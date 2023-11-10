Veja a lista dos indicados ao Grammy 2024; cerimônia acontece em fevereiro

Nesta edição, três novas categorias foram divulgadas

Legenda: Grammy Awards é uma das principais premiações da música internacional
Foto: AFP

Os indicados ao Grammy 2024 foram anunciados nesta sexta-feira (10) pela Recording Academy. Nesta edição, três novas categorias foram divulgadas, totalizando 94: Melhor performance de música africana, Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo e Melhor gravação de Pop Dance. 

A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios está marcada para o dia 4 de fevereiro de 2024, na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles.

O QUE É O GRAMMY AWARDS?

É a premiação mais esperada pela indústria musical, reconhecendo as melhores composições, gravações e artistas do ano. Nesta edição, os premiados serão condecorados pelo destaque ao longo de 2023. 

Veja lista dos indicados

Gravação do ano

“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA

Álbum do ano

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
“The Record,” boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“SOS,” SZA

Melhor álbum pop

“Chemistry” — Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“Guts” — Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” — Ed Sheeran
“Midnights”— Taylor Swift

Música do ano

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (do filme "Barbie") — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” (do filme "Barbie") — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Melhor performance pop solo

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” (do filme “Barbie”), Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop em duo/grupo

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth feat Billie Eilish
“Karma” – Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA feat Phoebe Bridgers

Melhor gravação pop/dance

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de rock

“But Here We Are” — Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” — Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” — Metallica
“This Is Why” — Paramore
“In Times New Roman…”— Queens of the Stone Age

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

“The Car” — Arctic Monkeys
“The Record” — Boygenius
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island” — Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying”— PJ Harvey

Melhor performance de música alternativa

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore

Melhor álbum R&B

“Girls Night Out” — Babyface
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” — Coco Jones
“Special Occasion” — Emily King
“Jaguar II” — Victoria Monét
“Clear 2: Soft Life EP”— Summer Walker

Melhor performance R&B

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA

Melhor performance de rap melódico

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
“Low” — SZA

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

“Love in Exile” — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
“Quality Over Opinion” — Louis Cole
“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
“Live at the Piano” — Cory Henry
“The Omnichord Real Book”— Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor artista revelação

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Compositor do ano, não clássico

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Melhor álbum country

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne” — Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan” — Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ in the Rain” — Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country”— Lainey Wilson

Melhor álbum de música mexicana

“Bordado a Mano” — Ana Bárbara

“La Sánchez” — Lila Downs

“Motherflower” — Flor de Toloache

“Amor Como en las Películas de Antes” — Lupita Infante “GÉNESIS”— Peso Pluma

Melhor perfomance de música africana

“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” — Burna Boy

“Unavailable” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” — Ayra Starr

“Water” — Tyla

Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

“Barbie” — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

“Pantera negra: Wakanda para sempre” — Ludwig Göransson

“OsFabelmans” — John Williams

“Indiana Jones e o Chamado do Destino” — John Williams, compositor “Oppenheimer” — Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Melhor performance country solo

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Melhor álbum de pop latino

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Melhor álbum de música urbana

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

“Data,” Tainy

Melhor música para mídia visual

“Barbie World” do filme “Barbie,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. e Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” do filme “Barbie,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” do filme “Barbie,” Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” do filme “Pantera negra: Wakanda para sempre,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty e Temilade Openiyi (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” do filme “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

Melhor gravação eletrônica/dance

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Melhor álbum eletrônico/dance

"Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)", Fred again..

"Kx5", Kx5

"Quest for Fire", Skrillex

Melhor performance de rock

"Sculptures of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys

"More Than a Love Song", Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough", Boygenius

"Rescued", Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna", Metallica

