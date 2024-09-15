Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 15 a 21 de setembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série CoComelon: Temporada 11

CoComelon: Temporada 11

Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!
16/09
Kid
Banner da série Guerra Culinária: Temporada 1

Guerra Culinária: Temporada 1

Eighty "Black Spoon" underdog cooks with a knack for flavor face 20 elite "White Spoon" chefs in a fierce cooking showdown among 100 contenders.
17/09
Reality TV
Banner da série Ao Vivo do Lado de Lá com Tyler Henry: Temporada 1

Ao Vivo do Lado de Lá com Tyler Henry: Temporada 1

World-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long-sought answers through emotional readings. (Live weekly event in English.)
17/09
Reality TV
Banner da série Invejosa: Temporada 1

Invejosa: Temporada 1

After a devastating breakup, Vicky, almost 40, embarks on a quest for new love, unaware it will lead her to a profound—and hilarious—self-discovery.
18/09
Comedy
Banner da série O Futuro de Bill Gates: Temporada 1

O Futuro de Bill Gates: Temporada 1

Join visionary philanthropist Bill Gates as he delves into pressing global issues and uncovers cutting-edge technologies that will transform the world.
18/09
Documentary
Banner da série Soy Georgina: Temporada 3

Soy Georgina: Temporada 3

Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businessperson and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.
18/09
Reality TV
Banner da série Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of the Menendez brothers, convicted of the brutal 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.
19/09
Drama
Banner da série A Rainha das Vilãs: Temporada 1

A Rainha das Vilãs: Temporada 1

Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.
19/09
Drama
Banner da série Crepúsculo dos Deuses: Temporada 1

Crepúsculo dos Deuses: Temporada 1

Zack Snyder unleashes a bold and bloody vision of Norse mythology in this adult animated series about a warrior with an ax to grind against the gods.
19/09
Fantasy
Banner da série Legado de Sangue: Temporada 1

Legado de Sangue: Temporada 1

After years of estrangement, Khanyi Adesina returns home to fight for her family's business empire as it threatens to collapse under corruption.
20/09
Drama
Banner da série KLASS 95: O Poder da Beleza: Temporada 1

KLASS 95: O Poder da Beleza: Temporada 1

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.
20/09
Drama
Banner da série Kapil Sharma para Viagem: Temporada 2

Kapil Sharma para Viagem: Temporada 2

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosts this laugh-out-loud variety talk show with celebrity guests, hilarious antics and his signature supporting cast.
21/09
Talk Show

Filmes

Banner do filme As Três Filhas

As Três Filhas

Emotions run high when three estranged sisters reunite in a cramped New York City apartment to watch over their ailing father during his final days.
20/09
Drama
