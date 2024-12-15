Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 15 a 21 de dezembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Séries
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma: Temporada 1
Follow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he rebounds from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.
17/12
Documentary
O Babá: Temporada 2
A busy executive hires a cowboy to care for her kids in a moment of panic. Little does she know he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.
18/12
Comedy
O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 7
An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.
19/12
Kid
Virgin River: Temporada 6
Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.
19/12
Drama
UniverXO Dabiz: O Melhor Chef do Mundo: Temporada 1
Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.
20/12
Documentary
Filmes
O Caminho de Julia Reichert
Oscar-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert reflects on the social, economic and personal forces that led to her career as a pioneering documentarian.
18/12
Documentary
Ferry 2
After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.
20/12
Drama
Umjolo: Mais que Amizade
Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?
20/12
Romance
Batalhão 6888
During WWII, the only US Women's Army Corps unit of color stationed overseas takes on an impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama based on a true story.
20/12
Drama