Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 15 a 21 de setembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em setembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
CoComelon: Temporada 11
Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!
16/09
Kid
Guerra Culinária: Temporada 1
Eighty "Black Spoon" underdog cooks with a knack for flavor face 20 elite "White Spoon" chefs in a fierce cooking showdown among 100 contenders.
17/09
Reality TV
Ao Vivo do Lado de Lá com Tyler Henry: Temporada 1
World-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long-sought answers through emotional readings. (Live weekly event in English.)
17/09
Reality TV
Invejosa: Temporada 1
After a devastating breakup, Vicky, almost 40, embarks on a quest for new love, unaware it will lead her to a profound—and hilarious—self-discovery.
18/09
Comedy
O Futuro de Bill Gates: Temporada 1
Join visionary philanthropist Bill Gates as he delves into pressing global issues and uncovers cutting-edge technologies that will transform the world.
18/09
Documentary
Soy Georgina: Temporada 3
Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businessperson and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.
18/09
Reality TV
Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of the Menendez brothers, convicted of the brutal 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.
19/09
Drama
A Rainha das Vilãs: Temporada 1
Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.
19/09
Drama
Crepúsculo dos Deuses: Temporada 1
Zack Snyder unleashes a bold and bloody vision of Norse mythology in this adult animated series about a warrior with an ax to grind against the gods.
19/09
Fantasy
Legado de Sangue: Temporada 1
After years of estrangement, Khanyi Adesina returns home to fight for her family's business empire as it threatens to collapse under corruption.
20/09
Drama
KLASS 95: O Poder da Beleza: Temporada 1
An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.
20/09
Drama
Kapil Sharma para Viagem: Temporada 2
Comedian Kapil Sharma hosts this laugh-out-loud variety talk show with celebrity guests, hilarious antics and his signature supporting cast.
21/09
Talk Show
Filmes
As Três Filhas
Emotions run high when three estranged sisters reunite in a cramped New York City apartment to watch over their ailing father during his final days.
20/09
Drama