'Astro Bot' é eleito jogo do ano no The Game Award 2024; veja lista de vencedores
Premiação é considerada o "Oscar dos games" e elege os melhores jogos da temporada
Considerada o "Oscar dos games", a premiação The Game Award 2024 elegeu, nesta quinta-feira (12), o game de aventura "Astro Bot" como o jogo do ano. Além da categoria principal, o jogo que homenageia os 30 anos do PlayStation venceu outras três, como melhor jogo de ação/aventura, direção e jogo para a família.
"Astro Bot" era um dos games com mais indicações, acumulando sete no total. "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" também recebeu o mesmo número de indicações, mas venceu apenas a de melhor trilha e música.
"Balatro" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio" entraram na disputa por diversas categorias, incluindo de jogo do ano, mas acabaram levando três cada. Enquanto o primeiro ganhou melhor game independente, o outro venceu como melhor narrativa.
Na edição de 2023 do The Game Award, "Baldur's Gate 3" foi eleito como melhor jogo do ano. Abaixo, confira a lista completa de ganhadores deste ano.
Vencedores The Game Award 2024
Jogo do ano
- 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Balatro'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
Melhor narrativa
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantanzio' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis
- 'AFK Journey'
- 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'
- 'Wuthering Waves'
- 'Zenless Zone Zero'
Melhor jogo independente
- 'Animal Well'
- 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'
- 'Neva'
- 'UFO 50'
Escolha dos jogadores
- 'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Genshin Impact'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Wuthering Waves'
- 'Zenless Zone Zero'
Melhor design de áudio
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Silent Hill 2'
Melhor trilha e música
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
- 'Stellar Blade'
Melhor adaptação
- 'Arcane'
- 'Fallout' (VENCEDORA)
- 'Knuckles'
- 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'
- 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'
Melhor jogo em atualização
- 'Destiny 2'
- 'Diablo IV'
- 'Final Fantasy XIV'
- 'Fortnite'
- 'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor RPG
- 'Dragon’s Dogma 2'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor jogo de ação/aventura
- 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
- 'Star Wars Outlaws'
- 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida
- 'F1 24'
- 'EA Sports FC 25' (VENCEDOR)
- 'NBA 2K25'
- 'Top Spin 2K25'
- 'WWE 2K24'
Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia
- 'Age of Mythology: Retold'
- 'Frostpunk 2' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'
- 'Manor Lords'
- 'Unicorn Overlord'
Criador de conteúdo do ano
- CaseOh (VENCEDOR)
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Melhor estreia em jogo independente
- 'Animal Well'
- 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Manor lords'
- 'Pacific drive'
- 'The plucky squire'
Melhor direção
- 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Balatro'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
Melhor direção de arte
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Neva'
Melhor suporte à comunidade
- 'Baldur’s Gate 3' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Final Fantasy XIV'
- 'Fortnite'
- 'Helldivers 2'
- 'No Man’s Sky'
Melhor jogo multiplayer
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
- 'Tekken 8'
- 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'
Jogo mais antecipado
- 'Death Stranding 2: On the beach'
- 'Ghost of Yotei'
- 'Grand theft auto 6' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond'
- 'Monster Hunter Wilds'
Melhor jogo de ação
- 'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Helldivers 2'
- 'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'
- 'Stellar Blade'
Melhor atuação
- Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')
- Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')
- Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')
- Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')
- Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2') (VENCEDORA)
Melhor jogo para a família
- 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Princess Peach: Showtime!'
- 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
- 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
- 'The Plucky Squire'
Inovação em acessibilidade
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Diablo 4'
- 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'
- 'Prince of Persia: The lost crown' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Star Wars Outlaws'
- Games for impact
- 'Closer the distance'
- 'Indika'
- 'Neva' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Life is strange: Doule exposure'
- 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2'
- 'Tales of Kenzera: Zau'
Melhor jogo de eSport
- 'Counter-Strike 2'
- 'Dota 2'
- 'League of Legends' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'
- 'Valorant'
Melhor time de eSport
- Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')
- Gen.G ('League of Legends')
- NAVI ('Counter-Strike')
- T1 ('League of Legends') (VENCEDOR)
- Team Liquid ('Dota 2')
Melhor jogador de eSport
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok (VENCEDOR)
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada
- 'Arizona Sunshine Remake'
- 'Asgard’s Wrath 2'
- 'Batman: Arkham Shadow' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Metal: Hellsinger VR'
- 'Metro Awakening'
Melhor jogo de luta
- 'Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO'
- 'Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising'
- 'Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics'
- 'MultiVersus'
- 'Tekken 8' (VENCEDOR)