Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 7 a 13 de julho
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em julho no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
O Namorado: Temporada 1
Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.
09/07
Reality TV
Sugar Rush: Confeitando contra o Tempo: Temporada 2
In this race against time, six teams of pastry chefs blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?
10/07
Reality TV
Receiver: Temporada 1
This riveting sports series follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
10/07
Sport
A Primeira Vez: Temporada 2
A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules... and a few hearts.
10/07
Romance
Uma Nova Mulher: Temporada 2
Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families' pasts.
11/07
Drama
Vikings: Valhalla: Temporada 3
In this sequel to "Vikings," a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.
11/07
Drama
Exploding Kittens: Temporada 1
It's the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans — as talking cats.
12/07
Comedy
Filmes
Loucas Aventuras em Punjab
Four friends road-trip across Punjab to help one of them get over an ex-girlfriend, but are quickly caught in a fiasco like no other.
10/07
Comedy
Desaparecidos na Noite
A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.
11/07
Thriller
O Preço da Noiva
Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.
12/07
Comedy
O Campeão
A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.
12/07
Drama
Noite de Jogos
Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.
12/07
Comedy