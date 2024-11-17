Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 17 a 23 de novembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Criaturinhas: Temporada 2

Criaturinhas: Temporada 2

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!
18/11
Kid
Banner da série Zumbiverso: Sangue Novo

Zumbiverso: Sangue Novo

A zombie virus outbreak has run amok in Korea — who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?
19/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Adoração: Temporada 1

Adoração: Temporada 1

When a 16-year-old girl vanishes, secrets come to light and disrupt a small community as her friends and family try to re-create her last movements.
20/11
Drama
Banner da série Ritmo + Flow: Temporada 2

Ritmo + Flow: Temporada 2

Aspiring rappers compete in battles, pen new tracks and deliver unforgettable performances to impress all-star judges for a chance to win $250,000.
20/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Nossos Oceanos: Temporada 1

Nossos Oceanos: Temporada 1

Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth's five oceans.
20/11
Documentary
Banner da série Nada para Ver Aqui: Temporada 2

Nada para Ver Aqui: Temporada 2

When an aspiring blind comedian goes after his dreams, it's him and his best friend with cerebral palsy against the world, no matter what runs them over.
20/11
Comedy
Banner da série Tokyo Override: Temporada 1

Tokyo Override: Temporada 1

When a lonely hacker gets entangled with a group of underground couriers, they uncover the dark truth lurking beneath Tokyo's seemingly perfect facade.
21/11
Anime
Banner da série Um Espião Infiltrado: Temporada 1

Um Espião Infiltrado: Temporada 1

A retired professor gets a new lease on life when a private investigator hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home.
21/11
Comedy
Banner da série Os Craques do Campeonato Saudita: Temporada 1

Os Craques do Campeonato Saudita: Temporada 1

Watch the action unfold in this gripping football documentary series, where global icons join local stars to reshape the league in its 2023/2024 season.
21/11
Sport
Banner da série A Série Pokémon: Horizontes: Parte 4

A Série Pokémon: Horizontes: Parte 4

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!
22/11
Kid
Banner da série Aqueles olhos negros: Temporada 2

Aqueles olhos negros: Temporada 2

Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.
22/11
Romance
Banner da série 900 Dias Sem Anabel: Minissérie

900 Dias Sem Anabel: Minissérie

Anabel Segura's abduction held Spain in suspense for 900 days. This docuseries explores the case through never-before-heard recordings of the kidnappers.
22/11
Documentary
Banner da série A Imperatriz: Temporada 2

A Imperatriz: Temporada 2

When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tension and intrigue at the Viennese court.
22/11
Drama
Banner da série Tex Mex Motors: Temporada 2

Tex Mex Motors: Temporada 2

Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.
22/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Voo Criminoso: Minissérie

Voo Criminoso: Minissérie

Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden's safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.
22/11
Thriller
Banner da série Quando o Telefone Toca: Minissérie

Quando o Telefone Toca: Minissérie

A rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down.
22/11
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme Nayanthara: Além do Conto de Fadas

Nayanthara: Além do Conto de Fadas

Celebrated actor Nayanthara looks back on her journey towards love and superstardom amidst personal struggles and triumphs in this intimate documentary.
18/11
Documentary
Banner do filme GTMAX

GTMAX

When a notorious gang of bikers recruits her brother for a heist, a former motocross champion must face her deepest fears to keep her family safe.
20/11
Action
Banner do filme A Conspiração Consumista

A Conspiração Consumista

This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world.
20/11
Documentary
Banner do filme No Ritmo do Natal

No Ritmo do Natal

To save her parents' small-town nightclub, a Broadway dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue — and meets a guy with all the right moves.
20/11
Comedy
Banner do filme Troca de Bebês 2

Troca de Bebês 2

When two couples learn that the fertility clinic didn't swap their eggs after all, they resolve to move in together and raise their kids collectively.
21/11
Comedy
Banner do filme Piano de Família

Piano de Família

A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
22/11
Drama
Banner do filme Enfeitiçados

Enfeitiçados

When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it's too late.
22/11
Kid
Banner do filme TRANSMITZVAH

TRANSMITZVAH

After embracing her female identity, Rubén rejects her Bar Mitzvah. When tragedy strikes years later, she returns as Mumy Singer to celebrate it her way.
22/11
Drama
Banner do filme JOY

JOY

Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the '60s and '70s and their struggle to develop IVF — against all odds.
22/11
Drama
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
