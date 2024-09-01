Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 1 a 7 de setembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Seria Cômico Se Não Fosse Trágico: Temporada 3

Seria Cômico Se Não Fosse Trágico: Temporada 3

They're comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don't land in the unscripted scenes, they're off the show. Let the mayhem begin!
03/09
Variety TV
Banner da série Sobreviventes: Temporada 2

Sobreviventes: Temporada 2

In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.
04/09
Reality TV
Banner da série O Casal Perfeito: Minissérie

O Casal Perfeito: Minissérie

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect.
05/09
Drama
Banner da série O Portal: A História Oculta de Zona Divas: Minissérie

O Portal: A História Oculta de Zona Divas: Minissérie

In Mexico City's dark underbelly, women seeking better lives become entangled in an online escort network, unaware it will lead to a series of femicides.
05/09
Documentary
Banner da série Sunset - Milha de Ouro: Temporada 8

Sunset - Milha de Ouro: Temporada 8

The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.
06/09
Reality TV

Filmes

Banner do filme Untold: Hope Solo x Futebol dos EUA

Untold: Hope Solo x Futebol dos EUA

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.
03/09
Documentary
Banner do filme Apollo 13: Sobrevivendo no Espaço

Apollo 13: Sobrevivendo no Espaço

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.
05/09
Documentary
Banner do filme Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge

A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail.
06/09
Thriller
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 1 a 7 de setembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 5 minutos
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 1 de setembro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (1/9)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 1 de setembro com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
01 de Setembro de 2024
Xuxa relembra uma antiga prática de bronzeamento com amiga Luiza Brunet
Zoeira

Xuxa relembra método de bronzeamento com Luiza Brunet: 'Nuas na laje'

Apresentadora revela prática antiga para evitar marcas de biquíni durante o programa Caldeirão

Redação
31 de Agosto de 2024
Fontenele em live
Zoeira

Antonia Fontenelle é condenada a três anos de prisão no caso da atriz Klara Castanho

Em junho de 2022, a influenciadora vazou a história na qual a atriz foi vítima de violência

Redação
31 de Agosto de 2024
Rafa Justus com longo vestido rosa com flores. Ela é uma adolescente loira e de olhos claros
Zoeira

Festa de 15 anos de Rafa Justus teve surpresa de Fabiana Justus, shows de Pedro Sampaio e MC Kevinho

Rafa Justus é filha de Ticiane Pinheiro e Roberto Justus

Redação
31 de Agosto de 2024
mattew
Zoeira

Matthew Perry: assistente pessoal e médico do ator se declaram culpados por morte

O assistente disse à Justiça que aplicou três doses de cetamina no ator, a pedido dele, no dia da sua morte

Redação
31 de Agosto de 2024
josé inocêncio interpretado por marcos palmeira na novela renascer
Zoeira

Quem atira em José Inocêncio? Saiba quem é o responsável pelo ataque ao coronel em 'Renascer'

Inocêncio ficará paraplégico após os tiros

Redação
31 de Agosto de 2024
No Rancho Fundo
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'No Rancho Fundo'? Veja o resumo da novela deste sábado (31)

Zefa Leonel aceita conversar com Deodora.

A. Seraphim
31 de Agosto de 2024