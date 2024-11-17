Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 17 a 23 de novembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Criaturinhas: Temporada 2
Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!
18/11
Kid
Zumbiverso: Sangue Novo
A zombie virus outbreak has run amok in Korea — who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?
19/11
Reality TV
Adoração: Temporada 1
When a 16-year-old girl vanishes, secrets come to light and disrupt a small community as her friends and family try to re-create her last movements.
20/11
Drama
Ritmo + Flow: Temporada 2
Aspiring rappers compete in battles, pen new tracks and deliver unforgettable performances to impress all-star judges for a chance to win $250,000.
20/11
Reality TV
Nossos Oceanos: Temporada 1
Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth's five oceans.
20/11
Documentary
Nada para Ver Aqui: Temporada 2
When an aspiring blind comedian goes after his dreams, it's him and his best friend with cerebral palsy against the world, no matter what runs them over.
20/11
Comedy
Tokyo Override: Temporada 1
When a lonely hacker gets entangled with a group of underground couriers, they uncover the dark truth lurking beneath Tokyo's seemingly perfect facade.
21/11
Anime
Um Espião Infiltrado: Temporada 1
A retired professor gets a new lease on life when a private investigator hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home.
21/11
Comedy
Os Craques do Campeonato Saudita: Temporada 1
Watch the action unfold in this gripping football documentary series, where global icons join local stars to reshape the league in its 2023/2024 season.
21/11
Sport
A Série Pokémon: Horizontes: Parte 4
Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!
22/11
Kid
Aqueles olhos negros: Temporada 2
Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.
22/11
Romance
900 Dias Sem Anabel: Minissérie
Anabel Segura's abduction held Spain in suspense for 900 days. This docuseries explores the case through never-before-heard recordings of the kidnappers.
22/11
Documentary
A Imperatriz: Temporada 2
When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tension and intrigue at the Viennese court.
22/11
Drama
Tex Mex Motors: Temporada 2
Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.
22/11
Reality TV
Voo Criminoso: Minissérie
Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden's safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.
22/11
Thriller
Quando o Telefone Toca: Minissérie
A rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down.
22/11
Drama
Filmes
Nayanthara: Além do Conto de Fadas
Celebrated actor Nayanthara looks back on her journey towards love and superstardom amidst personal struggles and triumphs in this intimate documentary.
18/11
Documentary
GTMAX
When a notorious gang of bikers recruits her brother for a heist, a former motocross champion must face her deepest fears to keep her family safe.
20/11
Action
A Conspiração Consumista
This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world.
20/11
Documentary
No Ritmo do Natal
To save her parents' small-town nightclub, a Broadway dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue — and meets a guy with all the right moves.
20/11
Comedy
Troca de Bebês 2
When two couples learn that the fertility clinic didn't swap their eggs after all, they resolve to move in together and raise their kids collectively.
21/11
Comedy
Piano de Família
A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
22/11
Drama
Enfeitiçados
When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it's too late.
22/11
Kid
TRANSMITZVAH
After embracing her female identity, Rubén rejects her Bar Mitzvah. When tragedy strikes years later, she returns as Mumy Singer to celebrate it her way.
22/11
Drama
JOY
Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the '60s and '70s and their struggle to develop IVF — against all odds.
22/11
Drama