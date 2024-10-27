Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 27/10 até 2/11
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix dessa semana no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
As Leis de Lidia Poët: Temporada 2
In this gripping period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy's first female lawyer.
30/10
Drama
Os Quatro da Candelária: Minissérie
A group of young friends survive life on the streets, finding in each other hope and resilience to dream of different futures — until tragedy unfolds.
30/10
Drama
Abdução em Manhattan: Temporada 1
A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax — or proof of alien life.
30/10
Documentary
Coragem, Irmão!: Temporada 1
A dismissed special ops officer struggles to adapt to his new role in retail security — until he spots a way to solve his financial troubles.
30/10
Thriller
A Diplomata: Temporada 2
Amid an international crisis, a US diplomat contends with her high-profile new job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.
31/10
Drama
Assassino Zen: Temporada 1
When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies — including murder.
31/10
Comedy
Não Volte para Casa: Minissérie
A mother must confront dark secrets from the past when her young daughter mysteriously vanishes after they move into her family’s eerie old mansion.
31/10
Horror
Filmes
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour
Watch from the best seat in the house as Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts and sings her heart out during an electrifying and emotional performance in LA.
29/10
Music
Corte no Tempo
A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?
30/10
Horror
Martha
Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.
30/10
Documentary