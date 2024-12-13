'Astro Bot' é eleito jogo do ano no The Game Award 2024; veja lista de vencedores

Considerada o "Oscar dos games", a premiação The Game Award 2024 elegeu, nesta quinta-feira (12), o game de aventura "Astro Bot" como o jogo do ano. Além da categoria principal, o jogo que homenageia os 30 anos do PlayStation venceu outras três, como melhor jogo de ação/aventura, direção e jogo para a família.

"Astro Bot" era um dos games com mais indicações, acumulando sete no total. "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" também recebeu o mesmo número de indicações, mas venceu apenas a de melhor trilha e música.

"Balatro" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio" entraram na disputa por diversas categorias, incluindo de jogo do ano, mas acabaram levando três cada. Enquanto o primeiro ganhou melhor game independente, o outro venceu como melhor narrativa.

Na edição de 2023 do The Game Award, "Baldur's Gate 3" foi eleito como melhor jogo do ano. Abaixo, confira a lista completa de ganhadores deste ano.

Vencedores The Game Award 2024

Jogo do ano

'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)

'Balatro'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor narrativa

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'

'Metaphor: ReFantanzio' (VENCEDOR)

'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'

'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis

'AFK Journey'

'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)

'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'

'Wuthering Waves'

'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor jogo independente

'Animal Well'

'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)

'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'

'Neva'

'UFO 50'

Escolha dos jogadores

'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)

'Genshin Impact'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Wuthering Waves'

'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor design de áudio

'Astro Bot'

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2' (VENCEDOR)

'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor trilha e música

'Astro Bot'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth' (VENCEDOR)

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

'Silent Hill 2'

'Stellar Blade'

Melhor adaptação

'Arcane'

'Fallout' (VENCEDORA)

'Knuckles'

'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Melhor jogo em atualização

'Destiny 2'

'Diablo IV'

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor RPG

'Dragon’s Dogma 2'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)

'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'

'Silent Hill 2'

'Star Wars Outlaws'

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida

'F1 24'

'EA Sports FC 25' (VENCEDOR)

'NBA 2K25'

'Top Spin 2K25'

'WWE 2K24'

Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia

'Age of Mythology: Retold'

'Frostpunk 2' (VENCEDOR)

'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'

'Manor Lords'

'Unicorn Overlord'

Criador de conteúdo do ano

CaseOh (VENCEDOR)

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Melhor estreia em jogo independente

'Animal Well'

'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)

'Manor lords'

'Pacific drive'

'The plucky squire'

Melhor direção

'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)

'Balatro'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor direção de arte

'Astro Bot'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)

'Neva'

Melhor suporte à comunidade

'Baldur’s Gate 3' (VENCEDOR)

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2'

'No Man’s Sky'

Melhor jogo multiplayer

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)

'Super Mario Party Jamboree'

'Tekken 8'

'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'

Jogo mais antecipado

'Death Stranding 2: On the beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Grand theft auto 6' (VENCEDOR)

'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond'

'Monster Hunter Wilds'

Melhor jogo de ação

'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Helldivers 2'

'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'

'Stellar Blade'

Melhor atuação

Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')

Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')

Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')

Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')

Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2') (VENCEDORA)

Melhor jogo para a família

'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)

'Princess Peach: Showtime!'

'Super Mario Party Jamboree'

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

'The Plucky Squire'

Inovação em acessibilidade

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Diablo 4'

'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'

'Prince of Persia: The lost crown' (VENCEDOR)

'Star Wars Outlaws'

Games for impact

'Closer the distance'

'Indika'

'Neva' (VENCEDOR)

'Life is strange: Doule exposure'

'Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2'

'Tales of Kenzera: Zau'

Melhor jogo de eSport

'Counter-Strike 2'

'Dota 2'

'League of Legends' (VENCEDOR)

'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'

'Valorant'

Melhor time de eSport

Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')

Gen.G ('League of Legends')

NAVI ('Counter-Strike')

T1 ('League of Legends') (VENCEDOR)

Team Liquid ('Dota 2')

Melhor jogador de eSport

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok (VENCEDOR)

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada

'Arizona Sunshine Remake'

'Asgard’s Wrath 2'

'Batman: Arkham Shadow' (VENCEDOR)

'Metal: Hellsinger VR'

'Metro Awakening'

Melhor jogo de luta