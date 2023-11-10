Veja a lista dos indicados ao Grammy 2024; cerimônia acontece em fevereiro
Nesta edição, três novas categorias foram divulgadas
Os indicados ao Grammy 2024 foram anunciados nesta sexta-feira (10) pela Recording Academy. Nesta edição, três novas categorias foram divulgadas, totalizando 94: Melhor performance de música africana, Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo e Melhor gravação de Pop Dance.
A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios está marcada para o dia 4 de fevereiro de 2024, na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles.
O QUE É O GRAMMY AWARDS?
É a premiação mais esperada pela indústria musical, reconhecendo as melhores composições, gravações e artistas do ano. Nesta edição, os premiados serão condecorados pelo destaque ao longo de 2023.
Veja lista dos indicados
Gravação do ano
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Álbum do ano
“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
“The Record,” boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“SOS,” SZA
Melhor álbum pop
“Chemistry” — Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“Guts” — Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” — Ed Sheeran
“Midnights”— Taylor Swift
Música do ano
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (do filme "Barbie") — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” (do filme "Barbie") — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Melhor performance pop solo
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” (do filme “Barbie”), Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop em duo/grupo
“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth feat Billie Eilish
“Karma” – Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA feat Phoebe Bridgers
Melhor gravação pop/dance
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de rock
“But Here We Are” — Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” — Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” — Metallica
“This Is Why” — Paramore
“In Times New Roman…”— Queens of the Stone Age
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
“The Car” — Arctic Monkeys
“The Record” — Boygenius
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island” — Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying”— PJ Harvey
Melhor performance de música alternativa
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Melhor álbum R&B
“Girls Night Out” — Babyface
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” — Coco Jones
“Special Occasion” — Emily King
“Jaguar II” — Victoria Monét
“Clear 2: Soft Life EP”— Summer Walker
Melhor performance R&B
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Melhor performance de rap melódico
“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
“Low” — SZA
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
“Love in Exile” — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
“Quality Over Opinion” — Louis Cole
“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
“Live at the Piano” — Cory Henry
“The Omnichord Real Book”— Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor artista revelação
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Compositor do ano, não clássico
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Produtor do ano, não clássico
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Melhor álbum country
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Brothers Osborne” — Brothers Osborne
“Zach Bryan” — Zach Bryan
“Rustin’ in the Rain” — Tyler Childers
“Bell Bottom Country”— Lainey Wilson
Melhor álbum de música mexicana
“Bordado a Mano” — Ana Bárbara
“La Sánchez” — Lila Downs
“Motherflower” — Flor de Toloache
“Amor Como en las Películas de Antes” — Lupita Infante “GÉNESIS”— Peso Pluma
Melhor perfomance de música africana
“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys” — Burna Boy
“Unavailable” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
“Rush” — Ayra Starr
“Water” — Tyla
Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
“Barbie” — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
“Pantera negra: Wakanda para sempre” — Ludwig Göransson
“OsFabelmans” — John Williams
“Indiana Jones e o Chamado do Destino” — John Williams, compositor “Oppenheimer” — Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Melhor performance country solo
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Melhor álbum de pop latino
“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
“La Neta,” Pedro Capó
“Don Juan,” Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Melhor álbum de música urbana
“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
“Data,” Tainy
Melhor música para mídia visual
“Barbie World” do filme “Barbie,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. e Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
“Dance the Night” do filme “Barbie,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” do filme “Barbie,” Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” do filme “Pantera negra: Wakanda para sempre,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty e Temilade Openiyi (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” do filme “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
Melhor gravação eletrônica/dance
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Melhor álbum eletrônico/dance
"Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake
"For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers
"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)", Fred again..
"Kx5", Kx5
"Quest for Fire", Skrillex
Melhor performance de rock
"Sculptures of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys
"More Than a Love Song", Black Pumas
"Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
"Rescued", Foo Fighters
"Lux Æterna", Metallica