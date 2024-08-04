Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 4 a 10 de agosto

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série A Casa Mágica da Gabby: Temporada 10

A Casa Mágica da Gabby: Temporada 10

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.
05/08
Kid
Banner da série Batalha de Influencers: Temporada 1

Batalha de Influencers: Temporada 1

YouTube, TikTok, Instagram — 77 elite influencers flaunt their skills to strategically draw the most attention in this high-stakes social survival show.
06/08
Reality TV
Banner da série A Promessa do Golfe: Temporada 2

A Promessa do Golfe: Temporada 2

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.
06/08
Anime
Banner da série O Misterioso Mundo dos Sons com David Attenborough: Temporada 1

O Misterioso Mundo dos Sons com David Attenborough: Temporada 1

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
07/08
Documentary
Banner da série Casamento às Cegas: Reino Unido: Temporada 1

Casamento às Cegas: Reino Unido: Temporada 1

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"?
07/08
Reality TV
Banner da série The Umbrella Academy: Temporada 4

The Umbrella Academy: Temporada 4

Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.
08/08
Action
Banner da série A Lenda de Shahmaran: Temporada 2

A Lenda de Shahmaran: Temporada 2

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she finds herself in the midst of a legend.
08/08
Drama
Banner da série A Batalha dos Chefs Raiz: Temporada 1

A Batalha dos Chefs Raiz: Temporada 1

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.
09/08
Reality TV
Banner da série A Série Pokémon: Horizontes: Parte 3

A Série Pokémon: Horizontes: Parte 3

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!
09/08
Kid
Banner da série O Amor Volta para Casa: Minissérie

O Amor Volta para Casa: Minissérie

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.
10/08
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme Lolo e Kid

Lolo e Kid

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.
07/08
Drama
Banner do filme Beleza Avassaladora 2

Beleza Avassaladora 2

While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help.
09/08
Thriller
Banner do filme Missão Cruzada

Missão Cruzada

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past.
09/08
Action
Banner do filme Dentro da Mente de um Cachorro

Dentro da Mente de um Cachorro

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotional insights about our lovable BFFs.
09/08
Documentary
