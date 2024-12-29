Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 29/12 até 4/1

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix dessa semana no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira
Séries

Filmes

Banner do filme Avicii: Meu Último Show

Avicii: Meu Último Show

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.
31/12
Music
Banner do filme Avicii: Meu Nome é Tim

Avicii: Meu Nome é Tim

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation.
31/12
Documentary
