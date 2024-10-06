Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 6 a 12 de outubro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em outubro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim
Zoeira
Séries

Banner da série Hora do Jantar com David Chang: Festividades

Hora do Jantar com David Chang: Festividades

Chef David Chang hosts an unfiltered dining experience as he cooks for celebrity guests and shares culinary secrets. (Live event in English.)
08/10
Reality TV
Banner da série Amor Traiçoeiro: Minissérie

Amor Traiçoeiro: Minissérie

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.
09/10
Drama
Banner da série O Segredo do Rio: Temporada 1

O Segredo do Rio: Temporada 1

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.
09/10
Drama
Banner da série NBA: 5 em Quadra: Temporada 1

NBA: 5 em Quadra: Temporada 1

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.
09/10
Sport
Banner da série Ershan Kuneri: Um Produtor Atrevido: Temporada 2

Ershan Kuneri: Um Produtor Atrevido: Temporada 2

Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.
10/10
Comedy
Banner da série Outer Banks: Temporada 4

Outer Banks: Temporada 4

On a North Carolina island of haves and have-nots, John B and his tight-knit crew of friends find mystery and adventure while hunting for lost treasure.
10/10
Drama
Banner da série Tomb Raider: A Lenda de Lara Croft: Temporada 1

Tomb Raider: A Lenda de Lara Croft: Temporada 1

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.
10/10
Action
Banner da série Casamento às Cegas: Habibi: Temporada 1

Casamento às Cegas: Habibi: Temporada 1

Celebrity couple Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.
10/10
Reality TV
Banner da série Trabalho Honesto: Minissérie

Trabalho Honesto: Minissérie

In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business — embarking on a rare journey of self-discovery.
12/10
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez

O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez

Serving life in prison for murdering their parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez speak out in this documentary examining the shocking crime and ensuing trials.
07/10
Documentary
Banner do filme María Soledad: O Fim do Silêncio

María Soledad: O Fim do Silêncio

In '90s Argentina, the murder of a high school student sparks widespread protests. Retold by her loved ones, this documentary shows their fight for justice.
10/10
Documentary
Banner do filme Guerra e Revolta

Guerra e Revolta

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.
11/10
Action
Banner do filme Amores Solitários

Amores Solitários

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices.
11/10
Romance
Banner do filme No Lugar da Outra

No Lugar da Outra

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.
11/10
Drama
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 6 a 12 de outubro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em outubro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 2 horas
