Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 21 a 27 de julho
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Resurrected Rides: Temporada 1
Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.
24/07
Reality TV
Bastidores do Pop: O Esquema das Boy Bands: Minissérie
Backstreet Boys. NSYNC. Lou Pearlman created the biggest boy bands of the '90s — and one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. A riveting docuseries.
24/07
Documentary
Kleo: Temporada 2
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.
25/07
Thriller
Decameron: Temporada 1
As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos.
25/07
Comedy
Os Golpistas de Tóquio: Temporada 1
A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.
25/07
Drama
Elite: Temporada 8
When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.
26/07
Drama
O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 6
An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.
26/07
Kid
Filmes
Casa de Ga’a
At the height of the Oyo Empire, the ferocious Bashorun Ga'a became more powerful than the kings he enthroned, only to be undone by his own blood.
26/07
Action
Nem Tudo é Negociável
Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.
26/07
Comedy
Wonderland
When artificial intelligence enables the grieving to talk to the lost, a flight attendant and a mother grapple with the meaning of reality and humanity.
26/07
Sci-Fi