Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 6 a 12 de outubro

Séries
Hora do Jantar com David Chang: Festividades
Chef David Chang hosts an unfiltered dining experience as he cooks for celebrity guests and shares culinary secrets. (Live event in English.)
08/10
Reality TV
Amor Traiçoeiro: Minissérie
After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.
09/10
Drama
O Segredo do Rio: Temporada 1
When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.
09/10
Drama
NBA: 5 em Quadra: Temporada 1
This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.
09/10
Sport
Ershan Kuneri: Um Produtor Atrevido: Temporada 2
Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.
10/10
Comedy
Outer Banks: Temporada 4
On a North Carolina island of haves and have-nots, John B and his tight-knit crew of friends find mystery and adventure while hunting for lost treasure.
10/10
Drama
Tomb Raider: A Lenda de Lara Croft: Temporada 1
Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.
10/10
Action
Casamento às Cegas: Habibi: Temporada 1
Celebrity couple Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.
10/10
Reality TV
Trabalho Honesto: Minissérie
In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business — embarking on a rare journey of self-discovery.
12/10
Drama
Filmes
O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez
Serving life in prison for murdering their parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez speak out in this documentary examining the shocking crime and ensuing trials.
07/10
Documentary
María Soledad: O Fim do Silêncio
In '90s Argentina, the murder of a high school student sparks widespread protests. Retold by her loved ones, this documentary shows their fight for justice.
10/10
Documentary
Guerra e Revolta
In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.
11/10
Action
Amores Solitários
At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices.
11/10
Romance
No Lugar da Outra
After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.
11/10
Drama