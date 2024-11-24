Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 24 a 30 de novembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Mistérios Animais: Capítulo 4

Mistérios Animais: Capítulo 4

Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom's many mysteries.
25/11
Kid
Banner da série Caso Arquivado: Quem Matou JonBenét Ramsey?: Temporada 1

Caso Arquivado: Quem Matou JonBenét Ramsey?: Temporada 1

Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.
25/11
Documentary
Banner da série Chef's Table: Volume 7

Chef's Table: Volume 7

In this Emmy-nominated series, meet culinary stars around the world who are redefining gourmet food with innovative dishes and tantalizing desserts.
27/11
Documentary
Banner da série Asaf: Temporada 1

Asaf: Temporada 1

A father grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son's life on the line, what will his next move be?
28/11
Drama
Banner da série Isso é um Bolo? Vamos Celebrar!: Temporada 1

Isso é um Bolo? Vamos Celebrar!: Temporada 1

Cake artists from past seasons return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking contest.
28/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Irracional: Minissérie

Irracional: Minissérie

After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist.
28/11
Thriller
Banner da série Senna: Limited Series

Senna: Limited Series

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.
29/11
Drama
Banner da série The Trunk: Minissérie

The Trunk: Minissérie

A secret marriage service is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore, revealing the strange marriage between a couple in the thick of it all.
29/11
Drama
Banner da série Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – África do Sul

Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – África do Sul

In South Africa’s first dating show of its kind, six couples face temptations — and a ruthless lie detector — in the ultimate relationship test.
29/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – África do Sul: Temporada 1

Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – África do Sul: Temporada 1

In South Africa’s first dating show of its kind, six couples face temptations — and a ruthless lie detector — in the ultimate relationship test.
29/11
Reality TV
Banner da série Amor sem Idade: Temporada 1

Amor sem Idade: Temporada 1

Six golden singles learn the new rules of modern romance as they set out to find love and rediscover themselves in this heartfelt reality series.
29/11
Documentary

Filmes

Banner do filme Nosso Segredinho

Nosso Segredinho

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.
27/11
Romance
Banner do filme Mononoke - O Filme: O Fantasma na Chuva

Mononoke - O Filme: O Fantasma na Chuva

In the chambers of the Edo harem, two newcomers uncover political intrigue, rivalry and a vengeful spirit only one traveling medicine seller can vanquish.
28/11
Anime
Banner do filme Irmã de Neve

Irmã de Neve

A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit.
29/11
Drama
Banner do filme O Destino de Sikandar

O Destino de Sikandar

After an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into obsession, until they finally face each other — and the truth.
29/11
Thriller
Ela espera o primeiro filho com o youtuber Lucas Borbas, de 27 anos
Zoeira

Isabel Veloso, grávida e com câncer, fala sobre medo de parto: 'Trauma de procedimentos'

Ela deve ter o filho no final de fevereiro de 2025

Redação
Há 26 minutos
Zoeira

Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 24 de novembro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (24/11)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 24 de novembro com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
24 de Novembro de 2024
Queen & Slim
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (24)

Longa é exibido após o programa Altas Horas

Redação
23 de Novembro de 2024
Adriane Galisteu
Zoeira

Que horas começa 'A Fazenda 16' neste sábado (23)?

Programa começa após o "Cidade Alerta - Edição de Sábado", na Record TV

Redação
23 de Novembro de 2024
Fora do ar há dois anos, Marcello Novaes volta à Globo para a próxima produção das 19h, em 2025
Zoeira

Fora do ar há dois anos, Marcello Novaes volta à Globo para a próxima novela das 19h, em 2025

Último trabalho do ator em folhetins foi "Além da Ilusão", de 2022

Redação
23 de Novembro de 2024
A máquina que detecta mentiras disse que Rafa mentiu quando afirmou nunca ter olhado o celular de Tata escondido
Zoeira

No Lady Night, Rafa Vitti encara detector de mentiras e afirma nunca ter traído Tatá Werneck

O ator foi o convidado da programa da esposa no Multishow nesta sexta-feira (22)

Redação
23 de Novembro de 2024
No vídeo compartilhado pelo casal, Yudi chama Mila e se ajoelha para beijar a barriga da futura mamãe
Zoeira

Em gravação de projeto em Fortaleza, Yudi Tamashiro e Mila Braga anunciam gravidez

O casal está esperando o primeiro filho há três meses

Redação
23 de Novembro de 2024