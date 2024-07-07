Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 7 a 13 de julho

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série O Namorado: Temporada 1

O Namorado: Temporada 1

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.
09/07
Reality TV
Banner da série Sugar Rush: Confeitando contra o Tempo: Temporada 2

Sugar Rush: Confeitando contra o Tempo: Temporada 2

In this race against time, six teams of pastry chefs blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?
10/07
Reality TV
Banner da série Receiver: Temporada 1

Receiver: Temporada 1

This riveting sports series follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
10/07
Sport
Banner da série A Primeira Vez: Temporada 2

A Primeira Vez: Temporada 2

A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules... and a few hearts.
10/07
Romance
Banner da série Uma Nova Mulher: Temporada 2

Uma Nova Mulher: Temporada 2

Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families' pasts.
11/07
Drama
Banner da série Vikings: Valhalla: Temporada 3

Vikings: Valhalla: Temporada 3

In this sequel to "Vikings," a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.
11/07
Drama
Banner da série Exploding Kittens: Temporada 1

Exploding Kittens: Temporada 1

It's the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans — as talking cats.
12/07
Comedy

Filmes

Banner do filme Loucas Aventuras em Punjab

Loucas Aventuras em Punjab

Four friends road-trip across Punjab to help one of them get over an ex-girlfriend, but are quickly caught in a fiasco like no other.
10/07
Comedy
Banner do filme Desaparecidos na Noite

Desaparecidos na Noite

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.
11/07
Thriller
Banner do filme O Preço da Noiva

O Preço da Noiva

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.
12/07
Comedy
Banner do filme O Campeão

O Campeão

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.
12/07
Drama
Banner do filme Noite de Jogos

Noite de Jogos

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.
12/07
Comedy
