Minissérie

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.
17/08
Romance

Filmes

Banner do filme Filhas

Filhas

Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC jail in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.
14/08
Documentary
Banner do filme A Liga

A Liga

A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for an espionage mission.
16/08
Action
Banner do filme Não Posso Viver Sem Você

Não Posso Viver Sem Você

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.
16/08
Comedy
Zoeira

A. Seraphim
Há 52 minutos
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 11 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (11/8)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 11 de agosto com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
11 de Agosto de 2024
Filme Férias Frustradas
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (11)

Longa é exibido após o Altas Horas

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024
Cantora Celine Dion reagiu a uso não autorizado de música dela em comício pró-Trump
Zoeira

Celine Dion reage a uso não autorizado de canção de Titanic em ato de Trump: ‘Sério, ESSA música?'

Comício do candidato à presidência dos EUA contou com o clássico "My Heart Will Go On"

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024
A cantora e atriz foi apresentada em sua chamada por Xamã
Zoeira

Quem é a participante desclassificada do Estrela da Casa por questões contratuais

Muse Maya iria representar o trap no reality

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024
Jade publicou um vídeo onde celebra o resultado que tanto esperava
Zoeira

Jade Picon comemora primeiro papel em cinema: 'Feliz e ansiosa'

A atriz será uma das Júlias do longa "Cinco Júlias"

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024
Latino conversa com os filhos sobre seus projetos como forma de se manter atualizado
Zoeira

Latino diz que não consegue reunir os 10 filhos: 'Última vez deu B.O.'

Parte dos herdeiros segue a carreira artística

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024
Cleo relembrou histórias com o pai durante o bate-papo
Zoeira

Fábio Jr e Cleo cantam juntos em especial de Dia dos Pais do ‘Altas horas’

O cantor completa 70 anos no próximo mês de novembro

Redação
10 de Agosto de 2024