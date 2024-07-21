Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 21 a 27 de julho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Resurrected Rides: Temporada 1

Resurrected Rides: Temporada 1

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.
24/07
Reality TV
Banner da série Bastidores do Pop: O Esquema das Boy Bands: Minissérie

Bastidores do Pop: O Esquema das Boy Bands: Minissérie

Backstreet Boys. NSYNC. Lou Pearlman created the biggest boy bands of the '90s — and one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. A riveting docuseries.
24/07
Documentary
Banner da série Kleo: Temporada 2

Kleo: Temporada 2

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.
25/07
Thriller
Banner da série Decameron: Temporada 1

Decameron: Temporada 1

As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos.
25/07
Comedy
Banner da série Os Golpistas de Tóquio: Temporada 1

Os Golpistas de Tóquio: Temporada 1

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.
25/07
Drama
Banner da série Elite: Temporada 8

Elite: Temporada 8

When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.
26/07
Drama
Banner da série O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 6

O Príncipe Dragão: Temporada 6

An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.
26/07
Kid

Filmes

Banner do filme Casa de Ga’a

Casa de Ga’a

At the height of the Oyo Empire, the ferocious Bashorun Ga'a became more powerful than the kings he enthroned, only to be undone by his own blood.
26/07
Action
Banner do filme Nem Tudo é Negociável

Nem Tudo é Negociável

Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.
26/07
Comedy
Banner do filme Wonderland

Wonderland

When artificial intelligence enables the grieving to talk to the lost, a flight attendant and a mother grapple with the meaning of reality and humanity.
26/07
Sci-Fi
Nego Di está preso desde o último dia 14 de julho
Zoeira

Nego Di teria doado apenas R$ 100 em vez de R$ 1 milhão durante tragédia do RS, aponta MP; entenda

Influenciador está preso em Canoas (RS) e é réu por estelionato

Redação
Há 6 minutos
Zoeira

Irmão de Rodrigo Faro é feito refém durante assalto; suspeitos amarraram pés e pulsos do empresário

Caso aconteceu na última sexta-feira (19) e envolveu também a funcionária do apartamento, localizado na área nobre de São Paulo

Redação
Há 26 minutos
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 21 de julho

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (21/7)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 21 de julho com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
21 de Julho de 2024
Silvio Santos
Zoeira

Silvio Santos apresenta melhora e recebe alta de hospital em São Paulo, confirma SBT

Apresentador de 93 anos estava internado após ser diagnosticado com H1N1

Redação
20 de Julho de 2024
Um Amor Inesperado
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (21)

A sessão da TV Globo vai ao ar após a exibição do programa Faixa Combate

Redação
20 de Julho de 2024
Cantora Aline e marido Igor
Zoeira

Aline Wirley e Igor Rickli revelam que sofreram preconceito no processo de adoção dos filhos

O casal contou que enfrentou hostilidade durante a audiência de adoção

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo
20 de Julho de 2024
Hello Kitty
Zoeira

Diretora de empresa que criou a Hello Kitty afirma: "Nunca foi uma gata"

Criada nos anos 1970, personagem virou símbolo mundial com desenhos e milhares de produtos

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo
20 de Julho de 2024