'Astro Bot' é eleito jogo do ano no The Game Award 2024; veja lista de vencedores

Premiação é considerada o "Oscar dos games" e elege os melhores jogos da temporada

Escrito por
Redação producaodiario@svm.com.br
Geek
Legenda: Game de aventura homenageia os 30 anos do PlayStation
Foto: divulgação

Considerada o "Oscar dos games", a premiação The Game Award 2024 elegeu, nesta quinta-feira (12), o game de aventura "Astro Bot" como o jogo do ano. Além da categoria principal, o jogo que homenageia os 30 anos do PlayStation venceu outras três, como melhor jogo de ação/aventura, direção e jogo para a família.     

"Astro Bot" era um dos games com mais indicações, acumulando sete no total. "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" também recebeu o mesmo número de indicações, mas venceu apenas a de melhor trilha e música. 

"Balatro" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio" entraram na disputa por diversas categorias, incluindo de jogo do ano, mas acabaram levando três cada. Enquanto o primeiro ganhou melhor game independente, o outro venceu como melhor narrativa.

Na edição de 2023 do The Game Award, "Baldur's Gate 3" foi eleito como melhor jogo do ano. Abaixo, confira a lista completa de ganhadores deste ano.

Vencedores The Game Award 2024

Jogo do ano

  • 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor narrativa

  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantanzio' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis

  • 'AFK Journey'
  • 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'
  • 'Wuthering Waves'
  • 'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor jogo independente

  • 'Animal Well'
  • 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'
  • 'Neva'
  • 'UFO 50'

Escolha dos jogadores

  • 'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Genshin Impact'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Wuthering Waves'
  • 'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor design de áudio

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor trilha e música

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'
  • 'Stellar Blade'

Melhor adaptação

  • 'Arcane'
  • 'Fallout' (VENCEDORA)
  • 'Knuckles'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'
  • 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Melhor jogo em atualização

  • 'Destiny 2'
  • 'Diablo IV'
  • 'Final Fantasy XIV'
  • 'Fortnite'
  • 'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor RPG

  • 'Dragon’s Dogma 2'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

  • 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'
  • 'Star Wars Outlaws'
  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida

  • 'F1 24'
  • 'EA Sports FC 25' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'NBA 2K25'
  • 'Top Spin 2K25'
  • 'WWE 2K24'

Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia

  • 'Age of Mythology: Retold'
  • 'Frostpunk 2' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'
  • 'Manor Lords'
  • 'Unicorn Overlord'

Criador de conteúdo do ano

  • CaseOh (VENCEDOR)
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Melhor estreia em jogo independente

  • 'Animal Well'
  • 'Balatro' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Manor lords'
  • 'Pacific drive'
  • 'The plucky squire'

Melhor direção

  • 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor direção de arte

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Neva'

Melhor suporte à comunidade

  • 'Baldur’s Gate 3' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Final Fantasy XIV'
  • 'Fortnite'
  • 'Helldivers 2'
  • 'No Man’s Sky'

Melhor jogo multiplayer

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Helldivers 2' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
  • 'Tekken 8'
  • 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'

Jogo mais antecipado

  • 'Death Stranding 2: On the beach'
  • 'Ghost of Yotei'
  • 'Grand theft auto 6' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond'
  • 'Monster Hunter Wilds'

Melhor jogo de ação

  • 'Black Myth: Wukong' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Helldivers 2'
  • 'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'
  • 'Stellar Blade'

Melhor atuação

  • Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')
  • Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')
  • Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')
  • Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')
  • Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2') (VENCEDORA)

Melhor jogo para a família

  • 'Astro Bot' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Princess Peach: Showtime!'
  • 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
  • 'The Plucky Squire'

Inovação em acessibilidade

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Diablo 4'
  • 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'
  • 'Prince of Persia: The lost crown' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Star Wars Outlaws'
  • Games for impact
  • 'Closer the distance'
  • 'Indika'
  • 'Neva' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Life is strange: Doule exposure'
  • 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2'
  • 'Tales of Kenzera: Zau'

Melhor jogo de eSport

  • 'Counter-Strike 2'
  • 'Dota 2'
  • 'League of Legends' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'
  • 'Valorant'

Melhor time de eSport

  • Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')
  • Gen.G ('League of Legends')
  • NAVI ('Counter-Strike')
  • T1 ('League of Legends') (VENCEDOR)
  • Team Liquid ('Dota 2')

Melhor jogador de eSport

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok (VENCEDOR)
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada

  • 'Arizona Sunshine Remake'
  • 'Asgard’s Wrath 2'
  • 'Batman: Arkham Shadow' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Metal: Hellsinger VR'
  • 'Metro Awakening'

Melhor jogo de luta

  • 'Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO'
  • 'Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising'
  • 'Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics'
  • 'MultiVersus'
  • 'Tekken 8' (VENCEDOR)
