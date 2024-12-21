Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (21)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 21 de dezembro de 2024

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Robert Lewandowski, jogador do Barcelo
Foto: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Entre campeonatos nacionais e internacionais, confira os principais jogos de hoje na TV e saiba onde assistir ao vivo as partidas deste sábado (21/12) para não perder nenhum lance do seu time favorito.

Jogos de hoje, sábado (21)

Campeonato Alemão - 2. Bundesliga

  • 09:00 | Hamburger SV x Greuther Fürth | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Paderborn x Karlsruher SC | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 09:00 | Preußen Münster x SSV Ulm 1846 | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.
  • 16:30 | Nürnberg x Eintracht Braunschweig | OneFootball PPV e OneFootball.

Campeonato Alemão - 3. Liga

  • 10:00 | Erzgebirge Aue x 1860 Munique | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Rot-Weiss Essen x Stuttgart II | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Viktoria Köln x Sandhausen | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Unterhaching x Dynamo Dresden | OneFootball PPV.
  • 10:00 | Borussia Dortmund II x FC Saarbrücken | OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:30 | Alemannia Aachen x Wehen Wiesbaden | OneFootball PPV.

Campeonato Alemão - Bundesliga

  • 11:30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Mainz 05 | OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Stuttgart x St. Pauli | OneFootball e Canal GOAT.
  • 11:30 | Werder Bremen x Union Berlin | OneFootball.
  • 11:30 | Holstein Kiel x Augsburg | OneFootball.
  • 14:30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Freiburg | OneFootball, CazéTV YouTube e RedeTV!.

Campeonato Belga - Jupiler Pro League

  • 14:15 | Dender EH x Antwerp | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 10:00 | Getafe x Mallorca | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:15 | Celta de Vigo x Real Sociedad | Disney+ Premium e ESPN 4.
  • 14:30 | Osasuna x Athletic Bilbao | Disney+ Premium e ESPN 4.
  • 17:00 | Barcelona x Atlético de Madrid | Disney+ Premium, Disney+ Estándar e ESPN.

Campeonato Inglês - Championship

  • 09:30 | Portsmouth x Coventry City | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Queens Park Rangers x Preston North End | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Inglês - National League

  • 12:00 | Hartlepool United x Yeovil Town | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Rochdale x Boston United | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | York City x Southend United | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Forest Green Rovers x Aldershot | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Eastleigh x Maidenhead United | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Braintree Town x Oldham Athletic | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Sutton United x Tamworth | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Solihull Moors x AFC Fylde | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Woking x Altrincham | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Barnet x Halifax Town | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Ebbsfleet United x Gateshead | DAZN.
  • 12:00 | Wealdstone x Dagenham & Redbridge | DAZN.

Campeonato Inglês - Premier League

  • 09:30 | Aston Villa x Manchester City | Disney+ Premium, Disney+ Estándar e ESPN.
  • 12:00 | West Ham x Brighton | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Brentford x Nottingham Forest | Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 | Ipswich Town x Newcastle | Disney+ Premium e Disney+ Estándar.
  • 14:30 | Crystal Palace x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Italiano

  • 11:00 | Torino x Bologna | Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:00 | Genoa x Napoli | Disney+ Premium, Disney+ Estándar e ESPN.
  • 16:45 | Lecce x Lazio | Disney+ Premium e ESPN 4.

Campeonato Português

  • 15:00 | Boavista x AVS Futebol | Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:30 | Moreirense x Porto | Disney+ Premium.

Campeonato Turco

  • 13:00 | Beşiktaş x Alanyaspor | Disney+ Premium.

Indian Super League

  • 08:30 | Mumbai City x Chennaiyin | OneFootball.
  • 11:00 | East Bengal x Jamshedpur FC | OneFootball.

Saudi Women’s Premier League

  • 14:00 | Al Shabab x Al-Ittihad | DAZN.

Trofeo de Campeones

  • 21:00 | Vélez Sarsfield x Estudiantes | Disney+ Premium.
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (21)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 21 de dezembro de 2024

