Emmy Awards 2019: "Fleabag" consagra-se como grande vencedora; veja lista completa

A cerimônia do Emmy Awards 2019 ficará marcada pelas incontáveis surpresas que reservou na entrega de troféus. A festa do "Oscar da televisão" aconteceu ontem (22), em Los Angeles, e consagrou "Game of Thrones" como a melhor série dramática, mesmo após o irregular último ano da série.

A produção da HBO também levou o prêmio de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, para Peter Dinklage. Ou seja, apenas 2 estatuetas frente a 32 indicações.

Apesar das 32 indicações, Game of Thrones levou apenas duas estatuetas

O verdadeiro brilho na premiação ficou por conta de "Fleabag" e "Chernobyl", que desbancaram nomes de peso. A primeira foi a principal vencedora da noite, conquistando quatro Emmys, nas categorias Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia, Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia e Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia.

Os dois últimos, vale ressaltar, foram para a criadora, atriz e roteirista da série, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Por sua vez, "Chernobyl", uma das produções mais aclamadas da recente safra da HBO, levou como Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Roteiro de Minissérie ou Filme para TV.

"Veep", que era aguardada como a grande vencedora desta edição especialmente devido ao último ano de série, foi totalmente esquecida; já Amy Adams já está sendo apontada como a "nova Leonardo DiCaprio", por mais um prêmio em que foi indicada e não venceu. Ela concorria na categoria "Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV" por "Objetos Cortantes".

Apesar do desempenho em "Objetos Cortantes", da HBO, Amy Adams não levou prêmio

Outro fato que marcou a cerimônia foram os dircusos emocionados e poderosos, a exemplo daquele proferido por Jharrell Jerome, que venceu como "Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV", em "Olhos que Condenam"; e por Billy Porter, primeiro negro LGBTQ+ a vencer na categoria de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama, por sua atuação em "Pose".

Billy Porter consagra-se na noite com o título de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Veja lista completa de vencedores:

