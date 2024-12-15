Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 15 a 21 de dezembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Aaron Rodgers: Enigma: Temporada 1

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma: Temporada 1

Follow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he rebounds from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.
17/12
Documentary
Banner da série O Babá: Temporada 2

O Babá: Temporada 2

A busy executive hires a cowboy to care for her kids in a moment of panic. Little does she know he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.
18/12
Comedy
Banner da série O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 7

O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 7

An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.
19/12
Kid
Banner da série Virgin River: Temporada 6

Virgin River: Temporada 6

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.
19/12
Drama
Banner da série UniverXO Dabiz: O Melhor Chef do Mundo: Temporada 1

UniverXO Dabiz: O Melhor Chef do Mundo: Temporada 1

Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.
20/12
Documentary

Filmes

Banner do filme O Caminho de Julia Reichert

O Caminho de Julia Reichert

Oscar-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert reflects on the social, economic and personal forces that led to her career as a pioneering documentarian.
18/12
Documentary
Banner do filme Ferry 2

Ferry 2

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.
20/12
Drama
Banner do filme Umjolo: Mais que Amizade

Umjolo: Mais que Amizade

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?
20/12
Romance
Banner do filme Batalhão 6888

Batalhão 6888

During WWII, the only US Women's Army Corps unit of color stationed overseas takes on an impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama based on a true story.
20/12
Drama
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 15 a 21 de dezembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 53 minutos
Pablo Marçal nos estúdios do SBT
Zoeira

Pablo Marçal grava programa no SBT: 'Primeiro dia de CLT'

Influenciador digital é um dos cotados para atração similar ao extinto Casos de Família

Estadão Conteúdo
Há 58 minutos
Albert Sacha Sidney e Yuri roça branca A Fazenda 16
Zoeira

Enquete A Fazenda: quem deve ficar na votação da roça? Vote

O participante menos votado pelo público deixa o reality show neste domingo (15)

Redação
Há 1 hora
Albert Sacha Sidney e Yuri roça branca A Fazenda 16
Zoeira

Teve festa em A Fazenda? Veja quem foi para a roça no programa deste sábado (14)

Programa entra a partir de agora na última semana

Redação
Há 2 horas
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 15 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (15/12)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 15 de dezembro com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
15 de Dezembro de 2024
Casa Gucci será transmitido na TV Globo, no Supercine, na madrugada de domingo deste domingo (15)
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (15)

Longa é exibido após o programa Altas Horas

Redação
14 de Dezembro de 2024
Saiba que horas começa 'A Fazenda 16' neste sábado (14)
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'A Fazenda 16' neste sábado (14)?

Programa começa após o "Cidade Alerta - Edição de Sábado", na Record TV

Redação
14 de Dezembro de 2024
A musa de
Zoeira

'Ela engordou': Sysney Sweeney rebate críticas ao corpo ao ser flagrada por paparazzi

A atriz foi fotografada enquanto tomava sol em sua mansão

Redação
14 de Dezembro de 2024