Emmy Awards 2019: "Fleabag" consagra-se como grande vencedora; veja lista completa

A cerimônia do Emmy Awards 2019 ficará marcada pelas incontáveis surpresas que reservou na entrega de troféus. A festa do "Oscar da televisão" aconteceu ontem (22), em Los Angeles, e consagrou "Game of Thrones" como a melhor série dramática, mesmo após o irregular último ano da série.
A produção da HBO também levou o prêmio de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, para Peter Dinklage. Ou seja, apenas 2 estatuetas frente a 32 indicações.
O verdadeiro brilho na premiação ficou por conta de "Fleabag" e "Chernobyl", que desbancaram nomes de peso. A primeira foi a principal vencedora da noite, conquistando quatro Emmys, nas categorias Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia, Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia e Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia.
Os dois últimos, vale ressaltar, foram para a criadora, atriz e roteirista da série, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Por sua vez, "Chernobyl", uma das produções mais aclamadas da recente safra da HBO, levou como Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Roteiro de Minissérie ou Filme para TV.
"Veep", que era aguardada como a grande vencedora desta edição especialmente devido ao último ano de série, foi totalmente esquecida; já Amy Adams já está sendo apontada como a "nova Leonardo DiCaprio", por mais um prêmio em que foi indicada e não venceu. Ela concorria na categoria "Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV" por "Objetos Cortantes".
Outro fato que marcou a cerimônia foram os dircusos emocionados e poderosos, a exemplo daquele proferido por Jharrell Jerome, que venceu como "Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV", em "Olhos que Condenam"; e por Billy Porter, primeiro negro LGBTQ+ a vencer na categoria de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama, por sua atuação em "Pose".
Veja lista completa de vencedores:
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Stephen Root - Barry
Henry Winkler - Barry
Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale - Veep
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Sarah Goldberg - Barry
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Olivia Colman - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Barry - "ronny/lily"
Fleabag - "Episode 1"
The Good Place - "Janet(s)"
PEN15 - "Anna Ishii-Peters"
Boneca Russa - "Nothing In This World Is Easy"
Boneca Russa - "A Warm Body"
Veep - "Veep"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Barry - Alec Berg
Barry - Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory - Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag - Harry Bradbeer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Daniel Palladino
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Anderson - Black-Ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - O Método Kominsky
Bill Hader - Barry
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Christina Applegate - Disque Amiga Para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Natasha Lyonne - Boneca Russa
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson - Objetos Cortantes
Marsha Stephanie Blake - Olhos que Condenam
Vera Farmiga - Olhos que Condenam
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Stephen Fears - A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck - Chernobyl
Ben Stiller - Escape At Dannemora
Jessica Wu - Fosse/Verdon - "Glory"
Thomas Kail - Fosse/Verdon - "Who's Got The Pain"
Ava DuVernay - When They See Us
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Ben Wishaw - A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora
Asante Blackk - Olhos que Condenam
John Lenguizamo - Olhos que Condenam
Michael K. Williams - Olhos que Condenam
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Chernobyl - Série completa
Escape At Dannemora - "Episode 6"
Escape At Dannemora - "Episode 7"
Fosse/Verdon - "Providence"
A Very English Scandal - Série completa
Olhos que Condenam - "Parte Quatro"
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome - Olhos que Condenam
MELHOR FILME PARA A TV
Black Mirror - Bandersnatch
Brexit
DeadWood
Rei Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
Amy Adams - Objetos Cortantes
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis - Olhos que Condenam
Joey King - The Act
Niecy Nash - Olhos que Condenam
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Objetos Cortantes
Olhos que Condenam
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE VARIEDADES
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MELHOR ESQUETE EM SÉRIE DE VARIEDADES
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE VARIEDADES
Alex Buono e Rhys Thomas - Documentary Now! - "Waiting For The Artist"
Derek Waters - Drunk History - "Are You Afraid of The Drunk?"
Paul Pennolino - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Psychics"
Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live - "Host: Adam Sandler"
Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Live Midterm Election Show"
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Grey Longino e Dan Mazer - Who Is America? - "Episode 102"
MELHOR TALK SHOW DE VARIEDADES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen - Game Of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly - House Of Card
Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul - "Winner"
Bodyguard - "Episode 1"
Game Of Thrones - "The Iron Throne"
The Handmaid's Tale - "Holly"
Killing Eve - "Nice And Neat"
Succession - "Nobody Is Ever Missing"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Julia Garner - Ozark
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Billy Porter - Pose
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
David Benioff e DB Weiss - Game of Thrones - "The Iron Throne"
David Nutter - Game of Thrones - "The Last of The Starks"
Miguel Sapochnik - Game of Thrones - "The Long Night"
Lisa Brühlmann - Killing Eve - "Desperate Times"
Jason Bateman - Ozark - "Reparations"
Adam McKay - Succession - "Celebration"
Daina Reid - The Handmaid's Tale - "Holly"
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This is Us
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Robin Wright - House of Cards
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Barry
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Veep
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us