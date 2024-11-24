Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 24 a 30 de novembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em novembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Mistérios Animais: Capítulo 4
Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom's many mysteries.
25/11
Kid
Caso Arquivado: Quem Matou JonBenét Ramsey?: Temporada 1
Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.
25/11
Documentary
Chef's Table: Volume 7
In this Emmy-nominated series, meet culinary stars around the world who are redefining gourmet food with innovative dishes and tantalizing desserts.
27/11
Documentary
Asaf: Temporada 1
A father grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son's life on the line, what will his next move be?
28/11
Drama
Isso é um Bolo? Vamos Celebrar!: Temporada 1
Cake artists from past seasons return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking contest.
28/11
Reality TV
Irracional: Minissérie
After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist.
28/11
Thriller
Senna: Limited Series
Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.
29/11
Drama
The Trunk: Minissérie
A secret marriage service is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore, revealing the strange marriage between a couple in the thick of it all.
29/11
Drama
Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – África do Sul
In South Africa’s first dating show of its kind, six couples face temptations — and a ruthless lie detector — in the ultimate relationship test.
29/11
Reality TV
Amor sem Idade: Temporada 1
Six golden singles learn the new rules of modern romance as they set out to find love and rediscover themselves in this heartfelt reality series.
29/11
Documentary
Filmes
Nosso Segredinho
After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.
27/11
Romance
Mononoke - O Filme: O Fantasma na Chuva
In the chambers of the Edo harem, two newcomers uncover political intrigue, rivalry and a vengeful spirit only one traveling medicine seller can vanquish.
28/11
Anime
Irmã de Neve
A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit.
29/11
Drama
O Destino de Sikandar
After an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into obsession, until they finally face each other — and the truth.
29/11
Thriller