Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 1 a 7 de setembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Seria Cômico Se Não Fosse Trágico: Temporada 3
They're comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don't land in the unscripted scenes, they're off the show. Let the mayhem begin!
03/09
Variety TV
Sobreviventes: Temporada 2
In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.
04/09
Reality TV
O Casal Perfeito: Minissérie
Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect.
05/09
Drama
O Portal: A História Oculta de Zona Divas: Minissérie
In Mexico City's dark underbelly, women seeking better lives become entangled in an online escort network, unaware it will lead to a series of femicides.
05/09
Documentary
Sunset - Milha de Ouro: Temporada 8
The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.
06/09
Reality TV
Filmes
Untold: Hope Solo x Futebol dos EUA
World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.
03/09
Documentary
Apollo 13: Sobrevivendo no Espaço
Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.
05/09
Documentary
Rebel Ridge
A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail.
06/09
Thriller