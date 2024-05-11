Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (11)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 11 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Milan entra em campo neste sábado (11)
Foto: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro séries A, B e C, além de confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (11). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Flamengo x Corinthians | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Sport Recife x Brusque | Canal Goat

17h00 | Operário-PR x Ponte Preta | Canal Goat

17h00 | Guarani-SP x Botafogo-SP | Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Tombense x Sampaio Corrêa | Dazn; Nosso Futebol+

19h30 | ABC x Londrina | Zapping Tv

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

08h30 | Fulham x Manchester City | Star+

11h00 | Tottenham x Burnley | Star+

11h00 | Wolves x Crystal Palace | Star+

11h00 | West Ham x Luton | Star+

11h00 | Newcastle x Brighton | Star+

11h00 | Everton x Sheffield United | Star+

11h00 | Bournemouth x Brentford | Star+

13h30 | Nottingham Forest x Chelsea | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | FC Koln x Union Berlin | OneFootball

10h30 | SC Freiburg x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball

10h30 | RB Leipzig x Werder Bremen | SportTv; OneFootball

10h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; Canal Goat

13h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

LA LIGA

09h00 | Mallorca x Las Palmas | Star+

11h15 | Villarreal x Sevilla | Star+

13h30 | Granada CF x Real Madrid | Star+

16h00 | Athletic Club x Osasuna | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h00 | Napoli x Bologna | Star+

15h45 | AC Milan x Cagliari | Star+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Ceará se reapresenta e foca em jogo contra o Amazonas pela Série B

Equipes se enfrentam na quarta-feira

Redação 12 de Maio de 2024
imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Após empate do Fortaleza com o Botafogo, Marinho chora no banco de reservas do Castelão

Equipe volta a campo na quarta-feira, diante do Boca Juniors

Crisneive Silveira e Marta Negreiros 12 de Maio de 2024
Real Betis vs Almeria

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Real Betis x Almeria hoje, 12/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Real Betis saiu vitorioso do confronto deste domingo, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 12 de Maio de 2024
Atalanta vs AS Roma

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Atalanta x AS Roma hoje, 12/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Atalanta saiu vitorioso do confronto deste domingo, pelo Campeonato Italiano - Serie A.

A. Seraphim 12 de Maio de 2024
imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Jogadores do Fortaleza usam coletes em homenagem a profissionais e voluntários que atuam no RS

Confira imagens da ação realizada pelo Tricolor

Crisneive Silveira 12 de Maio de 2024
Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Valencia x Rayo Vallecano hoje, 12/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

O confronto terminou empatado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 12 de Maio de 2024